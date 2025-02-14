“When did this happen?”— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Elma saying she doesn’t get along with Curtis

Episode 32 of Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired on February 13, 2025. It featured the contestants participating in a talent show, where each showcased a performing art. The episode also covered the aftermath of the public questioning challenge from the previous episode.

The beef between Elma and Ekin Su ended with Elma apologizing to Ekin for doubting her relationship with Curtis. She, however, refused to apologize to Curtis, because she thought they would never get along. When Ekin asked her if she didn't feel like she owed an apology to him for asking him to "f**k off," Elma explained that she didn't mean it in a bad way, so she wasn't going to say sorry for it.

Trending

While Ekin accepted Elma's response, Curtis said he didn't care what others in the villa thought about Ekin and him. He stated that some people weren't going like them, and that was okay because she had made his peace with everything.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 took to X to react to Elma saying she had nothing to apologize to Curtis for. They noted that apart from talking to Danielle, despite being paired up with Ekin, Curtis hadn't done anything wrong, especially not to Elma.

"So we are all of sudden supposed to believe that Elma’s beef was never with Ekin but it was with Curtis??? Since when?! lol Like, when did this happen?" a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/@justsim1)

"Curtis isn't my favourite islander AT ALL, but he really hasn't done jack s**t to Elma except back Ekin," said another.

"Wait Elma let me get this straight now Curtis is the problem because he got to know Danielle? What does any of that have to do with YOU," added a third.

"Elma is a damn lie saying the problem was with Curtis and not Ekin. She was so comfortable with yelling in Ekin’s face, calling her names, and telling her to shut up. I’m so SICK OF HER," another wrote.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars struggled to understand why Elma was pissed at Curtis when her main beef was with Ekin, which started when the latter randomly kissed Sammy in the Heart Rate Challenge.

"Elma must think we’re slow. You only have a problem with Curtis bc of the Danielle thing? Come off it that was WEEKS ago, just admit you’re still mad about the heart rate. she so clearly has an inferiority complex when it comes to ekin," an X user wrote.

"Elma now deflecting from Ekin-Su so she doesn't get hated on the outside, cus why is she angry w Curtis now? Just obsessed," another user wrote.

"I need someone to explain to me why Elma hates Curtis so much like he’s done nothing to her …that man might be the nicest one in the villa I’m not understand why she’s so annoyed by his existence," commented one.

"Elma calling Curtis jarring whilst her behavior the past few weeks has been JARRING. Get this bird out, oh my God," wrote one.

Contestants perform on the Talent Show Night on Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 32

Starting with Harriet, the Love Island: All Stars cast cheered as she performed a cheerleading routine, complete with splits and cartwheels. Omar was a balloon man who made balloon figurines out of long foldable balloons, woven stories about them, and gifted them to his cast mates. Catherine decorated her own cake with icing, and even educated the crowd on some knickknacks of cake decoration.

Luca sang Glad You Came by The Wanted, and everyone sang with him. Elma played the violin, which was hilarious to people, but they still applauded her. Ronnie came out to show his soccer skills, showed different kicks, and even staged a goal with Luca as the goalkeeper. Curtis did a dance performance on Get It In by East vs West.

Further on Love Island: All Stars, Grace did a Hula Hoop routine, while Casey performed as a ventriloquist with his own puppet, making commentaries on different couples. Ekin played the Love Theme from Romeo and Juliet, while Gabby showed off her tap dancing skills.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 are released every day, except Saturdays, on ITV2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback