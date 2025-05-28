30 Rock soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

30 Rock gives fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes of a fictitious sketch comedy show called TGS with Tracy Jordan, run by Liz Lemon (Tina Fey). In the workplace sitcom, Lemon navigates the tantrums of her boss, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), and the cast members of the fictitious series.
As a show known for its gags and slapstick humor, 30 Rock has plenty of comedic songs to propel the show-within-the-show narrative. Music is composed by Jeff Richmond, the show's co-producer and Tina Fey's partner. Following the single-camera format, the sitcom captures original sounds of the setting—awkward silences included—making the soundtrack partly diegetic.
Richmond has won an Emmy in the cateogry of "Outstanding Main Title Theme Music" for this show.
Songs in every season of 30 Rock explored
30 Rock season 1 soundtrack (2006)
Jeff Richmond has created the opening theme for the show, capturing the fast-paced nature of working on a television show at 30 Rockefeller Center. His compositions elevate the characters' quirks and season 1's monumental moments, such as Liz's introduction, where she buys all the hot dogs from a local vendor just to spite a man who didn't follow the queue.
Episode 1
- Page Off Intro/30 Rock Intro Theme/Kenneth Chokes — Jeff Richmond
- That's Her — Jeff Richmond and Katrees Barnes
Episode 2
- New York State of Mind — Jane Krakowski
- Bossy — Kelis
Episode 4
- Who's That Lady — The Isley Brothers
- Grown and Sexy — Chamillionaire, plays during the dance break in the writer's room
Episode 8
- At Seventeen — Janis Ian, Liz sings karaoke
Episode 9
- Greatest Love of All — Whitney Houston, the song Jenna sings on stage in TGS with Tracy Jordan
30 Rock season 2 soundtrack (2007)
Season 2 features songs composed and covered by Jeff Richmond. Whether it's Jenna singing Make a Pizza on stage or Tracy dancing in a werewolf costume to Werewolf Bar Mitzvah, the season has some memorable musical moments.
Episode 1
- Make a Pizza — Jeff Richmond and Jane Krakowski
Episode 2
- Werewolf Bar Mitzvah — Jeff Richmond
Episode 3
- Enormé — Jeff Richmond, Jane Krakowski, the tune that plays during Jenna's ad for plus-size perfume.
Episode 4
- Werewolf Bar Mitzvah — Jeff Richmond
Episode 7
- Muffin Top — Jeff Richmond, Jane Krakowski, plays during the end credits
Episode 9
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas — Jeff Richmond, Jane Krakowski
- Jordan Christmas — Jeff Richmond, Tracy Jordan
Episode 10
- Midnight Train to Georgia — A cover of the song by Gladys Knight and the Pips; Cast of 30 Rock sings this when Kenneth goes home.
Episode 13
- Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: III. Sequenz - Lacrimosa — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Guandula Janowitz, Julia Bernheimer, Martyn Hill, David Thomas, Roy Goodman, Hanover Band
30 Rock season 3 soundtrack (2008)
With features from Michael Bublé and the cast of 30 Rock, season 3 contains jazzy tunes by Jeff Richmond that elevate the comedic premise.
Episode 8
- Mr. Templeton / Burnt — Jeff Richmond, Michael Bublé
Episode 18
- Muffin Top — Jeff Richmond, Jane Krakowski, the instrumental version and vocals version both feature in this episode, centering around Jenna's on-stage performance.
Episode 22
- Kidney Now — Cast of 30 Rock sings this during Jenna's benefit, along with guest stars (and singers) like Adam Levine, Sheryl Crow, and the Beastie Boys.
30 Rock season 4 soundtrack (2009)
Whether it's Jenna's foray into country music or Jack busking in the subway, season 4's musical moments leave fans in stitches. Jeff Richmond has composed more themes for the show, adding to various humorous sequences.
