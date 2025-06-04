10 best 'King of the Hill' episodes to rewatch

The Hills and their unassuming lives in King of the Hill made for 12 years of relatable, everyday humor, creating a cult following that far exceeded its run. Showrunners Mike Judge and Greg Daniels introduce the family: The no-nonsense, proud American, Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his air-headed but loving wife Peggy, their wanna be comedian son Bobby, and the begrudging addition to their family: Peggy's niece Luanne.

Set in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, the show takes viewers into the characters' everyday lives, especially Hank's conservative resistance against the changing world around him, his dumbfoundedness at his son's antics, and the family's interactions with their friends and neighbors, which often end in chaos. The animated comedy won 2 Emmys and featured countless popular guest stars. Here are the 10 best episodes from King of the Hill that fans would love to rewatch.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

A Beer Can Named Desire, Propane Boom I, and other best King of the Hill episodes

1) A Beer Can Named Desire (Season 4, episode 6)

Hank enters a contest in King of the Hill (Image via Prime Video)

When Alamo Beer announces a million-dollar prize for the person who can throw a ball through a giant novelty beer can during the New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys game, Hank does the obvious thing: Practice his throws and get ready to win. But he must reconsider his strategy when he gets the opportunity to have a former Cowboys quarterback throw on his behalf.

This episode is a perfect example of how King of the Hill catapults into extreme chaos without being told twice. The sub-plot where Bill has three beautiful women fawning over him, but one of them might be his biological cousin, solidifies Bill as one of the best characters on the show.

Hank's abruptly hilarious reaction to his son and niece's tomfoolery, and the introduction of cousin Gilbert and his exaggerated dialogues exclusively in Cajun English, make this episode a top rewatch contender.

2) Propane Boom I (Season 2, episode 23)

Hank loses his job (Image via YouTube/AdultSwim)

Hank faces the looming dread of unemployment when a local store sells propane at much cheaper prices, driving his employer out of business. Enraged, Hank tries to boycott the local store, only to steal a job right under Luanne's nose. Things go south when Buckley's carelessness causes the store to explode, with Hank and Luanne still inside.

The season 2 finale of King of the Hill ends on a cliffhanger, making the foreshadowing, its build-up, and the eventual explosion highly entertaining. The episode subverted genre and delivered subtle commentary on the economic structures--monopolized markets, small business failures, etc.--while showcasing the sardonic humor the show is known for.

3) Bobby Goes Nuts (Season 6, episode 1)

Bobby goes nuts (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

It's a regular day in the Hill household: Bobby gets bullied at school, Hank puts him in a boxing class at the YMCA, Bobby discovers the secret to hurting men is to kick them in the crotch, and then kicks his dad in the crotch in a rage-filled kicking mania. It takes Peggy, who explains to him that she doesn't have testicles, so his maneuver is useless on him, before putting him in his place.

This King of the Hill episode is arguably one of the most-quoted and most-memed, purely for the hilarious satisfaction of seeing a stubby and docile kid like Bobby get back at everyone. His popular quote alone makes it the perfect rewatch.

4) A Fire Fighting We Will Go (Season 3, episode 10)

The crew at the fire station (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

Hank, Dale, Bill, and Boomhaeur try their hand at firefighting, but find themselves narrating uniquely personalized versions of what happened at the fire station to a police officer, suggesting that something major went down. In a series of flashbacks, fans find out that the four cannot seem to get along, leading to juvenile fights, broken windows, and falling over while being pallbearers at a funeral.

The episode takes on slapstick comedy as opposed to the usual subtle humor, leaving fans in stitches. It also follows the Rashomon-style narration for added drama, but in reality, it's a classic bait and switch: Nothing happened to the gang as firefighters; it was just them behaving like children around each other, stomping on glasses, using a pickle jar lid as a frisbee, and getting into fights over nothing.

5) Ho, Yeah! (Season 5, episode 13)

Hank meets Alabaster (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

Hank and Peggy take in a seemingly naive coworker named Tammi, who wants to make her life better by getting a GED. Unbeknownst to the couple, Tammi is a prostitute, and their arrangement makes Hank look like her employer. Hilarity ensues. Oh, there's also a Snoop Dogg guest appearance as the iconic Alabaster.

