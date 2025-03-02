"It’s so funny to look back"—Love Is Blind star Lauren reflects upon her and Mason’s bond that didn’t air

Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 8 introduced several couples, but some connections didn’t make it to the screen. Lauren O’Brien recently revealed that she and Mason Horacek had a strong bond in the pods, which wasn’t featured in the show. In an interview with Us Weekly on March 1, Lauren shared:

“It’s so funny to look back because I was talking to Mason up until almost the end.”

While Mason was seen involved with Madison Errichiello and Meg Fink, his connection with Lauren remained unseen as the focus shifted to her relationship with David Bettenburg.

On the show, Mason navigated connections with multiple women before ultimately choosing Madison, who later leaned toward Alex Brown. Meanwhile, Lauren got engaged to David, but their relationship ended before reaching the altar.

What happened between Lauren and Mason in Love Is Blind?

Lauren O’Brien shared in the interview that her conversations with Mason Horacek in the Love Is Blind pods lasted nearly until the end. However, she was unaware of his simultaneous connections with Madison Errichiello and Meg Fink. Lauren told Us Weekly:

“After I realized that he had this whole thing with Meg and Madison, I was like, ‘Wait, what? We’ve been talking every day.”

She said she was too focused on her own relationships and didn’t realize how entangled Mason was with others in the pods.

Mason’s journey in Love Is Blind season 8 centered around his shifting dynamics with Madison and Meg. While he initially formed a bond with Madison, she later became interested in Alex Brown.

Meanwhile, Mason and Meg also shared a connection, which wasn’t fully explored in the show. Despite not making a connection on Love Is Blind, the pair rekindled their bond after filming. According to Us Weekly, Meg revealed to her castmates that she reached out to Mason after the pods, saying:

“The second I got my phone, I was like, ‘How’s Mason?’”

Mason responded:

“I’m doing a lot worse now that I know you’re gorgeous.”

This conversation reportedly led them to explore a relationship outside of the show.

While the Love Is Blind reunion is set to air on March 9, a group photo posted by cast member Brittany Dodson on Instagram on February 24 featured Mason and Meg appearing close, sparking speculation that they might be together.

Lauren reflects on her relationship with Dave

Lauren’s primary storyline in Love Is Blind season 8 revolved around her engagement and breakup with David Bettenburg. She revealed that watching their relationship unfold on-screen was difficult. In another interview with Us Weekly on February 28, Lauren said:

“There was definitely an element of sadness, but I do feel like you see the moment that I shift — when he starts to get mad at me and mad at my family,”

She added that when Dave displayed anger, she knew their relationship was beyond repair. She emphasized that she was done after his outburst.

One of the key points of contention in their relationship was Dave’s reaction to Lauren’s past. He became fixated on the fact that she had a casual relationship with someone he knew before joining Love Is Blind. Lauren addressed this, saying:

“It is heartbreaking to watch this back and relive a lot of the disappointments that I had felt throughout the ending of our relationship.”

Fans speculated that Dave was deliberately pushing Lauren to end the relationship instead of doing it himself. Lauren supported this theory, explaining that he did the same with his other connection, Molly Mullaney.

“He wants Molly to be the one to put the nail in the coffin, and I don’t think he knew how to effectively problem-solve things,” she said.

Their relationship ultimately ended before their scheduled wedding. Lauren and Dave were arguing at a bowling alley when they decided to talk in a nearby empty movie theater. Lauren recalled the odd setting of their breakup, saying:

“We’re having this serious conversation and a couple of times — there must have been like an older group out at their little bowling league — a couple people walked in and they were like, ‘Is this where this event is?’”

Love Is Blind season 8 episode 13 will be released on Netflix on March 7.

