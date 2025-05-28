30 Rock soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

30 Rock gives fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes of a fictitious sketch comedy show called TGS with Tracy Jordan, run by Liz Lemon (Tina Fey). In the workplace sitcom, Lemon navigates the tantrums of her boss, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), and the cast members of the fictitious series.

As a show known for its gags and slapstick humor, 30 Rock has plenty of comedic songs to propel the show-within-the-show narrative. Music is composed by Jeff Richmond, the show's co-producer and Tina Fey's partner. Following the single-camera format, the sitcom captures original sounds of the setting—awkward silences included—making the soundtrack partly diegetic.

Richmond has won an Emmy in the cateogry of "Outstanding Main Title Theme Music" for this show.

Songs in every season of 30 Rock explored

30 Rock season 1 soundtrack (2006)

Jeff Richmond has created the opening theme for the show, capturing the fast-paced nature of working on a television show at 30 Rockefeller Center. His compositions elevate the characters' quirks and season 1's monumental moments, such as Liz's introduction, where she buys all the hot dogs from a local vendor just to spite a man who didn't follow the queue.

Episode 1

Page Off Intro/30 Rock Intro Theme/Kenneth Chokes — Jeff Richmond

That's Her — Jeff Richmond and Katrees Barnes

Episode 2

New York State of Mind — Jane Krakowski

Bossy — Kelis

Episode 4

Who's That Lady — The Isley Brothers

Grown and Sexy — Chamillionaire, plays during the dance break in the writer's room

Episode 8

At Seventeen — Janis Ian, Liz sings karaoke

Episode 9

Greatest Love of All — Whitney Houston, the song Jenna sings on stage in TGS with Tracy Jordan

30 Rock season 2 soundtrack (2007)

Season 2 features songs composed and covered by Jeff Richmond. Whether it's Jenna singing Make a Pizza on stage or Tracy dancing in a werewolf costume to Werewolf Bar Mitzvah, the season has some memorable musical moments.

Tracy introduces his hit Halloween song (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

Episode 1

Make a Pizza — Jeff Richmond and Jane Krakowski

Episode 2

Werewolf Bar Mitzvah — Jeff Richmond

Episode 3

Enormé — Jeff Richmond, Jane Krakowski, the tune that plays during Jenna's ad for plus-size perfume.

Episode 4

Werewolf Bar Mitzvah — Jeff Richmond

Episode 7

Muffin Top — Jeff Richmond, Jane Krakowski, plays during the end credits

Episode 9

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas — Jeff Richmond, Jane Krakowski

Jordan Christmas — Jeff Richmond, Tracy Jordan

Episode 10

Midnight Train to Georgia — A cover of the song by Gladys Knight and the Pips; Cast of 30 Rock sings this when Kenneth goes home.

Episode 13

Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: III. Sequenz - Lacrimosa — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Guandula Janowitz, Julia Bernheimer, Martyn Hill, David Thomas, Roy Goodman, Hanover Band

30 Rock season 3 soundtrack (2008)

With features from Michael Bublé and the cast of 30 Rock, season 3 contains jazzy tunes by Jeff Richmond that elevate the comedic premise.

The cast singing Kidney now with popular singers (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

Episode 8

Mr. Templeton / Burnt — Jeff Richmond, Michael Bublé

Episode 18

Muffin Top — Jeff Richmond, Jane Krakowski, the instrumental version and vocals version both feature in this episode, centering around Jenna's on-stage performance.

Episode 22

Kidney Now — Cast of 30 Rock sings this during Jenna's benefit, along with guest stars (and singers) like Adam Levine, Sheryl Crow, and the Beastie Boys.

30 Rock season 4 soundtrack (2009)

Whether it's Jenna's foray into country music or Jack busking in the subway, season 4's musical moments leave fans in stitches. Jeff Richmond has composed more themes for the show, adding to various humorous sequences.

Episode 1

Cheesy Blasters — Tina Fey, Liz hums an ad jingle

Tennis Night — Jeff Richmond, Jane Krakowski; Jenna's new country music video

Episode 4

This Little Light of Mine — Jeff Richmond, Alec Baldwin; Jack busking in the subway

Episode 8

The Christmas Waltz — Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson, Jeff Richmond; Jenna and Danny sing this on TGS

Episode 10

Forever Young — Alphaville

Episode 12

Don't Go To Bed With a Frown — Jeff Richmond; performed by the cast

Do That to Me One More Time — Jane Krakowski, Jan Hooks, Jeff Richmond; performed by Jenna and Verna at Jenna's birthday dinner

