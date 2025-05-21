Tournament of Champions star Chris Oh's story has me convinced that following your passion drives success

Tournament of Champions, which first premiered in 2020, has taken the intensity of culinary competition shows to another level. As seasoned chefs from around the globe compete against one another, battling the unpredictability of the Randomizer, the Food Network show pushes every experienced contestant to their limits.

However, despite the challenges, each chef tries to put their best foot forward, not only to outperform their opponent but also to showcase their skills on a national platform. Among those hopefuls who wanted to become a part of the legacy of ToC was Chris Oh, who participated in season 6 of the Food Network show.

Chris was eliminated early from the contest after losing the first-round battle to Britt Rescigno. Like the other chefs, Chris has had quite the journey to success and to establish himself as a formidable name in the culinary world. However, at the same time, his story is drastically different from that of his peers, and is something, I believe, that can inspire many who look up to Chris.

In an episode of the Food Network Obsessed podcast, released on February 14, 2025, the Tournament of Champions contestant spoke about everything he did and experienced before becoming a chef. From starting a real estate company and car wash business to defying his parents' wishes and becoming a chef, Chris's story proves that one can achieve success only after following one's passion.

In the episode, Chris confessed that, like any Asian child, he stayed away from unconventional career choices and set out to earn money through entrepreneurship. He earned a fortune through his business ventures, which bought him a car, a house, and more.

However, it could not make him feel fulfilled. Consequently, he decided to forego the stereotypical American Dream and pursue what he loved doing — cooking.

It goes without saying that the rest is history. From winning a series of cooking competitions to becoming a Michelin-rated chef renowned worldwide, Chris achieved everything without a culinary degree, only because he pursued his passion and worked hard.

Tournament of Champions alum Chris Oh started his culinary journey with a fake resume

While speaking on the Food Network Obsessed podcast, Chris revealed that he started his journey as an entrepreneur and not a chef because he wanted to "do more." He started working at the gym, selling memberships, and then went on to real estate and attained success. Thereafter, he started his car wash business, earning himself a significant amount of money. However, he felt dissatisfied.

"I don't think it was what I really wanted to do," he said.

The Tournament of Champions star then spoke about the "pivotal moment" that made him realize he should do what he was passionate about. Despite being the "Ferrari of his family, at the age of 30, when Chris was at the peak of his livelihood, he realized he needed to change careers.

Chris struggled to wake up every morning and contemplated whether entrepreneurship was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

"I don't think I was fulfilled. So, I literally sold the businesses, sold the house, and moved down to Los Angeles," Chris added.

This shows how money cannot be the only goal of a person's life. At some point or the other, one is bound to feel saturated and need fulfillment from different sources. The same happened with Chris, who spent the first 30 years of his life chasing money, becoming successful in the stereotypical sense of the word. However, everything changed as soon as he pursued his passion.

The Tournament of Champions fame revealed he was a "cooking person," and watched Iron Chef on Food Network religiously.

He then disclosed the steps he took to start his culinary career. Since he did not have a culinary degree, he created a "fake" resume that lied about his job experience. However, despite that, he managed to secure a job and started with the basics, like peeling onions. At the time, he struggled making the easiest dishes, including mashed potatoes.

However, he did not give up and continued working. Although challenging, he remained in the business because it was one he was passionate about. Had the job been something else, the Tournament of Champions alum might have felt overwhelmed enough to quit, especially since it was a completely new work space.

This further supports my argument that everything becomes manageable if it is something one enjoys.

One thing led to another, and Chris's on-field experience turned him into a world-class chef. His parents, his biggest "naysayers," eventually supported his efforts and were proud of everything he had accomplished.

The Tournament of Champions star, in the podcast, told his fans:

"Literally, if I can f**king do this, you can do this.. I went from like zero to hero with no experience and pure hustle, and this industry is not for the faint of heart. You gotta really love and be passionate about cooking or owning a restaurant because it's not easy."

Thus, it illustrates how Chris's journey from "zero to hero" started because he followed his passion and then worked hard to establish himself in the industry. The Tournament of Champions star became successful solely because he enjoyed his work.

Stream Tournament of Champions on Max.

