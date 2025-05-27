Where was 30 Rock filmed? All filming locations explored

American sitcom 30 Rock consists of seven seasons that aired on NBC from October 11, 2006, to January 31, 2013. In this workplace drama, sketch comedy writer Liz Lemon juggles the egos, wants, and quirks of her boss, Jack Donaghy, and the odd cast of fictitious series TGS with Tracy Jordan.

Created by Tine Fey, the NBC show's title is inspired by the building that houses NBC's Headquarters, 30 Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, NewYork.

As per New York Post, the show has been filmed in and around New York City, featuring some of its most popular places like Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Rockefeller Center. Most interior shots have been shot in a studio setting and not inside the building where the show is set.

Here is a rundown of all filming locations.

30 Rock filming locations around New York City

Rockefeller Plaza

An exterior shot of the ATLAS statue in Rockefeller Plaza (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

For decades, NBC has been located at Rockefeller Plaza, where 30 Rock is filmed. Since the show is about a fictional sketch comedy show, the writers have woven reality into the premise, depicting Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Jenna Moreno, Tracy Jordan, and the rest of the crew come up with hilarious episodes in a Saturday Night Live format.

The tall and looming facade of the building is captured in every external shot of the show, establishing it as the prime location. However, only a few scenes are shot inside the building, especially in the lobby. Fans can get the NBC tour and check out the sound stages where they still shoot SNL. Don't forget to check out the rooftop.

Silvercup Studios

Silvercup Studios in Queens, New York City (Image via Getty)

The interiors of Rockefeller Plaza at Silvercup Studios have been recreated for 30 Rock. The studio setting is often featured in the show, as there are various scenes in indoor locations, such as the sound stage, Tracy's room, or the break room where they gather for coffee or lunch.

As one of the most well-known film and television studios in the United States, the space has been home to many popular media, namely The Sopranos, Sex & The City, Two Weeks Notice, and Gossip Girl.

Show Palace Strip Club

Tracy and Liz interact (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

In a desperate attempt to connect with the leading man in her cast, Tracy Jordan, Liz Lemon makes her way to the fictional Dark Sensations strip club in the Bronx. She must appease him to continue running her show smoothly, but things don't go as planned. This 30 Rock filming location is actually the Show Palace Strip Club next to Silvercup Studios in Long Island City.

In the series finale, Liz returns here to coax Tracy out of hiding and shoot the last ever episode of TGS with Tracy Jordan. The duo shares a memorable moment when Tracy admits he's afraid to say goodbye to the people he has known for a long time. Other strip clubs have also been used to film shorter scenes, but none as prominent as this one.

The American Museum of Natural History, New York City

Kaylie and Jack at the American Natural History Museum (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

In 30 Rock season 7, Jack feuds with Kaylie Hooper, granddaughter of Kabletown CEO Hank Hooper, for the future CEO spot. His tantrums take him and Kaylie to the Hall of Ocean Life at the American Museum of Natural History, where Jack tries to convince her to take up Marine Biology instead.

160 Riverside Drive, New York City

One of the very few places outside Rockefeller Center featured in 30 Rock, 160 Riverside Drive is a historic property in Manhattan, New York City. While it's known for its old-school buildings and architecture, it is also home to Tina Fey's Liz Lemon.

The plastic bag outside Liz's apartment (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

Whether it's the plastic bag with the creepy smiley face that hinders her view outside the window (season 5, episode 22) or the scene where she gives herself the Heimlich Maneuver (season 1, episode 3), this shooting location has been home to some hilarious moments.

City Hall Marriage Bureau, New York City

James Marsden as Criss Chross at the City Hall (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

Crisstopher Rick Chros' (James Marsden) and Liz Lemon relationship takes a turn in season 7 of 30 Rock, when the couple decide to have a shotgun wedding amidst trying to become parents through adoption. They quickly tie the knot and fall prey to Jenna's wrath for stealing her wedding thunder.

The scene is filmed in City Hall, a historic government building with Dutch-inspired facade located in the Civic Center district of Manhattan.

Parks in New York City used as filming locations in 30 Rock

Central Park

Jack and his mother at Central Park (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

This popular spot features twice in 30 Rock. The first time, when Jack runs into Will Arnett's Devon Banks, the CEO of General Electric, who appears without shoes and disappears over a pile of rocks. Another time in season 7, when Jack takes his mother Colleen on a horse carriage ride, only for her to die in the middle of it.

One of the most prominent places in New York City, Central Park, is a lush urban landscape with over 800 acres of greenery, making it a must-visit for fans to get a taste of how Jack felt when his mother's dying words were to ask if he was truly happy.

Prospect Park

People gather at Prospect Park (Image via Getty)

Remember when Jack attends a family gathering of his mother's Latina caretaker, Elisa (Salma Hayek), after a cancer scare? This awkward sequence in 30 Rock takes place in Prospect Park, Brooklyn. The park is open to the public and is a major tourist attraction in the city.

Shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also feature scenes from this iconic location.

Riverside Park

The Eleanor Roosevelt monument at Riverside Park (Image via Getty)

In season 5, episode 16 titled TGS Hates Women, Liz's obsession with feminist blogger "Joan of Snark" comes crashing down when the blog accuses TGS With Tracy Jordan of not having enough female voices. She hires Abby Flynn to please the blogger, only to realize she is entirely the wrong fit for the show.

To try and knock some sense into Abby, Liz Lemon takes her to the Eleanor Roosevelt Monument in Riverside Park, Upper West Side, New York City. The duo shares a funny back-and-forth involving a homeless man.

The park also features in season 7, when Liz takes a walk around the Hippo Playground, while feuding online with another parent, who turns out to be her husband.

Eateries featured in 30 Rock

Café des Artistes, New York City

Liz and Thomas on a date at the cafe (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

In season 1, episode 3 titled Blind Date, Jack wrongly assumes Liz's sexuality and sets her up with his friend Thomas. When Liz arrives at Café des Artistes, with its colorful exterior and warm interiors, she realizes that Thomas is in fact a woman named Gretchen. The duo hits it off, but they do not get involved romantically.

The spot has been renamed the Leopard at des Artistes, but the establishment still exists on West 67th Street in New York City, serving Italian food.

Margon, New York City

Tracy and Kenneth attend a church in a restaurant basement (Image via Peacock)

Kenneth introduces Tracy to his place of worship in season 1, episode 17 (The Fighting Irish) after revealing that his religion is the "Eighth Day Resurrected Covenant of the Holy Trinity." He leads Tracy through a restaurant and enters the church through its basement.

The filming location is in an over-the-counter Latin lunch spot called Margon, located on West 46th Street in New York City.

Benihana, New York City

Benihana is a Japanese chain restaurant (Image via Getty)

Tracy finds an almost-expired $50,000 gift card for Benihana's in season 6, episode 9 (Leap Day). He convinces the entire TGS crew to join him there, but ends up inviting people from a soup kitchen to join when he is unable to spend all the money.

Benihana is a popular Japanese chain restaurant that serves Hibachi-based dishes that chefs whip up over countertops. The 30 Rock cast goes to the one on West 56th Street in New York City.

Other restaurants like the Heartland Brewery and Barney Greengrass also feature on some of Liz's many dates throughout the show.

Stream all episodes of 30 Rock on Peacock and catch all these shooting locations in the heart of New York City.

