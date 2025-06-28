I strongly believe The Never Ever Mets star Ervin is a red flag

The Never Ever Mets season 2 wrapped up on June 20, 2025. It aired a reunion special on the day, in which all seven couples, after many months apart, reunited for one last time to reflect on their relationships and everything that happened during their time together. Among them were Ervin and Alicia, who had parted ways early in the social experiment.

Ad

To call their breakup dramatic would be an understatement. While they mutually agreed on calling it quits, Ervin took it a step further by revealing that he had been in contact with his ex-girlfriend while staying with Alicia. It naturally angered Alicia, who felt Ervin had disclosed that piece of information solely to get a reaction out of her, and she was not wrong.

Ervin, while speaking to The Never Ever Mets cameras, admitted that he wanted Alicia to have an outburst and that he didn't care how the news about him being in contact with his ex-partner would affect her. If you ask me, that is reason enough to consider someone a red flag, or a notoriously toxic and inconsiderate person.

Ad

Trending

I strongly believe that there was no need for Ervin to reveal the news about his ex-partner to Alicia the way he did. He not only shocked Alicia with the disclosure itself but also looked down on her by comparing her to his former partner, pointing out the qualities she lacked. It was disrespectful and demoralizing. I was relieved when Alicia stood up for herself, refusing to tolerate his slander.

Even during the reunion, Ervin continued to act disrespectfully toward The Never Ever Mets star, refusing to take accountability for his behavior and blaming her for not making him happy. In my eyes, Ervin is a complete red flag, who lacks accountability and prefers pinning the blame on others, while at the same time, showcasing a demeaning attitude.

Ad

What happened during The Never Ever Mets stars Ervin and Alicia's breakup?

Ad

In a May 2025 episode, the pair was shown having their final conversation about their relationship, after which they wished to go their separate ways. It started off in a civil manner with Ervin expressing his feelings, saying he did not wish to prolong their relationship since they were not a match.

"I'm tired. There's no point. God's telling me, you know, just to move on, and that's okay," he said.

Ad

The Never Ever Mets star Alicia expressed a similar sentiment, stating she felt the same way. Ervin added that he was excited about going home and had nothing more to say to her.

Ad

Alicia expressed her feelings by pointing out that she "tried as well" to make their connection work. She believed she deserved friendship, peace, and happiness, which she unfortunately could not attain with Ervin. While speaking to The Never Ever Mets cameras, Alicia mentioned that she was "relieved" they could reach a middle ground and end the "toxic" connection.

If you ask me, their conversation up to that point displayed civility and mutual respect for one another's feelings. They were sane enough to realize they had issues and that dragging the relationship any further would only harm their well-being. However, things went downhill from there.

Ad

Ervin went out of his way to list the reasons why he wanted to end things with Alicia.

"I feel like you make me look like a monster... I don't even think you like me. Nothing's reciprocated. You've never developed those feelings, right? So, it's weird to me," he said.

To me, it sounded rude and devaluing, especially the tone in which Ervin spoke to her. Soon after, Ervin admitted that he wanted to let her know she was not the one by all means, irrespective of how she would feel hearing it.

Ad

Ad

The Never Ever Mets alum went a step further by disclosing to Alicia that he had been in contact with his ex-partner throughout. He explained his actions by saying it was God's plan that made his ex-partner reach out to him. Ervin then started comparing the ladies, telling Alicia that his ex had the emotional intelligence that he could connect with.

Alicia correctly guessed that Ervin did that "as a dig" to hurt her, to end the relationship by showing her that he was more than what she deserved. His intentions were clear. He wanted Alicia to know that they broke up because of her shortcomings, and that he had no role in it at all.

Ad

In my opinion, the second half of the conversation was very intentional and simply unnecessary. It showed the type of person Ervin was. He only cared about himself and would go to all lengths to exert his superiority over someone else.

The Never Ever Mets star even admitted before the cameras that he wanted to get "some sort of reaction" from her, and he got what he wanted when Alicia refused to speak to him anymore. It illustrated how toxic Ervin was, and in popular terms, he would be deemed a red flag.

Ad

The Never Ever Mets episodes are available to stream on OWN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More