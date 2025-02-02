“I couldn’t post anything”—Love Island: All Stars contestant Curtis Pritchard’s ex Sophie Sheridan opens up about their past relationship

Love Island: All Stars contestant Curtis Pritchard has been accused by his ex-girlfriend, Sophie Sheridan, of manipulating her into faking a breakup to further his reality TV career. Sophie claimed that Curtis convinced her to pretend they had split in 2023 so he could secure a spot on another spin-off dating show, Love Island Games. Despite still being in a relationship, Curtis went on to get close to another contestant on the show.

Sophie recently spoke out about their past, alleging that Curtis controlled their relationship, kept her hidden from the public, and caused her emotional distress. She revealed in an interview with The Sun on February 1, 2025:

“Like any other girl would, I wanted to share some of our really nice pictures together, but he told me I couldn’t post anything on social media.”

Their relationship officially ended in October 2023 when Curtis was offered a role on Love Island: All Stars.

Sophie Sheridan’s claims against Love Island: All Stars' Curtis Pritchard

Sophie accused Love Island: All Stars contestant Curtis Pritchard of prioritizing fame over their relationship. According to her, Curtis from Love Island: All Stars told her that keeping their relationship private would be beneficial.

However, she later realized that this was to maintain his image as a single man in the reality TV industry. Sophie explained that Curtis argued that he needed the money.

Despite their supposed split, Curtis went on to pursue another contestant, Lisa Celander, and even kissed her on the show. Sophie described this as “psychological trauma” and admitted she is still struggling to move on from the experience.

Per The Sun, when Curtis returned from Love Island Games, he resumed his relationship with Sophie. However, they broke up in October 2023. Sophie believed the timing was intentional, as Curtis knew she would not agree to another fake breakup. She claimed she only learned about his involvement in the show through social media when the cast was announced.

Sophie revealed that people have reached out to her, assuming she got back together with Curtis after Love Island Games. She clarified:

“That is not what happened. We were together for almost three years and only just broke up in October.”

Sophie further stated:

“If he hadn’t been so disrespectful towards me and our relationship, then I wouldn’t feel the need to finally tell the truth.”

Curtis' behavior on Love Island: All Stars has also drawn attention. After initially coupling up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, he was “stolen” by Danielle Sellers in a recoupling, which led to an argument between him and Ekin-Su. Sophie shared that she feels Curtis is using his relationships on the show to secure more screen time, stating:

“I know his game plan because we spoke about it previously.”

Sophie described Curtis as someone who enjoys public recognition and is willing to play a role to maintain his status. She said:

“For Curtis, going on Love Island: All Stars is motivated by money and boosting his career. He wants to be a millionaire by the time he’s 30 and is obsessed with fame.”

About their past relationship

Curtis Pritchard, who gained fame from Love Island season 5 in 2019, met Sophie Sheridan in 2021 while working on a pantomime in Wolverhampton, as reported by The Sun. Their relationship lasted nearly three years.

During their time together, Sophie said that Curtis maintained strict control over their public image. She explained that he discouraged her from posting pictures of them together on social media, using their privacy as an excuse. Sophie added that he was ensuring he remained available for reality TV opportunities.

Curtis reportedly had a history of public breakups before dating Sophie. On Love Island 2019, he ended his relationship with Amy Hart before moving on with Maura Higgins. He and Maura dated for eight months before splitting in March 2020.

In the interview, Sophie made it clear that she no longer wants anything to do with Curtis. She stated:

“It’s like the wool was pulled over my eyes, but now I’m out of the relationship, I can finally see clearly.”

She emphasized that she does not love him anymore and does not want to get back together. As Curtis continues his journey on Love Island: All Stars, Sophie shared that she is now focused on moving forward. However, she admitted that seeing him on the show has been "hard," especially as he engages in new romantic connections on-screen.

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

