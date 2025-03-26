Temptation Island 2025: Brion and Shanté’s Journey Explored

Netflix’s Temptation Island saw a group of couples looking to test the strength of their relationships. The show, known for its emotional challenges, placed these couples in separate villas filled with singles, forcing them to confront their insecurities, trust issues, and personal desires.

Couples like Sam and Jasmine, who had trouble committing, and Caitlyn and Kyle, whose long-distance relationship was tested, were introduced this season. However, the narrative involving Brion Whitley and Shanté Glover was one of the most talked about.

Brion, a former college basketball player, and Shanté, a pilates instructor, had been together for more than a year before joining the show. Brion's previous infidelity had already affected their relationship, as had his recurrent conversations about wanting a threesome, something Shanté was uncomfortable with.

Following the episode, they confessed that their time on Temptation Island compelled them to have uncomfortable conversations about their relationship. As of March 2025, they are still dating, attending treatment, and intend to move in after Brion's lease expires.

What happened on Temptation Island

Brion Whitley, a former college basketball player turned corporate professional, and Shanté Glover, a pilates instructor, entered Temptation Island seeking clarity in their relationship. Their primary issues were Brion’s past infidelity and his interest in having a threesome, which Shanté struggled to accept.

They agreed to the show’s premise, where they would live separately among singles and test their commitment. During the show, Brion was seen entering a villa bathroom with singles Alex Zamora and Courtney Randolph.

This moment led to speculation about whether he had engaged in a threesome. The next day, he expressed no regrets, saying in a confessional,

“I’m still respecting Shanté at the end of the day. I think women respect honesty and being true to yourself.”

Shanté and Brion from Temptation Island (image via Tudum/Netflix)

Shanté saw the footage at the bonfire, which put their relationship in jeopardy. However, despite the incident, the couple decided to leave Temptation Island together. Their choice surprised fans and producers, given Brion’s behavior. In March 2025, Shanté told Tudum,

“I could tell it was more physical and not an emotional thing.”

She added that their post-show conversations wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t made that mistake. Brion later admitted that the night gave him “clarity” about what he wanted in a relationship. He shared that he regretted what he did; however, he had grown up and learned from his mistakes.

What happened after Temptation Island

After leaving Temptation Island, Brion and Shanté stayed up all night discussing their experience. Shanté told Tudum in March 2025,

“Since we came back home, those conversations have just kept going.”

She admitted that she wished it hadn’t taken a threesome for Brion to realize what he wanted but acknowledged that it led to deeper discussions about their relationship. Brion, who had transitioned from college basketball to a corporate job, saw Temptation Island as an opportunity for self-reflection.

In the interview with Tudum, he also reflected on how the experience made him open up about his childhood, something he had rarely done before. Brion credited the experience for helping him appreciate the value of his relationship with Shanté. Despite the controversy, the couple remains together.

Brion confirmed their relationship status in a March 2025 Instagram post featuring a montage of photos and videos with Shanté. In the caption, he wrote,

“I’ve made mistakes I’m truly sorry for. I take full accountability for my actions, and I know I hurt someone who didn’t deserve it. But Shanté showed me grace when I couldn’t show it to myself.”

He added that she was the “most incredible woman” he knew and that she “deserves the world.” Though they have not yet moved in together, they revealed to Tudum that they have both started therapy and plan to live together once Brion’s lease is up.

Brion shared that they have been relying on family and mentors for guidance, emphasizing the value of speaking with someone older, married, and relatable. They found this support to be incredibly beneficial.

As for the future, Brion and Shanté have discussed marriage, travel, and starting a family. For now, they are focused on their relationship, spending time together cooking, working out, and navigating their 20s.

“We’re chill people who are just trying to survive their 20s,” Brion told Tudum.

Fans can stream Temptation Island exclusively on Netflix.

