5 Milly Alcock movies and shows to watch if you liked her in Sirens

Milly Alcock is an Australian actress. She first gained recognition for playing the role of Megan “Meg” Adams in the Australian show, