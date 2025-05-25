Here’s why I think Love on the Spectrum promises the ultimate reality TV experience

Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum was released on April 2 with all seven episodes, making for a perfect binge-watch. Netflix also made sure the release coincided with World Autism Awareness Day, a little gesture to commemorate the members of its cast.

Away from the flashy realms of programs such as The Real Housewives, deceit and politics-filled game shows, and dating series that bind their cast to explore love by prescribed rules, Love on the Spectrum showcased love in its truest form.

While people might not necessarily relate to the cast of other dating reality shows, Love on the Spectrum brought that relatability from the same, who couldn't help but be honest about their emotions.

They neither came there to be stars, nor did they appear to put up a show to rake viewership or their personal popularity. They were simply there to find love, from the comforts of their home, under the guidance of their friends and family.

These stars of the show didn't plunge themselves into a dating environment like pods or villas, and didn't participate in bonding challenges to see if they felt a connection. They remained within their warm worlds, and it was the viewers who got a peek into their reality, delivering the first thing necessary to make the most authentic reality show.

How Love on the Spectrum made the world a better place

This most sincere cast of the show was seen going through all the emotions any neurotypical person would go through before going on a date. They were openly nervous and insecure, yet hopeful and excited for the venture. While on the date, they asked their potential partner questions that mattered.

Be it James telling Sonia that she had a yellow tooth or bluntly expressing what he felt about her Halloween-like outfit choices, the show didn't lack honest takes. The zeal with which Pari took up the T-venture to increase footfall for the Massachusetts Bay Transit, or the animation aspirations that Dani showcased, the show presented infectious motivation to all its viewers.

When Madison went on a date with Brandon, the latter was overwhelmed by his surroundings, perhaps the cameras, which became apparent when he was unable to interact naturally.

The edit showed people around him comforting him, normalizing his reaction to such emotions. Instances like these invoked feelings of inclusivity, which culminated in viewers wanting to be better, more sensitive humans.

The viewers saw "norms" being breached when Madison's parents let her repeatedly make out with Tyler in front of them, or when Jack Black appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show specially to meet Tanner, who was a big fan of his. Viewers saw that once again when Abbey's mom said that Abbey would live with her parents even after she married David.

Instances like these raised mindful awareness for people on the spectrum. It came from first-hand witnesses of autism, their friends and family, who unknowingly educated people about their needs and how their emotions sway, making the world a better place for those on the spectrum.

Why I think Love on the Spectrum is the most authentic show

People watching Love on the Spectrum also didn't have to wonder if the cast members were still dating after the show ended, because these cast members weren't dating for the sake of the show in the first place. They stayed true to their liking and didn't bend to adhere to the storyline.

The viewers also felt an unmatched sense of relief when some of these cast members got along with their dates or resolved conflicts in their existing relationships, because the show intricately captured their struggles on the way to it.

Be it their parents counselling them through it, or them feeling heartbroken over a failed date, the relief came only because the show presented its cast's displeasing emotions honestly.

Organic shows like Love on the Spectrum, in my opinion, invoke the hope that everyone eventually will find someone they love, and even if they do not, that's also okay.

All three seasons of Love on the Spectrum are available to stream only on Netflix.

