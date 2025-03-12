Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 27 recap: Adrian discusses Dave and Jamie’s relationship while Jacqui reveals her letter

The latest episode of Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 aired on March 11, 2025, continuing Feedback Week with the fallout from the Partner Swap task. Tensions escalated as "Honesty Letters" forced couples to confront the truth.

Adrian gave an assessment of Dave and Jamie’s relationship, while Jacqui’s letter to Ryan sparked an argument. Meanwhile, Paul’s past comments about Carina resurfaced when he was reading the letter to her.

This episode of Married At First Sight: Australia saw couples navigate difficult conversations, conflicts, and growing doubts about their relationships. The Honesty Letters played a significant role, pushing some pairs to breaking points.

What happened in Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 27

The Married At First Sight: Australia episode opened with Jamie and Adrian had trouble sleeping due to some noises in their accommodation. Jamie suggested burning sage to ward off bad energy. Meanwhile, Veronica and Dave were enjoying each other’s company, though Dave admitted that Jamie saying “I love you” had left him feeling pressured.

Elsewhere in Married At First Sight: Australia, Jacqui and Jeff continued their morning fitness routine, which Jeff struggled to keep up with. On the other hand, Beth and Ryan barely spoke to each other, apart from Beth commenting on Ryan frequently buying flowers for Jacqui. Ryan clarified, "It’s half and half."

When Beth pressed further, asking if Jacqui also bought him flowers, he replied, "No, she buys herself flowers." As Honesty Letters took center stage, Jamie grew anxious about what Dave had written. She admitted:

"I’m always the one to initiate intimacy, which confuses me."

Adrian told her:

"Dave is either keeping you at arm’s length or just not attracted to you."

When Jamie asked if he thought her marriage with Dave would last, Adrian replied, "No." He believed their differences were too great and that Dave was holding back emotionally.

Meanwhile, Veronica and Dave bonded over drinks, with the former describing him as the ideal man for her and appreciating his attentiveness.

As the Partner Swap in Married At First Sight: Australia came to an end, Beth was eager to leave, while Jacqui took her time saying goodbye to Jeff. Soon after, the Honesty Letters were shared with actual partners, leading to discussions.

Paul then read his letter to Carina, where he deliberately omitted that he had called her a “snob”. However, he left the original letter behind, and a producer confronted him about leaving anything out. Realizing his mistake, Paul could do little to contain the fallout. Later, Carina called him out, stating, "You were too chicken to say it aloud." Paul responded:

"I wasn’t 100 percent sure of the exact meaning of snob."

Elsewhere in Married At First Sight: Australia, Jeff celebrated Rhi’s return by creating a jingle for her. His letter focused on finding a lasting relationship, and Rhi assured him she felt the same. In contrast, Jacqui’s letter to Ryan created immediate tension. She wrote:

"My biggest fear is marrying a man who ends up stubborn and stuck in his old ways and beliefs as the world moves on."

She also questioned his financial skills, suggesting he might not contribute equally. Ryan was upset with Jacqui’s suggestion that he would refuse to be a stay-at-home dad, if necessary. He dismissed the idea, saying:

"It’s insulting to think that I would even consider that."

Meanwhile, Eliot briefly considered working on his marriage with Veronica, although his thoughts changed when her letter praised Dave instead. She highlighted how Eliot gave her cheese and did the dishes, which he compared to a "restaurant experience." The conversation quickly turned into an argument, with Veronica asking:

"Do you think it’s appropriate that you’re patronizing me, Eliot?"

When Eliot laughed, she stormed out, yelling that he was beneath her. Eliot reacted with a slow clap, saying, "And the Oscar goes to… Veronica!"

By the end of the episode, Jamie and Dave’s relationship was in turmoil. Jamie questioned him about their intimacy struggles, asking:

"Are we having a lack of s*x because we’re not in the love stage? Yes or no."

Dave hesitated before answering, "Yes." With Feedback Week coming to an end, the couples now face major decisions about their futures.

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 continues to air on Channel 9 and 9Now.

