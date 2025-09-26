Stacy Feldman, a 44-year-old mother of two from Denver, Colorado, died in her home shower on March 1, 2015. Her husband, Robert "Bob" Feldman, said he found her unresponsive and called 911, but paramedics couldn’t revive her. The initial cause of death was considered accidental, likely linked to her medical conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis or a marijuana edible.

However, an autopsy revealed dozens of bruises and abrasions, raising suspicions of foul play. Susan Altman, Stacy’s sister, suspected Bob because she knew their marriage was troubled, involving infidelity and financial issues. The case remained unsolved for years until new forensic analysis suggested strangulation and suffocation.

In 2018, Bob was arrested for first-degree murder after evidence pointed to him as her killer, especially after revelations of his infidelity. The 2022 trial uncovered a staged scene and inconsistencies in Bob's story.

Viewers can watch the case in Dateline's season 9, episodes 23 and 24, titled The Sisterhood, airing on September 26, 2025, on Oxygen.

Five crucial details regarding the murder of Stacy Feldman

1. Background of the marriage and signs of trouble

Stacy Feldman and Bob Feldman had two kids (Representative Image via Unsplash/@Sandy Millar/ Dateline)

Stacy Feldman was born and raised in Muncie, Indiana, as the youngest of three sisters. She had a bubbly personality and was a fan of Pink. When she was in her 30s, she met Bob Feldman, a salesman from Canada. They got married in Montreal and settled in Denver, where they had two children, a daughter and a son. They went to a nearby temple.

However, there were problems in the marriage. Bob had multiple affairs, and one woman even came to their house demanding financial help from him. Stacy repeatedly broke up with Bob but reconnected after he promised to make changes, like attending therapy.

Financial issues added stress; Bob's job record was poor, requiring Stacy to work despite her rheumatoid arthritis. She covered household expenses while Bob pursued get-rich-quick schemes, such as filing claims for lost luggage. Friends and relatives remarked on Bob's controlling behavior, and Stacy wanted to keep the family together for the children, according to Oxygen.

2. The affair and events leading to March 1, 2015

Bob Feldman was having an affair with Susan McBride (Representative Image via Unsplash/ @ Romain Dancre)

In February 2015, Bob used the name Robert Wolfe to create a Tinder account. He met Susan McBride and told her he was divorced from an absent mother. They went on dates and became intimate. McBride grew suspicious, looked up Stacy's details online, and saw that she was active in the community, serving as PTO president.

On March 1, 2015, McBride emailed Stacy about the affair. Stacy Feldman returned McBride's call, saying she was done with Bob and showed no anger, even apologizing. They talked kindly, with Stacy appearing familiar with such situations.

Hours later, Bob dropped the children off at religious school at 8:30 am. Stacy was supposed to pick them up at noon, but did not. Bob claimed he returned around 3 pm, found her in the shower, and called 911. Paramedics pronounced her dead. McBride later saw Stacy's obituary and contacted police anonymously in June 2015, as per Oxygen.

3. Discovery of the body and initial investigation

Stacy Feldman had 80 injuries on her body (Representative Image via Unsplash/@Volodymyr Hryshchenko)

On March 1, 2015, Bob told police he heard the shower running, found Stacy Feldman unresponsive, pulled her out, and performed CPR before calling 911. The scene showed no forced entry or clear struggle. Stacy wore an expensive watch, which seemed unusual for showering. The bathroom floor was dry, despite Bob's claim of performing CPR. Bob suggested her death might be related to a marijuana edible from the night before or her health conditions.

The autopsy found no THC or fentanyl in her system, only minor heart issues. It noted over 80 injuries, such as bruises and a chipped tooth, but ruled the cause of death undetermined, possibly drowning.

Detective Randy Denison interviewed Bob, who repeatedly changed his timeline. Stacy's sister, Susan Altman, visited her grave and suspected Bob, sharing details of his infidelity and control with the police. The case remained unresolved and undetermined for nearly three years, according to Oxygen.

4. Breakthrough analysis and arrest

Stacy Feldman's autopsy revealed signs of strangulation (Representative Image via Unsplash/ @ Andryck Lopez)

In December 2017, strangulation expert Dr. Bill Smock reviewed the autopsy photos and report. He observed signs of a beating, including petechiae in Stacy Feldman's eyes, bruises on her arms indicating she was pinned down, and trauma showing signs of strangulation and suffocation. Smock ruled out accidental death and confirmed it was a homicide.

On February 13, 2018, the Denver police arrested Bob on first-degree murder charges. He was initially held without bail. In July 2018, bail was set at $1 million, which he posted, resulting in house arrest with a GPS tracker.

Pre-trial delays occurred due to disputes over spending Stacy's $750,000 life insurance on his defense, COVID-19, and bond violations like unauthorized bike rides and using a dating app. Arraignment was postponed several times between 2018 and 2019. Bob pled not guilty in October 2019, according to Oxygen.

5. Trial proceedings and final verdict

Bob Feldman was sentenced to life in prison (Representative Image via Unsplash/ @ Tingey Injury Law Firm)

The trial began on April 5, 2022, in the Denver District Court and lasted nine days. Prosecutors presented evidence, including the timeline of the affair, expert testimony from Dr. Smock, discrepancies in Bob's statements, and the fabricated shower scene. Witnesses included Susan McBride, who testified remotely from Italy; Stacy Feldman's sister, Susan Altman; friends; and family members.

The defense argued it was an accidental death. After less than three hours of deliberation on April 19, 2022, the jury found Bob, now 58, guilty of first-degree murder. Judge Edward Bronfin sentenced him to life without parole. Bob's victim's mother, Dorothy Malman, addressed the court at sentencing, calling Bob evil and selfish.

The case, delayed by the pandemic and legal issues, took seven years from the incident to the verdict. Bob received the insurance payout in June 2015, but it was not enough to prevent his conviction. The family was relieved after years of seeking justice, according to Oxygen.

