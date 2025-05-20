My mind is made up — Chris Oh must return for another season of Tournament of Champions

Tournament of Champions, possibly one of Food Network's most acclaimed culinary competition shows, is a show like no other, where even the most seasoned chefs of the food industry are defeated by the unpredictability of the Randomizer and the pressure of competing against world-renowned celebrity chefs.

Ad

Chris Oh, a Michelin-rated chef and the winner of The Great Food Truck Race, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Knife Fight, competed in season 6 of Tournament of Champions. However, he faced defeat at the hands of Chef Britt Rescigno and was eliminated in the first round of the competition.

I firmly believe Chris should return for another season of Tournament of Champions because a one-round run on the show is a disservice to his talent. He narrowly lost the battle to Britt by one point. He scored 84, whereas Britt secured an 85 out of 100 points. Chris scored more than Britt in the taste category but less in presentation and the usage of the Randomizer.

Ad

Trending

To me, it was a close contest that showed Chris was at par with Britt, if not better, since he secured more taste-wise. To have someone as skilled and seasoned as Chris leave the contest so early is disappointing from a viewer's point of view.

It goes without saying that his artistry in presenting the Korean culture on a plate is unmatched. Thus, I firmly believe that Chris needs to return for another season to showcase his skills and bring the Korean food scene to the forefront. Moreover, it is entertaining to watch the critically acclaimed, self-taught chef try to intimidate his opponents by boasting about his skills, even if it is to poke fun.

Ad

Renowned for his bold personality and out-of-the-box approach to food, Chris should return for another season because I believe he has more to offer. He might have succumbed to the unpredictability of the Randomizer, but now with some experience, I think he can go far in the competition.

Tournament of Champions star Chris Oh is more than capable of winning the show

Ad

Chris Oh has competed in many Food Network shows, including Tournament of Champions and 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. These two contests are possibly the most demanding and exhausting culinary shows on Food Network. Having competed in both, I believe Chris Oh has gained experience and become more equipped at handling the pressure of these contests.

Moreover, losing by one point to Britt proves that Chris had not presented the judges with an underwhelming plate of food. It was only the challenges of the Randomizer that overwhelmed his chances of winning the round. I strongly believe that with his expertise and skillset, he can excel at ToC.

Ad

For his battle against Britt, he had to create a dish using top sirloin steak, mustard greens, French press, and cheese curds. As soon as he saw the ingredients, he said:

"My only strategy is to put out my food, my flavors."

Ad

He prepared a Korean BBQ with "kim-cheese" fondue over Kimchi fried rice. It shows how Chris is not afraid of presenting the bold flavors of Korean cuisine to the world, which is why the Tournament of Champions alum must return for another season to showcase his heritage to the world.

While reviewing his dish, former winner Mei Lin said it was "a flavor bomb," and added that it was the type of cooking she wanted to see on Tournament of Champions. Although Chris was better flavor-wise, it was ultimately the presentation and Randomizer categories that he failed to excel in. However, to me, one loss does not define a chef's potential.

Ad

Chris needs to give Tournament of Champions another shot to showcase his heritage and potential, not as a chef, but as a competitor. While speaking on an episode of the Food Network Obsessed podcast, released on February 14, 2025, Chris reflected on his competitive nature, saying:

"I'm a very competitive person to begin with, and, you know, these shows, they're fun, really fun. It's a great way to show your creativity, your personality."

Ad

Ad

As a winner of several Food Network shows, it is only fair for Chris to want to win ToC. It further adds to my argument, making him a perfect contender for the coming season, someone hungry to avenge himself.

Moreover, to have a self-taught chef, as renowned and celebrated as Chris, who never went to culinary school, will only help set an example to those struggling to accomplish their dreams. People like him need to be on the screens of people.

Ad

"I just want the other chefs to know, like, if I can f**king do this, you can do this. I went from zero to hero with no experience and just pure hustle."

Additionally, a chef with a Korean background, someone as capable as Chris, is needed because he can portray the complexities of Korean cuisine, not just the stereotypical, mainstream dishes. Thus, I firmly believe Chris should return for another round, if not for anything else, at least for his legacy.

Ad

Stream episodes of Tournament of Champions on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More