7 unanswered questions after ‘Suits LA’ series finale

Suits LA (2025-present) is a spin-off of the widely-loved legal drama Suits. It follows the life of Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a federal prosecutor in New York City who moves to Los Angeles to become an entertainment lawyer through Black & Lane, a firm he co-owns with partner Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt). But when Lane betrays him and steals his clients, Black must do what it takes to survive.

The season 1 finale of Suits LA ended with some plots getting closure and others being left for interpretation. Ted found his love life becoming more complicated with his ex-girlfriend Samantha back in the picture, and events of his past in New York City resurface to give fans a bigger idea of his life before he moved to LA.

Days before the finale, it was confirmed that Suits LA was cancelled after one season.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Suits LA left fans with more questions than answers

1) Would the show's flashback-flashforward narrative have continued?

Amell as Ted Black (Image via YouTube/Suits Official)

While the beginning was shaky, Suits LA set up Ted's storyline for bigger things in season 2. His past, his love life, and his slowly mending relationship with Stuart all pointed towards bigger things for Stephen Amell's character. One of the biggest things was Eddie's story reaching its horrific climax.

Fans noted that the flashbacks to Ted's past life in New York with his father Edward and brother Eddie helped root for his character, but ultimately fell flat in the larger scheme of things. It was a jarring contrast to the atmosphere the show was trying to establish.

But with the season finale wrapping up Eddie's story, would more of Ted's past have taken over the upcoming seasons, or would the show have taken a different route to become a more straightforward legal drama?

What bigger things did Ted Black have in store before Suits LA got cancelled? Fans will never know.

2) Was a love triangle on the cards for Ted?

The season finale ended with a potential love triangle (Image via YouTube/Suits Official)

In the series finale of Suits LA, Ted teams up with his ex-girlfriend Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) to take down Avery Jeffers, the dangerous and powerful Hollywood producer. While watching him work, Samantha casually remarks that she did fall for him. Ted replies:

"Then or now?" - Ted Black

But the duo is interrupted before Ted (And fans) could get further confirmation. Later, when Ted discusses the merger with Samantha, telling her things could get messy due to their past, Samantha confirms that she likes messy.

With Ted's relationship with Amanda (Maggie Grace) growing, would this proximity to Samantha's attraction have changed things for him?

3) Did Rick and Erica have a future?

Scott Davis and Greenberg as Erica and Rick (Image via YouTube/Suits Official)

Rick (Bryan Greenberg) and Erica (Lex Scott Davis) battled the "Will they, won't they" dynamic throughout Suits LA, but the series finale upped the ante when they shared a sudden, charged kiss after a complicated case brought them together.

The couple were at odds with each other throughout the season, with a constant undercurrent of filtration that alluded to a romantic past.

But both lawyers are career-driven, and their relationship already didn't work out once before. So would season 2 have seen them give their relationship a shot, or treat the kiss as a mistake and move on?

With the merger putting them back in the same workplace, things might have gotten more interesting for the couple.

4) What would the newest merger have looked like for Black and Lane?

Ted and Stuart in conflict (Image via YouTube/Suits official)

Episode 1 of Suits LA began with Ted's law firm going through upheaval after his partner of over 15 years, Stuart Lane, steals their clients from under his nose and merges with his ex-girlfriend Samantha's firm to become Railsback Lane.

In a cold move, Stuart tells Ted that he was never part of the merger, and this was inevitable.

Through the season, Ted's contempt for Lane's criminal law side is clear, but the case with Hollywood producer Lester brought the best out of the duo, who realize the merits of working with each other's strengths. That started their relationship's healing arc, and by the series finale, Ted is ready to merge with Railsback Lane.

But what does this mean for Ted and Stuart? Will the merger go smoothly, and more importantly, can Ted trust Stuart not to leave him hanging again?

5) Would Eddie's death have affected Ted in the future episodes?

Ted went through ups and downs in the show (Image via YouTube/Suits Official)

One of the main themes of Suits LA is the deep vulnerability that Ted's past lends to his character. The season finale confirmed that Ted's father sacrificed Eddie to mob boss John Pellegrini (Anthony Azizi), whose hit was meant for Ted due to his involvement in his case. This tied the loop on Ted's demeanor and his cold relationship with his father.

But with the show exploring grief and complex emotions surrounding Ted's relationship with his brother, would more allied storylines have seen the light of day in further seasons?

Ted's proximity to crime could put more of his loved ones in danger, triggering his trauma and giving fans a window into the long-lasting effects of grief and guilt on mental health.

6) Would Leah have continued law or entered film?

Alice Lee as Leah (Image via YouTube/Suits Official)

As one of the more light-hearted characters, Leah Power (Alice Lee) is a lawyer who worked under Erica at Black & Associates. With her optimism and delightful personality, she is one of the few people who is a straight arrow in the Suits LA universe.

As a minor sub-plot, Leah wanted to be a screenwriter, even showing most of her work to Rick, who shoots her down. But in the season finale, hope is on the horizon for Leah when Rick says he can get her screenplays adapted into movies.

But with her storyline ending abruptly, fans will never know whether she would continue in law or become a Hollywood celebrity.

7) How would the show have fit into the bigger Suits universe?

Gabriel Macht made a guest appearance (Image via YouTube/Suits Official)

As a spin-off of Suits, Suits LA had the potential to fit its storyline into the original overarching universe. It has already been established that Ted Black is one of Harvey Specter's (Gabriel Macht) old friends, and their paths have crossed in a previous case. He appears in the show to help Ted with a new case.

Without a season 2, it is impossible to tell who else from the beloved crime drama has crossed paths with the characters in Los Angeles. Moreover, the cancellation cuts short the storyline's potential to integrate with bigger plotlines in Suits.

Ted's work in entertainment law also saw him meet several Hollywood celebrities playing themselves, which, given the chance, could've explored some meta narratives.

Stream all episodes of Suits LA on Peacock.

