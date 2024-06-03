“It’s giving real wealth” — The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 fans react to Beyoncé discussion 

The Real Housewives of Dubai returned to screens after more than a year on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The segment started with Chanel Ayan and Lesa catching up while playing a game of padel. Lesa told Ayan that she wanted to have a girls' brunch since the last time they were together was at a Beyoncé concert.

While several things transpired in the segment, one of the highlights for fans was the cast talking about the Beyoncé concert as some of the Bravo celebrities were in different sections.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and were thrilled that the Dubai installment of the Real Housewives franchise was back. One person wrote on X:

"I love that the central drama of this premiere episode is about their seats for the Beyoncé mega concert in Dubai lmaoooo it’s giving real wealth! #RHODubai.

"That was a great premiere a perfect balance, of funny, laughs, a coin !!!! , drama and Beyoncé lol #RHODubai and it better has been bc they’ve had a year since filming stopped to edit lol," another person wrote.

"These ladies are fighting about who had better seats at the Beyonce concert. We’re back baby! This is the petty housewives drama we want! #RHODubai," a fan wrote.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 fans think Sara Al Madari was not at the concert because she wasn't invited:

"Sara probably didn’t go see Beyoncé because she wasn’t invited. Tuh. #RHODubai," one person wrote.

Oh Sara don’t be so salty no one invited you to Beyoncé #RHODubai," another person wrote.

"Sara has always gave us next to nothing… why are we surprised she wasn’t in attendance for Beyoncé #RHODubai," a fan wrote.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 fans further said:

"Seeing these girlies argue on who has the better VIP seat for the Beyonce concert is the type of housewives content that i needed!! #RHOdubai," a fan wrote.

"With real housewives getting very dark and some franchises getting too toxic. I'm ready for petty and trivial, downright stupid drama like fighting about who had better seats at Beyoncé Renaissance tour?! #rhodubai S2," another fan wrote.

"This is what I needed from housewives, who had the best Beyoncé seats? Iconic #RHODubai," a person wrote.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2: The cast discusses Beyoncé's concert

In The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 episode 1, titled, the V.V.I.P., Lesa and Ayan met to play Padel and later talked about attending Beyoncé's concert. The season 2 cast members spoke about being in the V.V.I.P section of the concert but were the only ones from their friend circle in that particular section.

In a confessional, Lesa explained that there was a big opening of Atlantis The Royal last month. She added that the megastar attended the event for a "weekend extravaganza" and that the finale was an actual concert.

"Money could not buy you this ticket. Only a selected few people got invited. Ahem, me," she added.

While talking to Chanel Ayan, The Real Housewives of Dubai cast member said they were lucky to have gotten an upgrade. Ayan added that the other cast members were "so jealous."

In a confessional, Ayan said:

"Me and Lesa, between partying with Jay Z, I was partying with Kendall. Beyonce's mom was there. None of the other ladies were in the V.V.I.P, except me and Lesa."

Caroline Brooks also chimed in about the concert in her confessional and said that just because the two were in the "nose bleed section with Kendall Jenner" didn't mean they had the best tickets. The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 star added that she was so close to Beyoncé that "as the wind blew" she could "smell her freaking conditioner."

Caroline Stanbury, who also attended the concert, said:

"The V.V.I.Ps were another block away."

Sara, however, said she didn't attend the event. After the episode aired, fans of the Bravo show took to social media to chime in on the discussion and were thrilled by the content the episode provided them with.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.