The Circle season 6 episode 12: Recap and more details explored 

The Netflix series The Circle season 6 is back with four episodes heading towards the final episode 13 on May 8, 2024. In episode 11, viewers witnessed Quori-Tyler Bullock feel threatened by Olivia's likability, Jordan's shocking confession, and Autumn's elimination. By the end of the episode, Olivia realizes she will be targeted and potentially sent home.

Episode 12 of the ultimate social media challenge starts from where episode 11 left off. It focuses on a new secret super influencer revelation. The Circle season 6 episode 12 was released exclusively on Netflix on May 1, 2024. A Final Power Move synopsis reads as the following:

"Friendships are tested as betrayals emerge. Messages from home bring all the feels. A secret Superinfluencer - plus a new blocking -rattles the group."

What happened on The Circle season 6 episode 12?

After the gift exchange in episode 11, in the following episode contestants talked to each other on private chats. Episode 12 started with Myles Reed and Lauren LaChant's conversation where they cleared their misunderstanding. Lauren thought Myles was talking about her in a negative light to other players, but Myles clarified that was not the case.

He was upset to know that Jordan was the one who painted Myles as an evil one in the game, Lauren on the other hand was grateful that she and Myles could start over. Other The Circle players Myles and Olivia also chatted where Kyle Fuller apologized for sending a gift to QT instead of Olivia.

Meanwhile, Jordan Staff and QT have a heated conversation, Jordan admits during the episode that:

"I'm not planning on taking QT out. I'm trying to weaken her a little bit. But my main target here is Myles. I want to be in the end with QT."

Upon Jordan's proposition, QT contemplated whether to ally with him. The two have not seen each other eye to eye in the past few episodes. She realized that Jordan was right that Olivia could be a threat, QT said:

"I hate how much I love talking game because Jordan's like getting me a little bit excited. He said "#IKnowYouSeeIT" and I do. Olivia. And he's right She is playing emotionally. But she likes me. So.... unless I have someone else that can rate me high in the end, we gotta keep three gifts in the game."

QT however did admit she couldn't trust Jornda's intentions. Later in the episode, all remaining participants were shown a video from their family members. Lauren got emotional seeing her sister, Ash who encouraged her to keep going and appreciated her advising her to be the most authentic version of herself on The Circle.

Jordan's boyfriend Josh left a message, reminding him of the reason why he joined the reality competition series. He told Jordan to not lose hope and to strive till the end. In a heartfelt confession, Jordan told the cameras that if he wins the Netflix show, he will start a family with his boyfriend:

"We've been together for like two years now. One day we wanna have kids. And even if that's five years from now. That's still a lot of money and this can be that money for us."

QT received a message from her mom and sister, while Myles received a video clip from his aunt who brought him up. Brandon who is catfishing as his friend Olivia, sees his friend and mom on the screen who encourage him to stay steadfast in the game. Kyle's wife motivated him through the video clip as well.

Fast forward to the end of episode 12, it was revealed that Olivia aka Brandon was the secret Super influencer. Now the decision to eliminate one last contestant is in Brandon's hand.

Stream The Circle on Netflix.