"My girl did excellent" — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Da'Vonne finishing in second place

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 released the second and concluding half of its finale on April 16, 2025. It featured four teams, each putting their best foot forward to win the victor's title and the cash prize. Among them were Da'Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum, who finished in second place, after losing the season to Adam and Steve by one star.

In the previous episode, the first day of the finale, Da'Vonne and Shane finished in first place with the most stars. Consequently, they were looking forward to maintaining the momentum and outperforming their competitors. However, the tasks at the checkpoints, which they had to complete to earn the stars, overwhelmed the pair, and they lost their spot to Adam and Steve.

Although Da'Vonne failed to secure first place, she was pleased with her performance and happy to experience her first finale in the franchise. In the concluding scenes of the episode, she mentioned that she was going to retire and that her stint on All Stars was her last appearance.

The Challenge: All Stars fans on X sympathized with Da'Vonne and praised her performance, even if she came in second place. Meanwhile, other netizens were surprised and upset to hear about her retirement.

A fan of The Challenge: All Stars comments on Da'Vonne's finale performance (Image via x/@BMFluellen1)

"It's fine. My girl did excellent. 2nd place is still a win for Da'Vonne. I'll take it. Now she can close the chapter on the Challenge much like Big Brother. Onward and upward," a fan wrote.

"Bruh I’m so damn proud of Da’vonne!!!!! Like shes really Top 2 in the finals right now!" another fan commented.

"I’m so proud of @DaVonneDianne_! A true competitor and she showed out in this Final!" a netizen commented.

While many fans of The Challenge: All Stars appreciated Da'Vonne's efforts in the finale and congratulated her on finishing in second place, others were upset to hear about her retirement.

"Da’vonne is ALWAYSSSS a winner in the people’s hearts," a user reacted.

"Da’vonne coming so close to winning both the GOAT and All Stars 5 is heartbreaking… she has given us so much throughout her reality tv appearances and it’s sad to know this is her official retirement," a person commented.

"Da’Vonne will always be my favorite on any show she’s on. She came so close to finally getting a win. So proud of her regardless! And no, I don’t believe that farewell mess…see you next time," another fan wrote.

"@DaVonneDianne_don’t you dare say this is it. You’re wanted back again and again by so many people. We adore you," one user posted.

Other fans of The Challenge: All Stars expressed a similar sentiment.

"I don't even care if they don't win, I'M SO PROUD OF DA'VONNE," a person reacted.

"IM HEARING DA’VONNE MADE TOP 2, CONGRATS MOTHER BEST NEWS FOR ME AHHHHHHHHHH," another netizen commented.

"This is it" — The Challenge: All Stars alum Da'Vonne shares news about her retirement on X

Da'Vonne and Shane lost The Challenge: All Stars season 5 finale by one second. At the final checkpoint, Balance Them All, Da'Vonne and Shane, as well as Adam and Steve, were tied for the most stars with 20 stars each. The first team to finish the ultimate challenge would win the contest and the winner's share of the prize money.

For the last checkpoint, the players were tasked with perfectly balancing a seesaw. To do so, both teammates had to stand on opposite sides of the seesaw and balance 20 bags holding different weights. Since it was a timed task, the contestants had to balance their seesaws before their competitors to emerge victorious.

Although Da'Vonne and Shane were close, Adam and Steve outperformed them by one second. Consequently, they earned $125,000 each, while Da'Vonne and Shane each walked away with $17,500.

Soon after, The Challenge: All Stars alum Da'Vonne took to her X on April 16, 2025, to share the news of her retirement.

"Well Friends !!!! This is it !!! I’m going in retirement after tonight lol I pray that you all have enjoyed the season… and tonight’s final episode will reveal who will be the newest ALL STAR CHAMPS," the post reads.

She conveyed the same during a confessional segment in the episode. However, fans remain hopeful that she will eventually change her decision.

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 can be streamed on Paramount+.

