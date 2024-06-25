"Good point"— Fans react to Love Island USA's Nicole calling Rob out for not leaving the show

Love Island USA season 6 aired episode 13 this week on Monday, June 24, 2024. The opening segment saw Andrea Carmona and Hakeem White leave the house after being evicted in the latest elimination ceremony.

From among the unsafe contestants, the female cast members had to choose one girl to send home packing, and the boys did the same for the male cast members. After deliberating, Andrea was eliminated, but the decision didn't sit well with some of the men in the villa. Rob, Andrea's partner, noted that he would also leave while Aaron argued on the couple's behalf, explaining they had the strongest connection in the house.

Trending

While exchanging goodbyes, Andrea asked Rob to leave with him "selfishly," but the cast member said he was afraid of "feeling like an idiot." During her conversation with Olivia, aka Liv, Nicole called out Rob's outburst and said he shouldn't have made a scene if he wasn't going to leave.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and applauded Nicole for highlighting Rob's reaction to the elimination. A netizen wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Good point, Nicole!! Rob did all that yelling and screaming at the girls just for him to not leave with Andrea. ACTOR!!! #loveislandusa."

Expand Tweet

"EXACTLYYY NICOLE!!! Rob is a f*cking b8tch. How's he gonna scream at all the women for their decision and say he has such a strong connection with Andrea only to stay??? What was the point then??? So glad Nicole pointed that out. #Loveislandusa," another person wrote.

"Clock it Nicole! Rob knew he wasn't leaving and created a whole show of it to make the girls feel bad. #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 fans noted that Nicole spoke for the audience:

"While the boys sit around like beady eyed little rats complaining, Nicole speaks for the audience about the Rob’s terrible performance (which should be added to his IMBD page) #loveisland #loveislandusa," a person wrote.

"Lmaao Nicole does have a pint because Rob decided to put on a show with all the fuss and crying and yelling at the girls just for him to stay hmmm ok....#loveislandusa," another person wrote.

"Nicole eating making everyone realize how weird it was for Rob to make that dramatic a** scene and then not leave with Andrea: #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

Love Island USA season 6 fans also mentioned that Nicole earned a "brownie point":

"OH Nicole you got a brownie point from me for calling out Rob’s theatrics #loveislandusa," a fan wrote.

"okay nicole, for clocking rob you get some brownie points back from me #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

"He makes me sick"— Nicole calls Rob out in Love Island USA season 6

In the latest episode of Love Island USA season 6, the cast bids goodbye to Andrea after an intense elimination ceremony. Although Rob had previously claimed that he would leave the show with his partner, he later told her that he didn't think it would be wise.

The Love Island USA cast member told Andrea that he would leave if he missed her after interacting with other people, but for the time being, he wanted to stay in the game. Following the former's departure from the Peacock show, Nicole told Olivia how Rob's behavior was "so f*cked up."

Nicole told Liv that Andrea asked Rob to "selfishly" leave the show with her, but he said no.

"And you're gonna make a whole show about it and stand in front of everyone and yell at them and then not go with her? He didn't have to do that if he didn't want to go."

Olivia gathered the other female cast members, and Nicole told the Love Island USA season 6 stars that she was "really mad" at Rob. She repeated the conversation with the other women.

"He makes me sick, I'm sorry," she added.

Later in a confessional, Nicole added that she was "really grateful" to be on the dating show and knew that it was a hard decision for the women to pick someone to go home. She stated that while she understood Rob's feelings, he needed to realize that the reality star couldn't take his "feelings on the girls."

After the episode aired, fans of the reality show took to social media to react to the segment and praise Nicole for calling out Rob's behavior. Viewers can watch episodes of Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock.