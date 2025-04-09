5 best Nadia de Santiago performances to watch if you loved her in The Lady’s Companion

Nadia de Santiago is a Spanish actress who was born in Madrid, Spain. The actress is a prolific artist and has appeared in over thirty movies since 2001. Nadia has also appeared in several TV shows. The actress was nominated for the best new actress award at the Goya Awards for her role in 13 Roses.

Some of her work in film and TV includes, Life and Color, Shrew’s Nest, Cable Girls, and Punta Escarlata. The actress was recently seen in the Netflix series, The Lady’s Companion, where Nadia plays the role of a chaperone Elena. Viewers who liked her performance in the show, can check out some of her other work mentioned below.

Cable Girls, The Incredible Shrinking Wknd, and other performances of Nadia de Santiago

1) 13 Roses

Trending

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Emilio Martinez-Lazaro, this Spanish-Italian movie stars Pilar Lopez de Ayala, Nadia de Santiago, Marta Etura, and others. The movie is known as Las 13 Rosas in Spanish and revolves around the fate of Las Trece Rosas, who fought for their ideals after the conclusion of the Spanish Civil War.

The film is set in Madrid in 1939 and revolves around the final days of the war. The movie received critical and commercial acclaim and Nadia was even nominated for the Goya Award for best new actress for her role as Carmen in the movie.

2) Cable Girls

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Blanca Suarez, Maggie Civantos, Nadia de Santiago, and others, this Spanish period drama series is set in the 1920s and revolves around four young women, who join a modern telecommunications company, that has begun operating in Madrid.

The show focuses on how women began getting financial independence due to the newfound jobs and the hardships they faced. All four women join the workforce for their own reasons. Nadia plays the role of Maria, who joins the job to begin a new chapter in her life, and gives a spirited performance.

3) One Year and One Day

Still from the movie (Image via Cine con N)

Directed by Alejandro San Martin and starring Nicole Wallace, Nadia de Santiago, Antonio Gil, and others, this Spanish romantic drama movie focusses on Hugo, who is shaken up after his breakup with his love, Sara. Overcome by grief, he starts to take piano lessons from his neighbor Nerea and forms a bond.

The movie is about Hugo’s will to get back the love of his life and features a touching story and layers of emotional complexity. Nadia plays the role of Sara, who is the love of Hugo. The movie has received positive reviews and Nadia delivers a stellar performance.

4) Punta Escarlata

Kira Miro at the Red Carpet - Carmen Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

Starring Nadia de Santiago, Kira Miro, Carles Francino, and others, this Spanish mystery series, revolves around two girls who go missing after attending a dance in a seaside village. However, after eight years, a girl from Madrid, suffers from a vision that shows the murders of the girls and decides to go to the village.

The show also focusses on the investigation about the case as two police officers from Madrid also arrive to the titular village to solve the mystery of the disappearance and murder of the two girls. Nadia plays the role of Lucia and delivers an emotive and nuanced performance.

5) The Incredible Shrinking Wknd

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed and written by Jon Mikel Caballero, this Spanish fantasy drama movie stars Nadia de Santiago, Iria del Rio, and others. The movie is about time travel and relationships as Alba (Rio), goes with her boyfriend Pablo and two other couples, to a countryside place to spend the weekend.

However, she goes through a breakup with Pablo when she arrives there and suddenly, she is caught in a time loop, which forces her to relive the painful moments again and again, until the time loop begins to get shorter with each iteration. Nadia plays the role of Sira, who is one half of one of the couples and delivers a dedicated and able performance, even though she is in the supporting role.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the movies and shows of Nadia de Santiago.