Ironic humor meets chaotic guest characters in this King of the Hill episode, especially how long it takes for Hank and Peggy to realize what they're being privy to. Peggy's "hot" prostitute makeover (Hank's words), Alabaster paying Hank for Tammi's services, and Hank's car getting rear-ended skyrocket the rewatch value.

6) Witches of East Arlen (Season 7, episode 23)

Bobby is best described as quirky (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

As Bobby's acting career plummets (he didn't get a role in the school play), he turns to a new addiction, hanging out with a geeky "Coven of Artemis" that believes in "magick" and tarot cards. Bobby becomes a tarot expert, giving the cast of King of the Hill a reading of their nightmares. However, Hank is thrilled that his son is a card game expert.

The hilarious jabs at coven stereotypes and Bobby's overenthusiastic involvement in tarot make this episode a laughter riot. The blink-and-you-miss-it quips, Peggy's mortification over Bobby's new hobby, and Bobby realizing he was hanging out with a bunch of "nerds" make this episode a must-watch.

7) The Bluegrass is Always Greener (Season 6, episode 9)

The members of The Dale Gribble Bluegrass Experience (Image via Prime Video)

Connie plays Mozart on the violin, but secretly listens to Bluegrass music. She joins Hank's band just to spite her father, Kahn, but realizes that she escaped the frying pan and jumped right into the fire, as Hank is just as hard on her. But the Downtown Branson Annual Old Time Fiddle Contest demands her attention.

This King of the Hill episode is different from the rest for its ode to Bluegrass music and Connie's jovial chemistry with the band. The Dale Gribble Bluegrass Experience is one of those fictional bands that might have one too many fans.

8) Dog Dale Afternoon (Season 3, episode 20)

The crew steals Dale's lawn mower (Image via Prime Video)

Four friends. A harmless prank involving a lawn mower. One recipe for disaster. Welcome to one of the funniest episodes of King of the Hill, where Dale's showy attitude about his new state-of-the-art mower quickly turns into a manic, paranoid standoff between him and his crew. The story goes from a lawn mower to a gun firing up a clock tower in twenty minutes.

Whether it's the elaborate hostage situation they create that Dale falls for (including images of aliens and former U.S. presidents with the mower), or Hank dramatically taking a bullet for Dale, the episode is full of hilarious visuals and witty one-liners.

9) The Wedding of Bobby Hill (Season 3, episode 14)

Luanne plays the ultimate prank on Bobby (Image via Prime Video)

Bobby and Luanne get into the most relatable sibling rivalry in history, only for things to spin chaotically out of control when Bobby replaces her birth control pills with candy. Luanne tells him she might be pregnant because of him, and ropes Hank and Peggy into the ultimate prank: Convincing Bobby that the only way to save Luanne's life now is to marry her.

This episode of King of the Hill is a great example of how the writers cleverly spin everyday situations into exaggerated, memorable, and laugh-out-loud moments that fans never forget. It pushes boundaries, offering shock humor as one of the many feathers in its cap. Bonus: Matthew McCaughnagey voices Luanne's boyfriend, Rad.

10) Returning Japanese (Season 6, episode 21)

Hank, Cotton, and Bobby in King of the Hill (Image via YouTube/Adult Swim)

Peggy sells Cotton's "Widow in the Wallet" story to get her family a free trip to Japan. But a shock awaits the Hills: Cotton and a Japanese woman have a child together, Hank's half-brother Junichiro.

This episode of King of the Hill navigates Cotton's character arc while managing to be hilarious with its dialogue delivery and sub-plot, where Luanne is tasked with babysitting the Hills' ancient dog, Lady Bird. The characters struggling with Japanese signboards are just the cherry on the cake.

King of the Hill was revived by Hulu and will return with fresh episodes on August 4, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

Watch all episodes on Prime Video, Hulu, or Adult Swim.

