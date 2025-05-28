Harry Potter is a series of movies based on J.K. Rowling's best-selling novels, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. There are eight fantasy movies, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001 to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011.

The films were produced in significant part by David Heyman, and feature Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

The decade-long production process witnessed Harry journey through his quest to vanquish his arch-nemesis, Lord Voldemort, in an action-packed story.

Harry Potter movies made a real line of characters who have never been forgotten, whose courage, loyalty, and complexity pushed the narrative. Harry and Hermione to Snape and Luna are the best characters who pushed the wizarding world and left their legacy to fans.

Here is a list of the ten best Harry Potter characters from movie franchise.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

10 best Harry Potter characters from movie franchise

1) Harry Potter

Harry Potter played by Daniel Radcliffe (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) is a hero in the wizarding world having been attacked by dark wizard Lord Voldemort at age one, a fight also mortal to his parents.

Distant, uninterested relatives cover up his real history, and Harry's world is forever changed at the age of 11 when he gets a letter to attend Hogwarts and is introduced into a world of magic and destiny.

His portrayal provided a solid foundation for the franchise, guiding viewers through the story with integrity and charisma.

2) Severus Snape

Severus Snape played by Alan Rickman (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Prior to becoming the Potions Master at Hogwarts, Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) was himself a Death Eater and devoted follower of Voldemort but secretly in rebellion against Voldemort to save Lily Potter, the woman he loved.

Years later, his allegiance is questionable when he murders Dumbledore and becomes Headmaster. Soon enough, however, Harry discovers through Snape's memory that he remained loyal to Dumbledore's scheme all along, even taking the ultimate risk as a double agent—his life.

In Deathly Hallows: Part 2, his performance stands out—from Snape’s stern facade to his emotional death and revealing flashbacks. Despite his flaws, Snape's legacy is one of love and sacrifice.

3) Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley played by Rupert Grint (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), the youngest of the Weasleys, is Harry's best friend from the very beginning and visitor to the magical world.

Ron and his brothers save Harry from being banned from going to Hogwarts in his second year by sneaking him there in a flying car, which crashes into the Whomping Willow—obliterating the car and his wand.

Ron excels in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, with Grint's own expressive, frequently wordless responses stealing moments, most notably the shudder encounter with the humongous spider Aragog.

In his own moments of fear, Ron proves his courage and commitment, standing up to Draco Malfoy and aiding Harry in coping with danger.

4) Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger played by Emma Watson (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Hermione Granger (played by Emma Watson), whose parents are non-magical, adapts to the wizarding world in no time and is a brilliant, clever witch. With her intellect, she becomes invaluable to Harry's group, frequently finding difficult problems and uncovering difficult magic.

In pursuit of Voldemort's Horcruxes, she is cautious, forgetting her parents for their safety, piling up on provisions, and hiding the members. Hermione excels in courage and emotional depth in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

5) Rubeus Hagrid

Rubeus Hagrid is Harry Potter's initial and best friend (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Rubeus Hagrid is Harry's initial and best friend, who makes him a part of the wizarding world, Diagon Alley, and his heritage with the now-famous words: "Yer a wizard, Harry!"

Amidst all danger and obscurity, Hagrid is a genuine friend of Harry's, going so far as to have a "Support Harry Potter" party at the peak of Voldemort's rise to power.

Though he has the physical brawn to fight off anything that comes his way, Hagrid's true strength lies in the kindness and love he has. He contradicts the giant stereotype, being much more loving and sentimental than most especially towards creatures most would flee from.

6) Minerva McGonagall

Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Professor McGonagall is strict, but not like Umbridge or Snape, she has a quiet, genuine regard for Harry. That connection is displayed in The Deathly Hallows, when Harry actually uses the Cruciatus Curse in fury when McGonagall is attacked, and her scream of anguish when she thinks Harry is dead is one of the strongest scenes in the film.

McGonagall shines in the final book, leading Hogwarts' defense and even facing Voldemort. Her sharp mind and stern demeanor are evident earlier, from opposing Umbridge to questioning Dumbledore’s decision about the Dursleys.

She is ethical to a fault and never afraid to challenge the powers that be when the situation demands, McGonagall ranks as one of Harry Potter saga's finest and most popular characters.

7) Remus Lupin

David Thewlis as Remus Lupin (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Teenage Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) is cursed with being a werewolf but permitted to attend Hogwarts, and there he becomes friends with James Potter, Sirius Black, and Peter Pettigrew.

He is also subsequently the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, using a magical draught to keep his condition under control. Lupin forms a friendship with Harry and shows Harry how to cast the Patronus Charm in order to repel Dementors.

Lupin shines in Prisoner of Azkaban, offering guidance and a fatherly bond as he shares truths about Harry’s parents, making theirs a deeply meaningful relationship.

8) Albus Dumbledore

Albus Dumbledore is Harry’s mentor and Hogwarts headmaster (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

The oldest wizard in the story then, Albus Dumbledore, is Harry's primary mentor and headmaster at Hogwarts. In Harry's sixth year, Dumbledore educates him on the backstory of Voldemort and the secret Horcruxes that render him immortal. Meanwhile, Draco Malfoy plots to assassinate Dumbledore on Voldemort's orders.

Half-Blood Prince gives Michael Gambon his strongest role as Dumbledore faces immense challenges. His vulnerability and dedication, shown in key scenes with the potion and Draco, highlight a powerful performance often underrated in the Harry Potter franchise.

9) Luna Lovegood

Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Luna Lovegood, featured in The Order of the Phoenix, immediately becomes one of the most fascinating members of the cast. Initially, she comes across as a weird oddball besotted with eccentric creatures such as the Crumple-Horned Snorkack.

But behind her quirky facade is a depth built on tragedy: she saw her mother pass away and has an outsider parent but is someone who happens to be delightfully sunny and special in perspective as well.

Despite being bullied, Luna offers Harry and friends crucial perspective. Her skills grow with Dumbledore's Army, and she helps recover Ravenclaw's lost diadem.

10) Bellatrix Lestrange

Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange (Image via Instagram/@harrypotter)

Bellatrix Lestrange represents pureblood extremism in its most terrifying form, striking fear in her cold-blooded ambition and dark magic. A fiercely devoted and sadistic Death Eater, her brutal loyalty hides a tragic story of love and obsession, showing even villains are complex.

A born warrior of the noble Black family, Bellatrix (Black) was a Slytherin student at Hogwarts and a die-hard supporter of Voldemort upon graduation. She fought in both Wizarding Wars, even attacking her own housemates, and died giving birth to Voldemort’s child, continuing her dark legacy.

Interested viewers can watch all eight Harry Potter movies on Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.

