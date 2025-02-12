"So sad" — Love Island: All Stars' Harriett opens up to Ronnie about Tina and Chuggs' departure

Love Island: All Stars' latest elimination saw Tina Stinnes and Chuggs Wallis leave the villa on February 10, 2025. After receiving the fewest public votes, the two were sent home in a double dumping.

Their exit was expected, as both were not in strong romantic pairings. Tina, who initially coupled up with Scott Thomas, saw him leave voluntarily before she and Chuggs faced elimination. Following their departure, Harriett Blackmore shared her feelings about losing Tina with Ronnie Vint. She expressed her sadness, saying,

“So sad, baby.”

Ronnie acknowledged their bond, responding,

“You bond really well, didn’t you?”

Meanwhile, Chuggs admitted in his exit interview that he had anticipated his elimination, given that he was not in a romantic relationship.

Love Island: All Stars' Harriett and Ronnie on Tina reflect on their relationship

During their discussion, they reflected on their experiences in the villa. After Tina and Chuggs exited Love Island: All Stars, Harriett and Ronnie reflected on the loss of their fellow Islanders. Harriett told Ronnie,

“Took us a long way to get here, baby.”

Ronnie responded,

“No, and the only way is up.”

Harriett then spoke about her happiness in staying in the competition, telling Ronnie,

“I'm so happy to be here with you.”

Ronnie affirmed his feelings, adding,

“You're my best friend, my lover… And I wouldn't change you for the world.”

When Ronnie asked if Harriett was upset about Tina’s exit, she admitted she was sad. She described Tina as “so sparkly” and expressed appreciation for the bond they had built.

Ronnie also mentioned Chuggs, calling him “such a nice boy.” Despite the elimination, Ronnie reassured Harriett that their relationship remained strong, stating,

“This is the start of something very special.”

In his confessional, Ronnie addressed the public support they received, saying,

“Top of the public vote. Honestly, it feels amazing. And they’re riding our journey with us, and they can see the change in both and how well we’re getting on.”

Love Island: All Stars: Tina and Chuggs' elimination explored

On February 10, 2025, Maya Jama entered the Love Island: All Stars villa to announce the results of the public vote. Tina Stinnes and Chuggs Wallis received the fewest votes and were eliminated in double dumping. Chuggs, who entered the villa only days before his exit, admitted he expected to leave. He stated in his exit interview,

“I was the only one that wasn’t in a ‘love couple,’ so it made complete sense and would have felt wrong for anyone else to go home.”

He also acknowledged the strong relationships forming in the villa and did not want to disrupt them. Similarly, Tina anticipated the result. She explained in her exit interview,

“I was happy with the decision of everyone in such solid couples.”

She added that she would have been frustrated if another couple had been eliminated instead, as she only had a friendship connection in the villa.

Elma and Sammy’s relationship and other villa dynamics in Love Island: All Stars

Following his elimination from Love Island: All Stars, Chuggs spoke about his observations in the villa, particularly regarding Elma Pazar and Sammy Root’s relationship. While he saw their connection as genuine, he pointed out a potential challenge. He stated in his exit interview,

“They knew each other before from TOWIE, so they sort of know what the other one is like on the outside as well, which can obviously help in a relationship.”

However, he expressed concerns about their age gap, noting that Sammy is 23 while Elma is nine years older. He said,

“The only thing is the age gap may become an issue.”

Despite this, he acknowledged Sammy’s maturity and described Elma as “so much fun.”

Meanwhile, Tina reflected on her connection with Scott Thomas, who left the villa before she was dumped. Speaking on The Morning After podcast with Amy Hart, she shared that Scott had reassured her they would continue seeing each other outside the show. She said,

“He always said we would continue to date on the outside.”

However, she was confused by his decision to leave, adding,

"I was like, ‘Well, you don’t want to date me? I’m so confused.’”

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

