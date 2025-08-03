Who all make up the Robertson family on Duck Dynasty: The Revival? Details explored

Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiered on June 1, 2025. The revived season of the coveted show saw the Robertson family all grown up because they made the revival eight years after Duck Dynasty went off the air.

Ad

Phil passed away in May 2025 after getting diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and several children of the family grew up, got married, and even had children during the eight-year hiatus. Fans of the original show, who want to find out the names of new members of the family and want to brush up on the names of its former cast members, can refer to the list below.

The list has people ranging from the Duck Dynasty: The Revival patriarch, Phil, to his sons, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.

Ad

Trending

The members of Robertson's family on Duck Dynasty: The Revival

1) Phil and Marsha Kay Robertson

Phil and Marsha (Image via Instagram/@officialmisskayrobertson)

Phil was married to Marsha for 79 years before he passed away of Alzheimer's disease in May 2025. He was the patriarch of the family and had four sons, namely, Alan, Jason, Willie, and Jep. Phil also had a daughter, Phyllis, from an extramarital affair he had in the 1970s.

Ad

After Phil's diagnosis of the disease, Marsha came to a Duck Dynasty: The Revival confessional to say that while Willie didn't say anything at the time of his father's diagnosis, he was worried about his own legacy because of the hereditary nature of the disease.

2) Jason and Missy Robertson

Jase and Missy got married in 1990 and share three children, Reed, Cole, and Mia. Reed and his wife, Brighton, have three children, while Cole just got engaged to Emily Hamn in March 2025.

Ad

Missy and Jason (Image via Instagram/@missyduckwife)

"I was one of the ones who said the reality show would never work. We've got some crazy characters in our family—but I didn't think people would want to see that," he said in a Fox interview after the show garnered fame.

Ad

3) Willie and Korie Robertson

Korie and Willie (Image via Instagram/@realwilliebosshog)

Willie married Korie in 1992, with whom he shares six children, including Rebecca, John, Sadie, Bella, Will, and Rowdy. They also have eight grandchildren, who include John Luke and his wife, Mary Kate's three children, John, Wells, and Ella, Sadie and her husband Christian Huff's two daughters, and Rebecca and husband John Reed's children, Zane, Xander, and Holland. Their son Will married Abby Kay in 2023.

Ad

4) Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff

Sadie and Christian got married at the Robertson family home in Louisiana in 2019. The Duck Dynasty: The Revival star told People magazine at the time of their wedding that she and her husband were excited to not spend a day without each other.

Sadie and Christian (Image via Instagram/@legitsadierob)

"When somebody makes you better and they’re your best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them," she added.

Ad

They have two daughters, Honey and Haven, and are expecting a third child.

5) Jep and Jessica Robertson

Jep is the youngest brother of the Robertson family. He married Jessica in 2001 and has five children with her, including Lily, Merritt, Pricilla, River, and Gus. Among these, Lily married Austin Staulbaum and gave birth to their son Winston.

Jep and Jessica (Image via Instagram/@jessicaduckwife)

Merritt married Tyler Metro and is expecting a child with him, while Pricilla is also expecting a child with her boyfriend, whose name is officially unknown.

Ad

6) Si and Christine Robertson

Si is Duck Dynasty: The Revival patriarch, Phil's younger brother. He married Christine in 1971 and had two children with her, Trasa and Scott.

Uncle Si (Image via Instagram/@sirobertson)

Trasa has four sons with Kyle Coburn, while Scott is also a father to four children with his wife, Marsha, who is a member of Si's band called Uncle Si & the Sicotics.

Ad

7) Phyllis Thomas

Phil found out much later in life that he had a daughter from an extramarital affair he had in the 1970s. Phil divulged the information to the public on his Unashamed podcast, with all four of his sons.

Phyllis Thomas (Image via Instagram/@phyllisduckdaughter)

Alan said in the podcast that he received a letter from Phyllis, in which she claimed that she was his sister. Phil agreed to take the DNA test, and it was proven that she indeed was his blood.

Ad

The Robertson family accepted Phyllis into their Duck Dynasty: The Revival household with open arms.

"Kay, from day one, just welcomed her with opened arms. She became part of the family very early on," Korie told E! News in 2023.

New episodes of Duck Dynasty: The Revival are released on Sundays at 9 pm ET on A&E Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More