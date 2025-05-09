Here's why I think The Amazing Race's non-elimination legs may appear to be unfair sometimes

**Disclaimer: This The Amazing Race article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 aired its Italy leg episode on April 30, 2025. It saw the teams race in Naples, Italy, while encountering several obstacles on their way to the Pit Stop. From making pizza from scratch and mozzarella twists to delivering groceries using a bucket, the contestants had to complete a series of challenges before reaching the finish line.

Moreover, they had to figure out the route to each location without running the risk of getting lost. Even a small mistake, at this stage in the competition, could jeopardize their chances of winning and leaving with the $1 million cash prize. Consequently, each team strived to put their best foot forward and ensure that they maintained a safe position in the race.

Ad

Trending

That was not the case with Han and Holden, who were consistently in last position throughout the race. As a result, they reached the Pit Stop after all the other teams, prepared for their elimination. However, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan surprised them by announcing they were safe because it was a non-elimination leg.

While many welcomed the twist, I felt conflicted. In my opinion, during a season of twists, non-elimination was an unnecessary addition because it undermined the purpose of the race. I firmly believe it defeats the efforts of the winning teams and makes the decision look unfair. From a viewer's perspective, it makes the whole race amount to nothing since the team in last place does not get eliminated.

Ad

Although fans may argue that it adds the element of surprise and tension to the race, making it more interesting to watch, I feel otherwise. While it does create suspense and builds on the drama, it defeats the essence of a race by allowing the losers to remain in it.

In my opinion, it becomes unfair for those who came before them, and those who got eliminated in previous legs due to unlucky circumstances.

Ad

The Amazing Race's non-elimination legs defeat the purpose of a race

Ad

It goes without saying that competitive reality TV shows need elements that create drama and suspense for the viewers, making it an engaging experience overall. However, in a season that was paraded as the season of twists, in which multiple unexpected hurdles were introduced for the players to tackle, non-elimination was the last thing I had expected producers to bring.

Non-elimination legs essentially spare last-place contestants by allowing them another chance to race. This way, The Amazing Race creates underdogs that fans support and root for to win. Other times, the twist ends up saving fan-favorites, making the show more engaging and worthwhile.

Ad

However, if one looks at the twist solely from the perspective of a competitor, it appears to be unfair, especially for those who finish the race with a significant lead. In season 37, unlike the previous seasons, where the non-elimination saves used to get a disadvantage for their next leg, The Amazing Race stars Han and Holden were simply allowed to continue without any penalty.

Ad

It makes the twist even more unfair as it puts them on par with the rest, giving them the same playing field despite finishing in last place. Watching Han and Holden get saved by the twist was disappointing, especially because they had consistently delivered underwhelming performances in the previous weeks.

It further makes me feel that the non-elimination twist is unfair, allowing teams with a poor performance record to proceed in the competition. While anyone can have a bad day, they must also be prepared to face the consequences. Otherwise, it defeats the purpose of the race, making the whole episode amount to nothing.

Ad

The twist also seemed unfair sometimes because, more than giving the last-place contestants a chance to redeem themselves, in my opinion, it appeared to be a tool for producers to pad out their episode orders.

Ad

I firmly believe that by eliminating one team at the end of each leg, The Amazing Race keeps the implicit promise to its audience that the show values and rewards skill, teamwork, and performance rather than free passes.

It not only weakens the competitive aspect of the show but also undermines the efforts of those who put in everything to ensure they were not in last place. Meanwhile, those saved by the twist are saved by pure luck. Instead of saving contestants that way, if players were given an opportunity to win immunity and use it later to save themselves, that would make for a more logical yet fair solution.

Ad

Stream The Amazing Race on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More