"I can't believe it's over" — Celebrity Bear Hunt star Kola on getting caught by Bear Grylls in the final challenge

Celebrity Bear Hunt premiered with all eight episodes on Netflix on February 5, 2025. Episode 8, titled Last Celebrity Standing, saw five finalists — Big Zuu, Kola Bokinni, Lottie Moss, Steph McGovern, and Una Healy — compete against one another to exit the Bear Pit while trying to avoid getting caught by "predator" Bear. Despite Kola's efforts, he was caught by the host, leading to his elimination.

While speaking to the cameras, Kola expressed his disappointment, saying:

"I can't believe it's over."

The final challenge's objective was to secure tools to use at the pit's exits while avoiding falling into the traps laid out by Bear, all within an hour. Contestants who exited the place or steered clear of Bear would inch closer to the winner's title, whereas those who failed to do so would get eliminated immediately.

Trending

Bear spotted Kola while the latter searched for a shovel to dig under the fence exit. Upon seeing Bear, Kola ran, hoping to outrun him. However, his attempts failed as he fell and hit his knee on a boulder, injuring himself. The incident took him out of the running and concluded his journey on Celebrity Bear Hunt.

"I walk out of here head held high" — Celebrity Bear Hunt star Kola reflects on his journey

Before the Celebrity Bear Hunt contestants headed out for their final challenge, co-host Holly Willoughby met them at the camp and informed them about their mission, Escape the Bear Pit or Evade Bear.

She explained that the participants would have an hour to find tools for the exits all while avoiding Bear and added that only those who escaped the pit or evaded Bear would have the chance to be crowned the winner.

"There are only three exit points in the Bear Pit today. Only three of you can escape. So, to start with, speed is absolutely of the essence," Holly said.

While detailing his strategy Kola confessed that he was aiming for the "easiest exit," which was the fence. However, at the same time, he knew it was a race against time, and that he needed to put his best foot forward to outperform his competitors. The Celebrity Bear Hunt star felt confident about his chances since he believed he was the "fastest" among all.

Meanwhile, Steph also aimed for the fence exit, convinced she could escape from there as she did in an earlier episode. All she needed was to locate the shovel. Although there were two shovels planted in two locations of the pit, Steph and Kola unknowingly headed for the same one.

Soon after, Kola and Steph found a cage with a shovel inside. While Kola examined the cage, Steph hid behind a tree and waited for him to try, suspecting it to be a trap.

Although Kola saw the shovel, he worried about getting it out since it was tied with a rope using multiple knots. Moreover, the cage had a 30-second timer attached to it, which would trap the person inside it after the time was over.

"It could go horribly wrong, but there's no other option," the Celebrity Bear Hunt star said.

Despite his efforts, he failed to untie the knots and left the cage without the shovel before the 30-second mark. Since the cage closed, Kola and Steph had to head to the other shovel's location at Black Rock to retrieve it.

Bear spotted the Celebrity Bear Hunt participant as he was en route to Black Rock. As soon as Kola saw him, he ran but soon after jumped on a rock and injured his knee.

"I was done. On the floor, KO'd in agony," Kola said.

Meanwhile, Steph watched Kola get caught and ran to avoid getting eliminated herself. Although Kola was "devastated" by his loss, he was glad he put his best foot forward. After a while, Bear found Lottie, ending her time on the show as well.

While bidding them farewell, Bear praised Kola's performance throughout the series, calling him a "tough" "powerhouse." The evictees were then escorted out of the pit in a helicopter.

Even though Kola lost, he stated that he learned much about himself through the show.

"So, I'm happy. I walk out of here head held high," he added.

Big Zuu, Una, and Steph made it to the finish line, where Bear crowned Big Zuu the champion based on his performance in the pit.

Episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback