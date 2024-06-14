10 TV shows to watch before the second part of Yellowstone season 5 arrives

The first part of Yellowstone season 5 aired between November 2022 and January 2023. With a November 2024 release date set, fans are eagerly waiting for the second part.

The director of the modern drama Yellowstone season 5 Taylor Sheridan is also recognized for turning Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown into success. The program depicts the Dutton family's struggle to protect their property as they own the largest ranch in Montana.

Yellowstone season 5 part 1 shows the Dutton family trying to save their land John Dutton (Kevin Costner) deals with the political pressures and Beth (Kelly Reilly) tries to save her family. Kayce (Luke Grimes) deals with personal tragedy and Jamie (Wes Bentley) faces some internal conflicts. While fans wait for the second part of Yellowstone season 5, these 10 TV shows may fill in for Yellowstone.

10 TV shows to watch before Yellowstone Season 5 arrives

1) Ride

If viewers like the cowboy family drama in Yellowstone 5, Ride could be an interesting watch. This Hallmark Channel series explores Colorado's rodeo competitive scene.

The mother of a close-knit family facing disaster, Isabel McMurray, is portrayed by Nancy Travis. The McMurray family must confront fresh romantic entanglements, deal with bereavement, and uncover long-forgotten facts after a loved one passes away.

While highlighting the resilience and strength of family bonds, the program captures the raw beauty of Western life. The new episodes air on Sundays and the next day, Peacock offers them for streaming.

Ride (Image via Youtube / Hallmark series)

2) George & Tammy

Country music and dramatic drama enthusiasts should not miss George & Tammy. This brief television series chronicles the tumultuous 1960s and 1970s marriage of country music giants George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

The lead actors, Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon give stirring performances and even sing original songs. The intensity of their erratic connection is captured as the series delves into the highs and lows of their personal and professional lives.

Fans of Yellowstone season 5 will enjoy the same superb, dramatic storytelling that this program delivers, as it is produced by 101 Studios, the same company that brought you Yellowstone.

George & Tammy (Image via Youtube / Showtime)

3) 1883

Following John Dutton's ancestors as they travel to Montana, 1883 is a preface to Yellowstone season 5. A traditional Western experience with stunning photography and realistic aspects of cowboy life, this series stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott.

In the story, James Dutton guides his family over the Great Plains on a treacherous trip fraught with risk. They are joined by Sam Elliott's character, Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan, who rounds out the cast of the show's diverse cast.

1883 (Image via Youtube / Paramount+)

4) The Terminal List

The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, is an engrossing action thriller that is neither a Western nor a family drama. This Amazon series features Navy SEAL James Reece, who, when a mission goes horribly wrong, pursues retribution against those who have wronged him.

The popular Jack Carr novel served as the inspiration for the drama, which explores themes of justice, intrigue, and treachery. It has the same production quality and traditional viewpoint that a lot of Yellowstone season 5 viewers cherish. Fans of suspenseful thrillers will find it an engaging watch due to the intricate storyline and powerful action scenes.

The Terminal List (Image via Youtube / Prime Video)

5) Joe Pickett

Joe Pickett, a different neo-Western, features Michael Dorman as a Wyoming game warden. This television series centers on Joe as he battles a crime family and investigates a murder, drawing inspiration from C.J. Box's country detective novels.

Joe is a devoted and moral warden who gets entangled in a web of danger and corruption. The show delves deeply into the difficulties faced by law enforcement in isolated regions while capturing the untamed beauty of Wyoming's terrain.

Joe Pickett (Image via Youtube / Spectrum originals)

6) Outer Range

Known as Yellowstone meets Lost, Josh Brolin plays a rancher in Wyoming named Outer Range who finds a weird hole in his land. The show follows Royal Abbott (Brolin) as he manages outside challenges to his ranch as he wrestles with the meaning of the enigmatic vacuum. The show combines elements of mystery, drama, and the supernatural.

Fans of Yellowstone season 5 seeking something new should not miss the thrilling story and breathtaking images.

Outer Range (Image via Youtube / Prime Video)

7) Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown, which starred Jeremy Renner as a power broker in Michigan who deals with politicians, police enforcement, and criminals, was produced by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan. It investigates issues of corrupted power in the justice system.

The drama is set in a neighborhood where the majority of jobs are related to the prison sector. Mike McLusky, played by Renner, negotiates the nuanced dynamics of his position by frequently crossing moral boundaries.

For fans of dramatic, character-driven drama like Yellowstone season 5, it's a captivating watch since it has complicated relationships and diverse characters despite not being set on a ranch.

Mayor of Kingstown (Image via Youtube / Paramount+)

8) Longmire

In Longmire, Robert Taylor plays Sheriff Walt Longmire, a man battling inner demons while solving murders. The show, which is based on Craig Johnson's novels, examines the difficulties faced by police enforcement in rural Wyoming.

The show's story is made more complex by Longmire's interaction with Chief Mathias (Zahn McClarnon), the chief of the tribal police on the Cheyenne reservation.

For those who enjoy Yellowstone season 5 Western backdrop, Longmire is a rewarding watch because of its themes of justice, loyalty, and the conflict between modernity and tradition.

Longmire (Image via Youtube / Netflix)

9) Ozark

If the viewers like the elements of Yellowstone season 5's crime family, Ozark can be a perfect watch. Marty and Wendy Byrde are portrayed by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

After a money-laundering scheme goes apart, the married couple moves to the Ozarks. In an attempt to protect their family, the Byrdes get entangled with local thieves and must navigate a treacherous web of lies.

The show creates an engaging narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats by fusing acting and production standards with a violent, crime-filled thriller.

Ozark (Image via Youtube / Netflix)

10) Sons of Anarchy

Between its themes of devotion and masculinity and its emphasis on a close-knit criminal family, Sons of Anarchy and Yellowstone season 5 are quite similar. The SAMCRO motorcycle gang and their battles to preserve their way of life are the subjects of this Kurt Sutter-created television show.

Yellowstone season 5 enthusiasts connect with the show's examination of moral complexity, power conflicts, and familial relationships. Yellowstone season 5 is a logical prequel because its co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, is also connected to Sons of Anarchy.

Sons of Anarchy (Image via Youtube / FX Networks)

These shows including Yellowstone season 5 are available to watch on platforms like Netflix, Paramount, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

