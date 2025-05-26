30 Rock ending explained: What happens to Liz Lemon and TGS? 

30 Rock (2006-2013) is satirical comedy at its peak, following the story of Liz Lemon (creator and writer Tina Fey), the head writer for 'TGS with Tracy Jordan', a sketch comedy show. Lemon is stuck between a rock and a hard place, dealing with her obnoxious boss, Jack Donaghy (Alex Baldwin), and a large cast of stubborn and eccentric comedy geniuses, on her quest to run a successful show.

By season 7, Liz Lemon's relationship with Criss Chros (James Marsden) develops. Jack goes head-to-head in a childish feud with the future CEO of Kabletown, Kaylie Hooper, while unbeknownst to him, Hazel Wassername files a lawsuit against them for inappropriate behavior. In the finale, TGS ends for good, with Tracy getting his 150-episode contract fulfilled.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Liz Lemon juggles personal life and career in the 30 Rock series finale

What's going on at 30 Rockefeller Center in season 7?

With election season fast approaching and Jack's (Alec Baldwin) plans to tank NBC's ratings coinciding, Liz tries balancing TGS's highly democratic stance with her target audience: crucial swing voters.

Many events inspire her sketches, from a Republican politician looking exactly like Tracy to the host's dig about women not being funny. Meanwhile, Hazel begins dating Kenneth to get a spot on the show. When Liz gets foot surgery, she tries to weasel her way in.

Jack's plans to get Kabletown (NBC's parent company) CEO Hank Hooper to sell the company go awry when he announces that his daughter, Kaylie Hooper (Chloë Grace Moretz), will take over from him. This causes an exaggerated feud, with Jack's classic temper tantrums returning. He eventually becomes the CEO and chairman of Kabletown,

Liz's personal life changes in 30 Rock season 7

Liz and Criss go through a difficult period in their partnership as they unsuccessfully attempt to get pregnant. They marry mid-way through season 7, and register with an adoption agency. But they must decide quickly when they realize that it might take over four years to adopt a newborn, making them consider older children instead.

Kristen Schaal plays Hazel Wassername (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

Meanwhile, Hazel files a lawsuit against TGS for workplace harassment, risking the show's cancellation. Liz Lemon attempts to be a stay-at-home mother while trying to save the show in 30 Rock season 7. Eventually, her career-defining sketch comedy gets cancelled, leaving her feeling listless.

Liz ends up in an internet feud with another parent on an online parenting website, only for her to realize it was her husband, Criss, all along. The couple talks things through, and Liz realizes they'd be much happier if their roles were reversed.

Chris agrees to be a stay-at-home dad, while Liz returns to the network to pitch a new show about a man named John Hardly, who is "Hardly Working". Ultimately, the pitch gets rejected.

Kenneth becomes the President of NBC

Meanwhile, comedic changes occur within the television company on 30 Rock, with Kenneth being promoted to president and Tracy not being able to lift a finger without his help. Jack begins questioning whether he's truly happy. With Jenna's contract becoming null and void due to the show's cancellation, nobody spares her tantrums a second glance.

Kenneth Parcell, played by Jack McBrayer

The cast, feeling stuck in place, decides to shake things up in their personal lives and careers (this does not include Jenna trying to set up her wedding at an awards show to get back at Liz for stealing her "wedding thunder").

The End of 30 Rock: TGS with Tracy Jordan returns

After her pitch rejection, Kenneth brings Liz Lemon back to film the final episode of TGS with Tracy Jordan because the network revealed that Tracy Jordan's contract entitled them to pay him $30 million if the show didn't hit the 150-episode mark. Since they had only produced 149 episodes till that point, they had to film a finale. Talk about meta-narratives.

Liz Lemon solves yet another problem for Tracy (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

Now, obviously, Tracy Jordan wants the $30 million, because just having a successful film production house and making loads of money wasn't enough. So he makes it impossible to put an episode together. Meanwhile, Jenna must be prepped to show basic emotion on TV, to sell that this is their last time on TGS. The cast continues to be as difficult as possible, showing fans a glimpse of their futures within or outside the network.

In a full circle moment on 30 Rock, Liz finds a runaway Tracy hiding out in a strip club (same as in season 1) instead of being at rehearsals. Fans find out that Tracy isn't after the money, but is afraid of saying goodbye to the people he loves.

What happens to Jack Donaghy in the 30 Rock season 7 finale?

After feuding with Kaylie to get the CEO position at Kabletown, Jack realizes that he has done it all: Career, love life, and personal fulfillment. But with that came the sinking realization that he might not be happy despite it all. So, in a shocking turn of events, Jack abruptly quits as the CEO, angering Liz into a quintessential feud.

Fey and Baldwin on the show (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

Until the series finale of 30 Rock, Liz is seen managing Jack and the rest of the crew as the middleperson. So when she sees Jack's odd demeanor, she believes he might be depressed and on the verge of ending his life. When a video note confirms her fears, she runs to him. Jack dramatically jumps off a bridge... only to land safely on a boat.

The duo professes their platonic love for each other as Jack gets on the boat to find and reinvent himself, only to turn around in the blink of an eye, announcing he has his next big idea: clear dishwashers.

30 Rock: The Epilogue

The show does a time-skip montage to reveal that one year later, Jack's dishwasher idea was a clear winner. He looks happy and thriving in his new office while staying in touch with Liz. What's more, he even has a hot new assistant.

Liz is seen on the set of Grizz & Hers with Grizz finding fame through his iconic dialogue, "Don't even say it!". Her children are on set with her, showing her transitioning from a struggling stay-at-home mother to a thriving, career-driven mother on 30 Rock.

Jane Krakowski plays Jenna Maroney

Jenna, typical of her, attempts to steal a Tony Award from Alice Ripley. So it's safe to assume that her career transition to her first love, Broadway, is going superbly. Tracy, on the other hand, reunites with his dad after decades of waiting for him to return.

In a funny, exaggerated twist, the show ends with Liz Lemon's great-granddaughter pitching a show about the shenanigans at 30 Rockefeller Center to a wizened, old Kenneth, who emphatically approves. If 30 Rock could get more meta, the showrunners made it happen.

Stream all episodes of 30 Rock on Peacock.

