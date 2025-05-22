The Sopranos: All seasons ranked

Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) of The Sopranos heads an organized crime unit, but when the pressure gets to him, he visits psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Melfi to clear his head. The crime drama, created by David Chase, puts fans in the shoes of a man whose duality knows no bounds. He is a mafia boss yet also a father, troubled yet powerful, sentimental yet ruthless.

The show offers six seasons of expansive world-building with a peek into the nitty-gritty of the criminal underworld and the pressures of a large, dysfunctional family.

Steeped in moral ambiguity, countless memorable moments, and an ensemble cast that catapulted it to cult status, The Sopranos makes it challenging to rank its seasons.

Here are all seasons of the crime drama ranked according to storylines and character performances.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Ranking all seasons of The Sopranos

1) Season 3 (2001)

Christopher and Paulie in Pine Barrens (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Things started taking a darker, more realistic turn in season 3 of The Sopranos. It stripped the show of its criminal romanticism and laid bare the threadwork that made it so beloved among critics and fans.

The spotlight falls on Tony as a family man, his estranged relationship with his mother Livia, and his children, Meadow and Anthony Jr. It also shows Tony's moral ambiguity through his infidelity.

Packed with storylines that did not miss, and some emphatic performances from the ensemble cast, the latter half of the season gave fans some of the show's best episodes.

Whether it is Christopher Moltisanti's (Michael Imperioli), and Paulie Walnuts' (Tony Sirico) unplanned adventure in Pine Barrens (season 3, episode 11) or the somber finale where the barely-held-together Soprano family comes undone, the season established the crux of the show: Complex family dynamics and their effects on a man whose mental health plays a dangerous game of see-saw.

2) Season 6B (2007)

Tony Soprano in season 6 (Image via YouTube/HBO UK)

The Sopranos released season 6 in two parts, making 6B one of the most talked-about seasons. A powerful show needs a fitting ending, and creator and showrunner David Chase did not miss.

Every character got their moment in the sun, with conflicts from the previous 5 (and a half) seasons coming to a head.

Season 6 poses a question of morality: Can Tony Soprano change? Can anyone change, really? It pushes the boundaries of the moral grey area, with Tony's growing sociopathic tendencies, A.J.'s depression, and the general unrest in the air in the aftermath of Tony's lonely road to recovery.

The series finale ends on an abrupt, shocking note, gifting fans the space to theorize.

As the final season, the show aptly focused on death, reincarnation, and redemption for the major characters, while also effectively breaking the illusion of Tony as some sort of twisted hero, making it one of the best seasons.

3) Season 2 (2000)

Nancy Marchand plays Tony's mom Livia (Image via YouTube/HBO)

The Sopranos hit the ground running in season 2. While season 1 established the cast and the overall plot, season 2 saw the actors really settle into the skin of their characters, giving way to realistic performances and memorable episodes.

With the introduction of a fan-favorite villain in Richie Aprile, the show went up a notch.

Season 2 also gave fans a masterclass in writing. Tony's unease about one of his closest friends, Big Pussy Bonspiero comes to a head with a shocking revelation.

His older sister Janice throws a wrench in the family's precarious dynamics. Moreover, Livia's ability to get under Tony's skin with her manipulative tendencies is explored to perfection, with Nancy Marchand's acting prowess.

Knight in White Satin Armor (season 2, episode 12) and Funhouse (season 2, episode 13) give fans a peek into Tony's duality as a mob boss and a family man as some of the show's best dual episodes.

After getting sick at a restaurant, he has fever dreams, leading to juicy and dramatic storytelling.

4) Season 4 (2002)

Carmela breaks up with Tony for his infidelity in season 4 (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Season 4 gets some of the most polarizing views, with some fans considering it one of the best seasons, while others give it middling reviews. The tonality of The Sopranos takes a sharp turn into darker territory, reflecting real-life post 9/11.

While the show takes a little while to find its footing, it quickly sucks viewers into the main plot, with Tony and Carmela's marriage hitting the rocks.

The season focuses on Tony falling short as a husband, and other main storylines involving Junior's trial and the Italian Mafia's weakening grip on society.

It also features one of the best episodes, Whitecaps (season 4, episode 13), where James Gandolfini and Edie Falco's intense, nuanced, and dramatic acting prowess and scene chemistry get the brightest spotlight.

5) Season 5 (2003)

Adriana meets a horrific end in season 5 (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Season 5 of The Sopranos packs a solid punch, with the introduction of Tony B (Steve Buscemi) and Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent), and the power struggle between the crime families in the New York and New Jersey area.

Tony and Carmela's separation is a key storyline, showcasing its effects on the children.

The season had one of the show's best episodes in Long Term Parking (season 3, episode 12).

The terrifying direction had fans guessing the outcomes after Christopher betrays his fiancée Adriana's FBI involvement, only for Silvio to pull out the most diabolical performance in the entirety of The Sopranos. This plotline single-handedly makes season 5 memorable.

One of the reasons for varying opinions on the season's ranking is that the rewatch value dips slightly, with the majority of its storylines being a bit too somber.

6) Season 1 (1999)

A still of Tony Soprano in season 1 (Image via JioHotstar)

Quintessential in its simplicity, season 1 of The Sopranos is loved for its ability to set up an intricate, expansive, and delicately balanced world of family and crime.

Fans were immediately enraptured by the pop of nostalgia and the shocking humor the new characters bring to the screen.

The showrunners establish the Soprano family dynamics in no time, and fans feel deeply for every character from the first minute.

Whether it's Dr. Melfi's sessions with the difficult-to-crack Tony, or Tony's frustration with his mother's unending needs, or his rocky relationship at home, the storylines immediately got under the viewer's skin.

It also saw Paulie Walnuts at his best, with the best quotes in every scene.

7) Season 6A (2006)

The cast of The Sopranos (Image via JioHotstar)

Considered one of the weakest seasons by a large margin, season 6A of The Sopranos fell flat after high expectations.

With Tony mostly out of action due to a gunshot-induced coma, the show focused on too many different storylines, which don't hold up in comparison to the rest of the show.

6A does have its moments, with the first six episodes starting strong. The emotional side of the Soprano family is intricately explored when they come to terms with the fact that the patriarch might not make it. However, the last few episodes meandered, leaving fans with a long wait time before the show's return.

The Sopranos is widely considered some of the best television in history, with every season offering a new facet of the family. The best episodes of the show are spread out across all seasons, making every season a must-watch.

Stream all episodes on Prime Video and HBO.

