10 best couples of all time in Bridgerton, ranked by popularity

With three seasons so far and a spinoff series, Bridgerton on Netflix has become a global phenomenon for its Regency-inspired romance. Its lavish balls, elaborate costumes, and endearing characters have garnered a large fanbase far and wide, captivating critics and viewers alike. Inspired by the book series written by Julia Quinn, the story mostly follows the Bridgerton family, consisting of eight siblings and their mother, as they navigate the high society of London.

The series features many couples whose swoon-worthy love stories have charmed audiences all over the world. From the passionate romantic trysts of the main couples to the understated chemistry of supporting characters, here are 10 couples from the Bridgerton universe who have become quite popular.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

10 most popular couples of all time in Bridgerton, ranked

Trending

10) Lady Danbury and Lord Ledger

Lord Ledger and Lady Danbury (Image via Netflix)

The Bridgerton spinoff series, Queen Charlotte, not only gave us a backstory about the titular character but also gave viewers a look into the history of Lady Agatha Danbury. After the death of her husband, Lady Danbury finds an unlikely friend and lover in Lord Ledger, the father of Violet Bridgerton. Their tender romance blossoms during their walks on their adjoining properties as they seek companionship in each other.

Coupled with Lord Ledger's sincere affection, Lady Danbury's wit and resilience develop into a subplot that enriches the show. This affair brings some depth to the hard-as-nail figure of Lady Danbury by outlining the sacrifices she had to make and the vulnerabilities she had nursed. Unfortunately, their affair comes to a close due to its taboo nature, but it had a lasting impact on Lady Danbury, who is shown still keeping the paper crown her lover gave her all those years ago on her birthday.

9) Eloise Bridgerton and Theo Sharpe

Eloise and Theo (Image via Netflix)

In Netflix's Bridgerton season 2, Eloise and Theo find a very extraordinary, intellectually enriching bond that sets itself apart from the rest of the romances in the series. The resourceful, bright, and independent Eloise meets with an assistant printer named Theo while trying to find the elusive Lady Whistledown. Drawn together by their love of social reform and literature, it pits their relationship against rigid class structures during the Regency era.

Growing feelings for Theo force Eloise to reflect on society and where she fits in. Their short-lived relationship is riddled with complications because he is from a different, lower social class, but it only exemplifies Eloise's struggle to strive toward independence and self-determination. However, their potential as partners is left unexplored as they part ways after Lady Whistledown publishes a scathing article about the two.

With Theo visibly absent since then, it remains to be seen who will end up being Eloise's match in the future, if at all.

8) Benedict Bridgerton and Lady Tilly Arnold

Benedict and Lady Tilly Arnold (Image via Netflix)

In the latest season of Bridgerton, Benedict begins an intimate affair with a new character called Lady Tilly Arnold, who plays a significant role in his journey of self-discovery.

Benedict, the second-eldest brother with artistic tendencies, feels lost regarding his place in London's high society. Lady Tilly Arnold, an assertive widow free from male domination, pulls Benedict into a world where one can engage in passionate activities without being deemed disgraceful by society. Their romance and consideration for each other’s personalities are a new lease on life for Benedict as their whirlwind affair takes him to new places.

It is through Lady Tilly that Benedict also learns another facet of himself, opening the door to new experiences and relationships in the future. Although Lady Tilly ends up becoming just another one of Benedict's many romantic interests, she is by far the most significant one.

7) Will and Alice Mondrich

Will and Alice Mondrich (Image via Netflix)

Will and Alice Mondrich are the epitome of strong partnership and resilience in Netflix's Bridgerton. While Will starts out as a boxer and owner of a gentleman's club, the couple takes head-on the brutal realities of living within Regency London. Meanwhile, his wife Alice takes on the role of a dutiful wife who often lends her understanding and intelligence.

Theirs is a relationship instituted on mutual respect and deep love, placing them in marked contrast to the many tumultuous romantic entanglements of the Bridgerton household. More than anything else, Alice helps Will navigate his way to make the right decisions when a dilemma crops up between doing the right thing and giving in to very profitable but dubious opportunities.

In season 3, the pair finally get to mingle with the ton when they inherit a wealthy estate from a distant relative, turning the tide of their fortune for the better. Together, Will and Alice symbolize the strength that stems from unity and integrity, depicting one of the most consistent and happy couples in the show.

6) Francesca Bridgerton and John Sterling

Francesca and Lord Sterling (Image via Netflix)

In Bridgerton season 3, Francesca shines as the diamond of the season, capturing the attention of all suitors. While she is initially set up with Lord Samadani, her unexpected liaison with John Sterling sets a very compelling storyline that sees her grow and develop as a person.

