Which Love Island USA season 7 couples are still together? Details explored

Love Island USA concluded yet another successful season on July 13, 2025, crowning Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales the winners of the series. Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen finished as runners-up, whereas Chris Seeley and Huda Mustafa secured third place. Iris Kendal and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez were the other finalist couple who finished in fourth place.However, there were a couple of other pairs, namely Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainth, as well as Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway, who exited the villa episodes before the finale. Weeks after the Peacock series concluded, all the mentioned couples, except for Chris and Huda, are still going strong. They continue to explore life beyond the villa, navigating the realities of their relationship while facing the challenges of real life. The Love Island USA couples often post each other on their social media, keeping fans and followers updated about their lives. More details on the Love Island USA season 7 couples that are still together1) Bryan and Amaya View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryan and Amaya, the winners of Love Island USA, are still going strong. In addition to being on the same page about helping the needy with their share of the $100,000 cash prize, the couple also plans to let their relationship grow organically now that they are away from the cameras, scrutinizing their every move. In an interview with US Weekly, published on July 22, 2025, Bryan said:&quot;[Amaya and I] are exclusive and taking steps to [be boyfriend and girlfriend]. We care deeply about each other and we don't want to rush things. Her happiness is very important. My happiness is very important.&quot;Amaya shared a similar sentiment, assuring fans that they would see more of the two of them soon. 2) Nic and Olandria View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimilar to Amaya and Bryan, Nic and Olandria look forward to taking things slow and seeing how their relationship grows in the real world. Nic, on July 23, 2025, told US Weekly, that they did not want to label anything yet. &quot;We’re going at the comfortable pace that we want to go at. When we look at the grand scheme of things, we’re just taking our time and investing in the real world and enjoying each other’s company,&quot; the Love Island USA star explained.He added that he and Olandria spent time &quot;chilling in bed together&quot; and planning a trip to Disneyland. The female islander stated that she was &quot;obsessed&quot; with every single edit of them, confessing that she got emotional watching some of them.3) Iris and Pepe View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple that finished in fourth place, Iris and Pepe, are also navigating their relationship in the real world. While speaking to TODAY.com on July 17, 2025, Pepe confirmed that he was still together with Iris, but added that they prioritized focusing on taking things slow. &quot;They know it's very different than normal relationships ... it's just, continue to be with each other and focus on each other and just make sure that we can see this through,&quot; the Love Island USA star said.Iris felt the same way, as she mentioned that she wanted to see how they were without microphones and cameras. Regardless, she confessed that whatever time she spent with her partner, she enjoyed it.4) Ace and ChelleyChelley and Ace (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)Ace and Chelley could not make it to the finale as they were dumped from the Love Island USA villa right before the big day. Regardless, the couple has been steadfast in their commitment to each other. On July 17, 2025, Ace took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with a picture of him and Chelley. In the caption, he reflected on his journey on the show and expressed excitement about his future.&quot;The truth is, who I am in real life and who I may have been perceived to be on TV are two very different things. But one thing is for sure I walked out that villa a winner. I left with the most beautiful girl in the world, someone who truly means everything to me. And if I had to do it all again, I'd do it a billion times over,&quot; he wrote.5) Taylor and ClarkeClarke and Taylor (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)The pair met mid-season during Casa Amor and connected instantly. Although their relationship rubbed Taylor's previous partner, Olandria, the wrong way, Taylor remained committed to Clarke. Now with the show wrapped up, he continues to explore his relationship with her. Clarke's Instagram is filled with photos and videos of her and Taylor, indicating that they are still going strong. In a July 11, 2025, conversation with TODAY.com, Taylor revealed their relationship status, saying:&quot;We're still the same as we were in the villa. That's why I used the word exclusive instead of closed off. Closed off is a villa term. You're not in the outside world saying, 'We're closed off.'&quot;What happened between Chris and Huda?Chris and Huda broke up in the last episode of the season, agreeing they were not compatible with one another. In an interview with People on July 17, 2025, Huda explained that she started to have &quot;doubts about&quot; the relationship after noticing Chris giving more attention to other women in the Love Island USA villa and not her.However, Chris claimed that he did not understand what Huda meant by saying he had a &quot;wandering eye.&quot;Love Island USA season 7 reunion will air on August 25, 2025, exclusively on Peacock.