Episode 13

I Will Remember You — Sarah McLachlan

Episode 14

The Best Things in Life are Free — Instrumental version from the 1925 musical "Good News"

Episode 15

Amazing Grace — Jane Krakowski and Jeff Richmond version; Jenna sings at the Town Hall

Ave Maria — Jeff Richmond cover; plays when Kathy Geiss freezes her father with cryogenics

Episode 19

All By Myself —Jane Krakowski, Will Forte, Jeff Richmond; Jenna and Paul perform

Episode 20

Sincerely — The McGuire Sisters

Don't Go To Bed With a Frown — Jeff Richmond; performed by the cast

Episode 22

Breathe In, Breathe Out —Matt Kearney; plays during Jack's speech

30 Rock Season 5 soundtrack (2010)

Musical numbers see an uptick in season 5, with Frank and Pete starting a band, Tracy singing in a woman's voice, and more such shenanigans. Jeff Richmond reprises his role as music composer. Moreover, a song from OneRepublic features in this installment.

Frank and Pete start a band (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

Episode 4

Live Show — Jane Krakowski and Jeff Richmond; plays in the opening credits

Episode 10

O Holy Night — Jane Krakowski, Will Forte, Jeff Richmond

O Holy Night — Tracy Morgan, Jeff Richmond; the episode had two versions of the song

Episode 12

Secrets — OneRepublic

Episode 15

It's Never Too Late for Now — Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander, Jeff Richmond; Pete and Frank's new song

Weekend Woman — Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander, Jeff Richmond

Episode 21

My Memories — Chayenne Jackson, Jeff Richmond

Episode 23

Wool Bowl — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; Jenna performs at the Wool Bowl Half Time Show.

Season 6

Jenna makes a new single, Alfred "Weird Al" Yankovic appears as himself to parody Jenna's new music, and Jeff Richmond scores the hilarious moment—this sums up the soundtrack of season 6.

Weird Al mimics Jenna's new song (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

Episode 4

Coming Home — The Seam

The Ballad of Kenneth Parcell — Steve Earle (of The Revolution Starts Now fame); plays as a tribute to Kenneth

Episode 12

Danny Boy — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; plays during end credits

Episode 14

Kidnapped — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; Jenna's music video

Knapsack — Alfred "Weird Al" Yankovic; parody of Jenna's music video

The Program is Over — Alfred "Weird Al" Yankovic

30 Rock season 7 soundtrack (2011)

In the series finale, fans get to see weddings, kids, and the last glimpse of TGS with Tracy Jordan. Jenna continues her side quest as a singing sensation, with catchy tunes by Jeff Richmond. Her song Secret Plan, bursts out of her Broadway theater-style when she realizes Liz Lemon steals her thunder.

Jenna sings about her secret plan (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

Episode 4

Catching Crabs in Paradise — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; Jenna's latest song

Episode 7

Don't Get Around Much Anymore (Single Version) — The Ink Spots; Tracy's active life montage

Episode 8

Secret Plan — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; Jenna makes a plan to steal her wedding thunder back from Liz

Episode 11

NBC — Jack McBrayer, Jeff Richmond; Kenneth's song

Episode 13

The Rural Juror — Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond; Jenna's farewell song on TGS with Tracy Jordan

Other Jeff Richmond compositions to feature on 30 Rock

Carol — Jeff Richmond

Frenchy/Slummin' It/Donald — Jeff Richmond

Restaurant/Snowy Night/Light of Day — Jeff Richmond

Jack in Four/Cha Cha/Cleaveland/Grizz & Liz — Jeff Richmond

My Funny Valentine — Jeff Richmond version

Boys in Gayland/Halloween/Chicken Killer/Jack Attack — Jeff Richmond

Meet Donny/Spanx/Dirty 30's/Liz Taylor — Jeff Richmond

Sunset Rounds — Jeff Richmond

Lizzie's Blues/Sad Clown — Jeff Richmond

Claire/Handkiss/The Getaway — Jeff Richmond

Colleen/Dumb Moon/Headlights — Jeff Richmond

Dad/Pieces of Wood — Jeff Richmond

Simple Things — Jeff Richmond

The Christmas Song — Jeff Richmond, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer

The America Song and the Mob — Jeff Richmond

I Will Always Love You — Jeff Richmond

Lemon's Theme — Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey

What Do You Say to Cleaveland — Jeff Richmond

30 Rock uses its unique premise to its advantage, composing hilarious gibberish songs that suit the situation and tone of the sketch comedy show within its storyline. Stream all episodes on Peacock.