Francesca, the introverted and somewhat mysterious sister of the family, meets John Sterling, a smooth young man with great promise for his future. They keep running into each other at many social functions, bonding over their similar personalities and intellectual compatibility. While their romance is not passionate and exciting like the others, it is understated and quiet but equally real and true.

Their speedy courtship culminates in a wedding, and the couple prepares to depart for Scotland to live their new life by the end of the season. However, the introduction of John's cousin hints that Francesca's story may not be over yet, leaving the potential for a new romantic storyline.

5) Brimsley and Reynolds

Reynolds and Brimsley (Image via Netflix)

In Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Brimsley and Reynolds are entwined in a tender, secretive romance set against the backdrop of life at court. Amidst the responsibility of their demanding roles, as Brimsley is Queen Charlotte's loyal secretary and Reynolds is the trusted aide of King George III, the two find comfort in each other's arms.

Though their love affair is clandestine in every respect, owing to society and their duties, Brimsley and Reynolds manage to find stolen moments of tenderness and mutual support. In contrast to the mighty royal background, their relationship is plain and humble, despite the challenges they face due to the demands of society and personal responsibilities. As one of the first queer couples in the series, the deep connection between Brimsley and Reynolds resonated with fans of the show, which was made even more emotional as the star-crossed lovers were eventually revealed to have parted ways.

While Queen Charlotte did not provide a definitive answer about the fate of their relationship, the image of old Brimsley dancing alone outside a party was enough to make fans bawl in the final episode of the show.

4) Simon Bassett and Daphne Bridgerton

Simon and Daphne (Image via Netflix)

This list would be incomplete without Simon and Daphne, the couple that kicked off the series with their electrifying romance in season 1. Initially, their relationship is a strategic partnership to ward off the pressures of Regency high society; Simon has no desire to marry, while Daphne wants the opposite and tries to attract suitable suitors. However, their fake courtship soon metamorphoses into actual love.

With Simon harboring a dark past and vowing never to marry or bear children, Daphne's determination and love will force the Duke of Hastings to face his fears and heal old scars. Their stormy, passionate romance, full of heartfelt moments and personal development, travels to a poignant resolution that heralds the power of love and forgiveness. The story of Simon and Daphne is the soul of the series and paves the way for the rest of the characters, setting a standard for future couples and for fans of the show as well.

3) Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington

Colin and Penelope (Image via Netflix)

Colin and Penelope's slow-burning, heartfelt storyline is definitely a highlight of the Bridgerton series that has been brewing since the first season. For years, the socially awkward Penelope has been harboring secret feelings for her neighbor and best friend's brother, Colin, the dashing adventurer Bridgerton sibling. Their friendship blooms with actual tender loving care and mutual respect, although Colin is oblivious to Penelope's feelings.

However, in season 3, the pair finally becomes the focus as their years-long friendship turns into something more. Moreover, Penelope's double life as the sharp-tongued Lady Whistledown thickens the levels of intrigue and tension in their relationship. This friends-to-lovers story of Colin and Penelope has rightfully captivated fans, carriage ride and all.

2) Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton

Kate and Anthony (Image via Netflix)

After Simon and Daphne's passionate affair in season 1, the second season of Bridgerton spoiled fans with the sizzling chemistry between Kate and Anthony. Spirited and independent, Kate arrives in London with her sister Edwina, who is courted by Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and a viscount shackled by duty.

Kate and Anthony get off to a rocky start, their relationship full of sharp quips and mutual misunderstandings. However, their hostility concealed a passionate desire that the two struggled over. Anthony's stern commitment to duty and Kate's fierce protectiveness over her sister dispense a heedful dynamism, full of tension and desire.

This enemies-to-lovers story, coupled with a love triangle, is a treat to watch and has made Kate and Anthony, aka Kanthony, a fan-favorite couple in the series.

1) Queen Charlotte and George III

Queen Charlotte and King George (Image via Netflix)

The cold and demanding Queen Charlotte, obsessed with match-making in the Bridgerton series, is given her own story in the spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The show gave fans insight into her own romantic journey with King George III, lending sympathy and depth to a character who is depicted as mean and domineering in the main series.

While her arranged marriage to George is initially rife with tension and doubt, their bond eventually blossoms into deep love and understanding. However, their love story is threatened to be destroyed by George's struggles with mental illness, kept secret inside the palace. A unique romance full of depth and nuance rarely seen between other couples in the show, Charlotte and George have won over the hearts of fans to become the couple in the series.

All episodes of Bridgerton are currently available to stream on Netflix.