Episode 1
- Cheesy Blasters — Tina Fey, Liz hums an ad jingle
- Tennis Night — Jeff Richmond, Jane Krakowski; Jenna's new country music video
Episode 4
- This Little Light of Mine — Jeff Richmond, Alec Baldwin; Jack busking in the subway
Episode 8
- The Christmas Waltz — Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson, Jeff Richmond; Jenna and Danny sing this on TGS
Episode 10
- Forever Young — Alphaville
Episode 12
- Don't Go To Bed With a Frown — Jeff Richmond; performed by the cast
- Do That to Me One More Time — Jane Krakowski, Jan Hooks, Jeff Richmond; performed by Jenna and Verna at Jenna's birthday dinner
Episode 13
- I Will Remember You — Sarah McLachlan
Episode 14
- The Best Things in Life are Free — Instrumental version from the 1925 musical "Good News"
Episode 15
- Amazing Grace — Jane Krakowski and Jeff Richmond version; Jenna sings at the Town Hall
- Ave Maria — Jeff Richmond cover; plays when Kathy Geiss freezes her father with cryogenics
Episode 19
- All By Myself —Jane Krakowski, Will Forte, Jeff Richmond; Jenna and Paul perform
Episode 20
- Sincerely — The McGuire Sisters
- Don't Go To Bed With a Frown — Jeff Richmond; performed by the cast
Episode 22
- Breathe In, Breathe Out —Matt Kearney; plays during Jack's speech
30 Rock Season 5 soundtrack (2010)
Musical numbers see an uptick in season 5, with Frank and Pete starting a band, Tracy singing in a woman's voice, and more such shenanigans. Jeff Richmond reprises his role as music composer. Moreover, a song from OneRepublic features in this installment.
Episode 4
- Live Show — Jane Krakowski and Jeff Richmond; plays in the opening credits
Episode 10
- O Holy Night — Jane Krakowski, Will Forte, Jeff Richmond
- O Holy Night — Tracy Morgan, Jeff Richmond; the episode had two versions of the song
Episode 12
- Secrets — OneRepublic
Episode 15
- It's Never Too Late for Now — Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander, Jeff Richmond; Pete and Frank's new song
- Weekend Woman — Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander, Jeff Richmond
Episode 21
- My Memories — Chayenne Jackson, Jeff Richmond
Episode 23
- Wool Bowl — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; Jenna performs at the Wool Bowl Half Time Show.
Season 6
Jenna makes a new single, Alfred "Weird Al" Yankovic appears as himself to parody Jenna's new music, and Jeff Richmond scores the hilarious moment—this sums up the soundtrack of season 6.
Episode 4
- Coming Home — The Seam
- The Ballad of Kenneth Parcell — Steve Earle (of The Revolution Starts Now fame); plays as a tribute to Kenneth
Episode 12
- Danny Boy — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; plays during end credits
Episode 14
- Kidnapped — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; Jenna's music video
- Knapsack — Alfred "Weird Al" Yankovic; parody of Jenna's music video
- The Program is Over — Alfred "Weird Al" Yankovic
30 Rock season 7 soundtrack (2011)
In the series finale, fans get to see weddings, kids, and the last glimpse of TGS with Tracy Jordan. Jenna continues her side quest as a singing sensation, with catchy tunes by Jeff Richmond. Her song Secret Plan, bursts out of her Broadway theater-style when she realizes Liz Lemon steals her thunder.
Episode 4
- Catching Crabs in Paradise — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; Jenna's latest song
Episode 7
- Don't Get Around Much Anymore (Single Version) — The Ink Spots; Tracy's active life montage
Episode 8
- Secret Plan — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; Jenna makes a plan to steal her wedding thunder back from Liz
Episode 11
- NBC — Jack McBrayer, Jeff Richmond; Kenneth's song
Episode 13
- The Rural Juror — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; Jenna's farewell song on TGS with Tracy Jordan
Other Jeff Richmond compositions to feature on 30 Rock
- Carol — Jeff Richmond
- Frenchy/Slummin' It/Donald — Jeff Richmond
- Restaurant/Snowy Night/Light of Day — Jeff Richmond
- Jack in Four/Cha Cha/Cleaveland/Grizz & Liz — Jeff Richmond
- My Funny Valentine — Jeff Richmond version
- Boys in Gayland/Halloween/Chicken Killer/Jack Attack — Jeff Richmond
- Meet Donny/Spanx/Dirty 30's/Liz Taylor — Jeff Richmond
- Sunset Rounds — Jeff Richmond
- Lizzie's Blues/Sad Clown — Jeff Richmond
- Claire/Handkiss/The Getaway — Jeff Richmond
- Colleen/Dumb Moon/Headlights — Jeff Richmond
- Dad/Pieces of Wood — Jeff Richmond
- Simple Things — Jeff Richmond
- The Christmas Song — Jeff Richmond, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer
- The America Song and the Mob — Jeff Richmond
- I Will Always Love You — Jeff Richmond
- Lemon's Theme — Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey
- What Do You Say to Cleaveland — Jeff Richmond
30 Rock uses its unique premise to its advantage, composing hilarious gibberish songs that suit the situation and tone of the sketch comedy show within its storyline. Stream all episodes on Peacock.