"That volcanic energy" - When Darren Mann said three words about Jack Dutton's energy in 1923

Paramount's 1923 is part of the Yellowstone origin story created by Taylor Sheridan. It follows the Dutton family during the early 20th century, focusing on their struggles to maintain their land and legacy amid major historical challenges. The series includes themes of survival, power, and the shifting dynamics within the family and the American West.

Ad

Amid this backdrop, Darren Mann portrays Jack Dutton, a young cowboy facing the pressures of adulthood and responsibility. In a recent interview, Mann used three words to describe Jack's inner drive and temperament: "that volcanic energy." His remark came while reflecting on Jack’s transformation throughout the first season.

In an interview with Gold Derby on May 25, 2023, Mann was asked to share the biggest change he noticed in Jack Dutton from the beginning to the end of season 1. He pointed to the violence and managing the pressures of ranch life. These events, Mann explained, contributed to a loss of Jack’s light-heartedness.

Ad

Trending

However, Mann added that his character’s energy and strong emotions remain deeply embedded. This is when he used the phrase, “that volcanic energy,” to describe the emotional intensity Jack carries within him.

Darren Mann on filming 1923 and playing Jack Dutton

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton in 1923 season 2 episode 3 (Image via Paramount+)

During the conversation with Gold Derby, Mann discussed the realistic nature of the 1923's production. He mentioned how the team filmed scenes with actual livestock and in real weather conditions, which contributed to a genuine on-set experience. Mann said:

Ad

“If we’re supposed to be outside and it’s freezing, we should be outside and it’s freezing.”

He also explained how emotionally immersive some scenes became during shooting. Referring to one moment, he said:

“Emotions came up that I didn’t even know would. I can remember the scene with Harrison when I come out to him and he’s sitting outside and he’s been shot up and he’s just kind of getting up and moving again, and I say to him that he got old. I never expected that scene to actually be as emotional as it was,” adding that the writing brought out those reactions naturally.

Ad

Mann shared experiences from the cowboy camp, where the cast learned horsemanship and bonded over daily routines. Mann said that training and spending time with castmates before filming allowed them to build chemistry. That familiarity made it easier to portray intimate or emotional scenes on camera.

When talking about his dynamic with Michelle Randolph, Mann shared that they had previously worked together in a film five years ago. Their past connection, he said, helped make the relationship between Jack and Elizabeth believable.

Ad

Reflecting on a tense scene with Jerome Flynn, Mann said:

“I told the cowboys around me to really stop me. I’m gonna go, and if you don’t stop me, I’m gonna get him.”

The scene he referred to takes place in the finale of the first season, where Jack confronts Banner Creighton, played by Flynn, following a series of violent events that included the attack on his family.

Ad

Mann explained that he replayed traumatic scenes in his head to stay in character, drawing on the emotions Jack would have felt after his loved ones were harmed.

Throughout the interview, Mann credited the writing by Taylor Sheridan as being a key factor in helping him understand and channel Jack’s emotional journey.

1923: What we know so far

Ad

1923 is a segment of Taylor Sheridan's growing Yellowstone franchise. Set in the early 1900s, the series chronicles an earlier generation of the Dutton family, illustrating their hardships during a period characterized by drought, disorder, and financial instability.

The series explores larger concepts of heritage, self, and endurance in a swiftly evolving American West.

The ensemble features seasoned performers Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, along with Darren Mann portraying Jack Dutton, their great-nephew. Michelle Randolph portrays Elizabeth Strafford, who is Jack's romantic interest. The ensemble also includes Jerome Flynn and Aminah Nieves in significant roles.

Ad

1923 combines historical themes with family drama while centering its plot on the development of the Dutton family legacy. Jack Dutton embodies the younger generation, shouldering the burden of expectations and swiftly thrust into adulthood by the season's events.

The second season of 1923 debuted on February 4, 2024. The most recent episode 5, named Only Gunshots to Guide Us, debuted on March 23, 2024. The second season has depicted Jacob and Cara Dutton trying to fend off Donald Whitfield’s attempts to seize their land, as Jack and Elizabeth struggle with their personal losses and the violence enveloping them.

Ad

Teonna Rainwater’s quest also progresses as she evades the scars of her history and pursues a perilous route to liberation.

With excitement growing for the upcoming episodes of 1923, Darren Mann’s remarks provide deeper insight into how his character's internal conflicts were influenced by the script and the atmosphere of production.

His comments not only show his approach as an actor but also illustrate how Jack Dutton aligns with the overarching themes of 1923.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback