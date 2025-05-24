I can't believe Farmer Wants a Wife star Colton used his son as an excuse to break up with Keeley to pursue Zoe

In Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale, the farmers had to choose between their final two women, including Colton who had to choose between Keeley and Zoe. The cast member spoke to Keeley first on decision day and expressed concern of his son's well-being and how well he would adjust to the change.

However, that was not the case as Colton told Zoe he wanted to give their relationship a shot after the show, even though they'd be in a long-distance relationship.

I believe that Colron used his son as an excuse to break up with Keeley because he didn't want to hurt her feelings. However, it was shocking and bad parenting as not only did he lie, he also didn't take accountability for his actions. Moreover, he told Keeley that he was going to pursue a relationship with Zoe because they were on the "same track.

Colton was the only frontrunner of season 3 who was dishonest about why he was rejecting one of the women he was interested in, while everyone else told their connections the truth. I believe Colton should have done the same.

Colton's lies about why he didn't want to be with Keeley were uncalled for, especially since the female cast member was so understanding about his reasoning and agreed with him about prioritizing his son.

"I would like to try and explore some options with her"— Colton breaks up with Keeley to be with Zoe in Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 finale

In the season finale of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3, Colton used his son as a way to let Keeley down easily. He told her that he had to think about his son before anything else, and didn't think they were the best fit since he was unsure how much time it would require for him to be in a relationship.

He also told Keeley that he didn't want her to move to Mena and into his house, which is why he was letting her go. Although Keeley felt that it was the "nicest way" to break up with someone and that she felt reassured since he was prioritizing his son, Colton chose Zoe as his final pick.

Colton commented on his decision in a confessional and said that Zoe didn't want "anything for a couple years," and felt like they were in the same boat. The Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 participant felt that eased the need to rush things, and also revealed that he connected differently.

"There's something about her that I just — I can't stop thinking about. I would like to try and explore some options with her," he added.

Keeley wished him the best for his conversation with Zoe before Colton left to speak to the latter. The Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 male cast member told Zoe that she had surprised him the most while on the Fox show and said she was one of the most beautiful women he had ever met.

Although Colton was concerned about being in a long-distance relationship with Zoe he told her that there was nobody else he would want to try to make it work with. He asked her if she was open to the idea, and Zoe accepted his proposition.

If you ask me, there was no need for Colton to bring up his son while breaking up with Zoe. I agree that as a parent, one should always put their kids first, especially when thinking about bringing in a person who could potentially be another parent figure. However, it felt performative at best, because he assumed that his son would get along well with Zoe more.

I also believe that Zoe wouldn't have been as present as Keeley would have been in the Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 cast member's life since she lived away, whereas Keeley was ready to move to Mena to be with both of them. It also made me feel that Colton was probably not ready for a committed relationship, and picking Zoe felt like an easy way out since both of them were willing to see where it went instead of committing straightaway to a relationship.

Viewers can watch the finale episode of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 on Hulu.

