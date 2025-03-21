“Who wants to play cupid with me” - When Shark Tank entrepreneur Blaine Anderson pitched her company Dating By Blaine

The third episode of Shark Tank Season 15 aired on October 13, 2023, featuring entrepreneur Blaine Anderson, the founder and CEO of Dating by Blaine. Seeking $100,000 in exchange for 2% equity, Anderson introduced her company, which offers dating coaching services for men.

During her pitch, she emphasized the struggles of modern-day dating and how her courses help men build the confidence to attract partners.

“Who wants to play cupid with me and get more singles mixing, mingling, and in happy relationships?”

Anderson asked the Sharks while explaining her business model. Dating by Blaine primarily offers an online dating masterclass priced at $1,295, providing pre-recorded lessons with some one-on-one interaction, such as profile makeovers.

After the negotiations in the Shark Tank, Blaine Anderson accepted Mark Cuban's offer of 10% equity for $100,000. As of 2025, Dating by Blaine's official website is still active and Anderson has garnered more than 711K followers on her Instagram handle.

Dating by Blaine's Shark Tank pitch: Details explored

During her Shark Tank pitch on October 13, 2023, Anderson broke down her business journey and financials. She launched Dating by Blaine in 2020 and earned $22,000 in her first six months.

In 2021, she generated $484,000 in revenue, followed by $1 million in 2022. She projected sales of $1.5 million for 2023. Anderson explained that her main product, the dating masterclass, allows men to learn at their own pace and includes a profile makeover.

She also offers a texting course for $149 and one-on-one coaching sessions priced at $6,295 for six 45-minute sessions. When asked about her background, Anderson stated that she has always been interested in relationships.

“Ever since I was a kid, I was so interested in relationships, even on the playground. Who's going out with who? Who likes who?” She said during her Shark Tank pitch.

After losing her job as a travel agent during the COVID-19 pandemic, she created a dating course based on her own experiences and research. To market her services, she made a dating app profile stating she was a coach and received hundreds of inquiries.

The Sharks had mixed reactions to her pitch. Lori Greiner asked why she didn’t offer coaching for women. Anderson explained that she initially considered it but found that narrowing her audience was more effective.

Barbara Corcoran was surprised by Anderson’s revenue numbers, and Kevin O’Leary questioned her expertise, to which she responded that her deep interest in relationships and real-world experiences made her an effective coach. When Michael Rubin questioned whether the business was scalable, Anderson emphasized that her courses could be sold to unlimited customers.

However, when Mark Cuban pressed her for details on how many texting courses she had sold, she admitted she was unsure of the exact numbers. “That’s a Shark Tank no-no,” Cuban remarked. Anderson estimated that she had sold approximately 900 masterclass enrollments in the previous year.

Anderson also revealed in Shark Tank that she made a profit of nearly $500,000 last year, though she had significant one-time expenses, including purchasing a car for filming and setting up a home office. Kevin O’Leary asked why she needed an investor. Anderson responded,

“The vision I have for my business is having a shark that the kind of men I work with look up to.”

She believed that having a successful male investor would make potential clients feel more comfortable seeking dating advice. Rubin was the first to drop out, stating,

“I don’t see this as a scalable product, and for that reason, I’m out.”

Cuban also opted out, citing concerns about equity.

“When I invest, I’m thinking about the upside,” he said, explaining that 2% was not enough to justify his involvement.

Blaine Anderson from Shark Tank (image via datingbyblaine.com)

Corcoran also declined, stating she didn’t see what a Shark could add to the business. Greiner withdrew, saying,

“I heard that Blaine wants a man,” implying that Anderson preferred a male investor.

O’Leary, however, made an offer of $100,000 for 15% equity. Corcoran then asked Cuban if he would reconsider, prompting Cuban to reflect on his dating struggles in his youth.

“I was the ugly kid at 16, so I see the value of what Blaine is doing,”

He admitted but insisted he needed a more compelling offer. Corcoran suggested Anderson offer 15%, but she countered with 8%. Cuban then proposed 10%, and Anderson agreed in Shark Tank.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8 pm EST.

