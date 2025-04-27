Crushology 101 episodes 5 & 6: Bunny's love life gets complicated; a new man joins the race for her attention

Episodes 5 and 6 of Crushology 101 aired on April 25 and 26, respectively. In these episodes, we see the follow-up events after Jae-yeol's drunken confession in episode 4. Bunny begins to have a change of heart towards Jae-yeol, and Ji-won also begins to realise his feelings. However, a new man and a prospective love rival also enter Bunny's life.

As Bunny decides to accept Jae-yeol's feelings, his former girlfriend returns to campus. Bunny gets confused as she is unsure if Jae-yeol's mind would sway. The new man hasn't been properly introduced yet, however, he was there in the episode for a few seconds. He seems to be the fourth man in Bunny's life vying for her attention.

What happens in episode 5 of Crushology 101?

Episode 5 of Crushology 101 begins with Jae-yeol's drunken confession from episode 4. Bunny begins to wonder if she sees Jae-yeol in a different light since the confession. She tries to be indifferent to him, but as fate would have it, she ends up meeting him and Do-ha, along with Ji-won, Kkot-nim, and Bo-bae, for studies after a power cut in the library.

The group decides to make barbeque indoors, which leads to a smoke alarm going off. Everyone else tries to get the alarm to shut off, but Bunny stays back to protect the equipment and gets wet. As a result, she starts to feel chilly and ends up having a mild cold. Jae-yeol panics and orders a variety of medicines for her.

On the other hand, we see Do-ha being dejected after he feels that his chance with Bo-bae is gone. The next day, when he visits her cafe, she gives him a ticket for her play. Do-ha feels that perhaps the chance is not lost.

Jae-yeol sees his mother with a university professor. He confronts her about her latest boyfriend. The mother-son duo has a verbal showdown, and Jae-yeol leaves, feeling hurt. He meets Bunny, who is working on her sculpture assignment, and has a light chat with her.

But things get a little tense with Jae-yeol and Bunny as Jae-yeol's former girlfriend, Han Yeo-reum, comes into the picture. Bunny is also dejected when her grades drop and she performs poorly on the midterm assignment. Ji-won takes her for a drive the same night, intending to cheer her up.

What happens in episode 6 of Crushology 101?

In episode 6 of Crushology 101, Bunny begins to warm up to Jae-yeol. She begins to think that perhaps she could date him. Bunny is left confused and unsure about Jae-yeol as she feels he might have some lingering feelings for his ex. Jae-yeol tries to assure her that he has eyes only for her (Bunny).

Jae-yeol talks to Ji-won about courting Bunny and makes it clear that he is serious about her. Ji-won does not answer him then, but he begins to intensify his efforts towards Bunny. His actions are more pronounced in order to gain Bunny's attention. However, time and again, Bunny has shown no affection for Ji-won as anything more than a generous classmate who sees her as a junior.

Bunny wants to buy some equipment to rework on the sculpture assignment. Bo-bae asks her to join a part-time job with her. However, Bo-bae has to pull out due to her theatre festival preparations. Jae-yeol offers to step in.

Bunny and Jae-yeol work at the part-time job, which is being an extra on the filming set. It rains all of a sudden, and some on-set painting is ruined. Bunny offers to repair it as the art director is not reachable. The staff is impressed by Bunny's work and offers her a business card.

In episode 6, Do-ha and Bo-bae seemed to hit it off, but unbeknownst to both, they also ended up fighting online over a film. While Do-ha seems to dislike it, Bo-bae seems to love the film.

Han Yeo-reum continues to throw a wrench in Jae-yeol and Bunny's budding relationship. She is back with the intention of getting back with Jae-yeol. However, Jae-yeol has moved on from her as she allegedly ghosted him and left all those years ago.

When she tries to talk to him again, Jae-yeol rejects her and kisses Bunny to show that he has truly moved on from Yeo-reum and now likes Bunny. Episode 6 of Crushology 101 comes to a conclusion as Jae-yeol kisses a surprised and shocked Bunny.

Crushology 101 episodes 5 & 6 review

In episodes 5 & 6 of Crushology 101, Ji-won finally brings his feelings to the fore. Until now, he was silently yearning for Bunny's attention, but now he has stepped up to put more effort into showing his affection for her.

Jae-yeol, on the other hand, is happy to see Bunny beginning to reciprocate his feelings. He begins to smile more and look after Bunny. The introduction of the mysterious football player has added to the list of admirers of Bunny. His dialogue that Bunny hasn't changed certainly raises curiosity about how he knows Bunny.

Just like the previous episodes, this week's episodes also showcase a light and breezy story for the characters. The development is slow, and there are several slowed-down shots to capture the tiniest change of emotions on the characters' faces.

With the men vying for her attention and her friends trying to set her up with anyone who shows the slightest interest, one cannot help but feel that Bunny, as a character, is shown to be of importance when there is attention on her. Her academics are praised, but only momentarily. That praise often translates to an intensification of romantic feelings when it comes from Jae-yeol or Ji-won.

While it is not wrong or incorrect to look after your crushes' needs, constantly trying to come to their rescue is somewhat off-putting. It is imperative to create a space to nudge them and guide them, but bringing things on a platter constantly is not the right approach. It might come off as a support showcase in the beginning, but eventually it only becomes an act of spoon-feeding.

What to expect in Crushology 101 episodes 7 & 8?

In the preview of episode 7 of Crushology 101, the university prepares for the alumni night. Jae-yeol and Ji-won continue to pay extra attention to Bunny. She is unsure how to work it out with Jae-yeol due to certain misunderstandings.

The mysterious man, who was introduced in this week's episodes of Crushology 101, was not seen in the teaser. However, one can expect to see more of him in the upcoming episodes. Crushology 101 episodes 7 and 8 are expected to air on May 2 and 3, on MBC.

