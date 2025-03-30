1923 season 2 episode 7 release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

1923 season 2 episode 7 will continue to unravel the complex legacy of the Dutton family as the story moves quickly toward a climactic finish. Episode 6 left viewers with a string of developments that significantly changed the stakes for several characters.

As the series edges closer to its finale, anticipation builds for 1923 season 2 episode 7, which is expected to provide more answers and push the narrative forward.

In episode 6, the focus remained on the aftermath of escalating tensions between Jacob Dutton and his enemies. Key plotlines explored the growing threat to the Yellowstone ranch, as well as the separate but intertwined journey of Spencer Dutton and Alexandra.

Meanwhile, the series continued to build on the themes of power, survival, and the burden of legacy in the American West. The episode ended with major implications for the remaining chapters of the season.

Now, viewers are turning their attention to episode 7, which is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 6, 2025, according to Deadline. The series is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. 1923 season 2 episode 7 is expected to dive deeper into the power struggles that have defined the season and possibly set up the conclusion for the series.

When will 1923 season 2 episode 7 be released? Exact dates and times for all regions

1923 season 2 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, April 6, 2025, on Paramount+. Here is the expected release time across different regions:

Region Release Time US (PT) 12:00 AM US (ET) 3:00 AM UK (BST) 8:00 AM Europe (CET) 9:00 AM South Africa (SAST) 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) 4:00 AM India (IST) 12:30 PM Philippines (PHT) 3:00 PM Japan (JST) 4:00 PM Australia (AEST) 5:00 PM New Zealand (NZDT) 7:00 PM UAE (GST) 12:00 PM Canada (EST) 3:00 AM Mexico (CST) 2:00 AM

1923 season 2 episode 7 will be available on Paramount+, which is the exclusive streaming home for the Yellowstone prequels. All previous episodes of 1923 season 1 and season 2 are currently available on the platform. There has been no official update suggesting any removal or rotation of episodes at this time.

Episode 6 recap and themes

Alexandra rests in the backseat, unaware of the tragedy awaiting her at sunrise as the blizzard traps them overnight. (Image via Paramount+)

Episode 6 starts with Father Renaud facing Marshal Kent. After seeing Kent murder Pete in the previous episode, Renaud understands that Kent's motives were fueled by personal revenge instead of justice.

Troubled by the brutality and reluctance to endorse more deaths of Indigenous individuals, Renaud shoots and kills Kent, signifying a change in his character and establishing a dark mood for the remainder of the episode.

At the Dutton ranch, McDowell informs Jacob that Spencer is returning to Montana. Nonetheless, McDowell cautions that switchboard operators could have disclosed this information to Banner, raising worries about Spencer's safety. Jacob chooses to meet Spencer at the station and instructs Zane and Jack to safeguard the ranch.

In the meantime, Banner, concerned about Spencer's military history, directs Clyde to stop him. While heading to meet Jacob, Jack encounters Clyde and another individual posing as Livestock Commission agents. Thinking they are working for his uncle, Jack reveals his identity, prompting Clyde to shoot him.

Jack's passing is a substantial loss for the Dutton family and prompts inquiries about how and when his remains will be found.

In another location, Teonna and her father, Runs, discover Pete's body and carry out final rites. Thinking the threat is gone, they establish their camp. However, Renaud, who escaped the previous encounter, surprises them at night, resulting in Runs' death. He attempts to shoot Teonna, but she protects herself and kills him. Teonna continues her journey alone after the loss of her father and lover.

In a different narrative, Alexandra agrees to a proposal from Hillary and Paul, a British pair she encountered on the train, to take her to Montana. While journeying in a snowstorm, they deplete their fuel and get stuck. Alexandra is encouraged to lie down under a blanket in the rear seat.

Upon waking, she discovers that Hillary and Paul have both died in the freezing conditions, and the car is buried in snow. With no one around and limited supplies, Alexandra is left to survive the harsh weather on her own.

What's next: 1923 season 2 episode 7 preview

Banner Creighton intently listens as he learns about Spencer’s impending return, prompting a deadly response. (Image via Pramount+)

While the title for 1923 season 2 episode 7 has not been officially confirmed, it is expected to continue the storyline laid out in episode 6. Season 2 will consist of only seven episodes, making episode 7 the finale of the series. The finale is confirmed to be a "longer episode released all at once."

1923 season 2 episode 7 is likely to address the aftermath of Whitfield's recent actions, along with Spencer's imminent return. The consequences of the growing feud between the Duttons and their enemies could set the stage for the final confrontation.

Spencer's development throughout the season suggests he may take on a more active role in defending the ranch, and his reunion with Jacob and Cara could influence the family's next steps. 1923 season 2 episode 7 may also reveal more about Alexandra's journey and her future within the Dutton family.

What to expect from the show

As the season reaches its conclusion, fans are anticipating major narrative resolutions. The final episode is expected to cover significant ground. Season 2 is expected to feature a supersized finale. Paramount has not confirmed if the series will return after season 2.

Fan discussions on social platforms have focused on whether Spencer's return will be timely enough to influence the final outcome. There is also interest in how the show will resolve the land ownership conflict and whether it will align with the broader Yellowstone timeline.

The series has received steady viewership and has contributed to the expanding Yellowstone universe created by Taylor Sheridan. As 1923 season 2 episode 7 approaches, viewers can expect a continuation of the slow-burning conflict and a closer look at the choices that will shape the Dutton legacy.

Interested viewers can watch all available episodes of 1923 on Paramount+.

