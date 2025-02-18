Too Hot To Handle: Germany season 2 episode 7 recap: The boys join a workshop while couples open up on dates

The seventh episode of Too Hot To Handle: Germany season 2 was released on February 18, 2024, along with the rest of the season. In this episode, the male contestants took part in a workshop designed to help them explore trust and vulnerability in relationships.

Led by Pierre and Salem, the session focused on emotional openness. In the second half of the episode, couples went on dates, where they discussed their relationships and insecurities. Laurenz and Leonidas faced their fears, while Fabian and Tanina, and Calvin and Jennifer deepened their relationships on dates.

Too Hot To Handle: Germany season 2 challenges singles to form deep connections while avoiding physical intimacy to protect the €200,000 prize.

What happened in Too Hot To Handle: Germany season 2 episode 7?

The Too Hot To Handle: Germany episode opened with Pierre and Salem introducing a workshop designed for the male contestants. Pierre explained that the session aimed to help them explore the concept of trust. Salem added that emotional openness was essential for building strong relationships. Laurenz, speaking in the session, admitted,

“For me, security is very important, and my main problem is that I'm really afraid that someone will come along and steal my woman because he's funnier or better looking or has more money.”

In his confessional on Too Hot To Handle: Germany, Laurenz opened up about his insecurities regarding Brenda, admitting that her strong self-confidence made him question whether he was good enough for her. Salem reassured him, encouraging him to embrace vulnerability and trust his heart. Leonidas also opened up about his struggles with emotional expression. He confessed:

“I’ve never really truly been in love, and I often hear from women that I'm very cold with them.”

When Pierre asked for an explanation, Leonidas shared that his past experiences had made it difficult for him to open up. He admitted that whenever he supported someone, he received nothing in return, which led to his struggles with trust and love.

He became emotional, prompting the other men to console him. Salem reassured him, “Hey, you can. Hey, you can. You can.” In his confessional, Leonidas reflected,

“I would like to be someone who lets their feelings show, even with women. I think these feelings are bubbling up right now because I've seen people here being so open.”

Later, the Too Hot To Handle: Germany episode shifted focus to the couples. Fabian and Tanina went on a date, where Fabian expressed his excitement in his confessional, saying:

“I’m looking forward to this date with Tanina. I'm really stoked.”

As they shared drinks, Fabian raised his glass, saying, “To a wonderful date with a wonderful woman.” Tanina, in her confessional, admitted, “Oh, Fabi looks so hot right now.”

Fabian expressed his admiration for Tanina's eyes and, while she admitted, she was feeling nervous and struggled to find words. In her confessional, she admitted that being around him made her shy. Fabian reflected on their journey together, acknowledging how much they had been through.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Calvin went on a date, during which Calvin voiced his concerns about their seven-year age gap. He acknowledged that while he was happy to have the opportunity to connect, there were still a few things on his mind that he needed to address. He elaborated:

“For me, the age thing is a problem, and I hope you feel comfortable with me, too.”

Jennifer acknowledged her initial concerns, saying,

“During our first date, I thought, ‘Oh, sh*t.’ I've always said to myself, ‘The guy, he has to be older. The guy has to be older.’ And so, and I was feeling a little scared.”

However, she reassured him by expressing that she felt safe and supported in his presence. She also appreciated the depth of their conversations, which made her feel more connected to him.

Fans can stream all the episodes of Too Hot To Handle: Germany exclusively on Netflix.

