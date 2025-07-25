When does Big Brother season 27 episode 8 air? Full episode schedule and streaming information

Big Brother season 27 continues to deliver high-stakes drama as houseguests navigate alliances, power shifts, and unexpected twists in Hotel Mystère. With the two evictions now behind them, tensions are rising as Head of Household Jimmy Heagerty faces backlash for his nominations. Meanwhile, two veto powers have already shaken up the game.For fans eager to keep up with the action, the show airs three times a week, on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. However, episode 8 will air on Friday, July 25. The episode schedule will stay the same after that as episode 9 will follow on Sunday as usual.Notably, Wednesday’s 90-minute episodes are particularly pivotal, often including major competitions. On yesterday's episode, Amy Bingham was evicted from the house.Episode list for Big Brother this season View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCBS will broadcast Big Brother season 27 episode 8 at 8 pm ET on Friday, July 25. The latest episode will be streamed on Paramount+ the next day for those unable to see the live broadcast. Showtime subscribers will have instant access, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch the episode on-demand following the broadcast.As for the finale, author and podcaster Sharon Tharp announced that the two-hour Big Brother season 27 episode will air on Sunday, September 28 at 8:30 pm ET. While the episode releases are regular, fans may have to look out in case of any scheduling changes that may happen like they did this week. The release date list till the upcoming episode is as follows:Episode 1 - Thursday, July 10, 2025 - airedEpisode 2 - Sunday, July 13, 2025 - airedEpisode 3 - Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - airedEpisode 4 - Thursday, July 17, 2025 - airedEpisode 5 - Sunday, July 20, 2025 - airedEpisode 6 - Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - airedEpisode 7 - Thursday, July 24, 2025 - airedEpisode 8 - Friday, July 25, 2025 - to air.What happened on week 2 of Big Brother View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWeek 2 of Big Brother 27 turned into a strategic nightmare for HOH Jimmy after two game-changing powers upended his plans. Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen used secret advantages to secure safety, forcing Jimmy to renominate Will and Amy, a move that backfired spectacularly.In the BB Blockbuster competition at the end of the week, Adrian's ability to solve puzzles saved him, and Amy was shockingly evicted by a vote of 13-0. Amy warned Jimmy as she left, calling him a &quot;snake and a liar,&quot; laying the groundwork for significant repercussions in the weeks that followed.Jimmy's game is in ruins as a result of the fallout, with alliances breaking down and new power players taking center stage. The Burger Boys partnership is in danger of being exposed if Will divulges their covert agreement, while Morgan, Rachel, and Mickey are forging a solid three.As alliances form and targets shift, Big Brother season 27 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable yet. Viewers can check out episode 8 to see who survives and who gets sent to the jury house next.Big Brother season 27 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS and Paramount+.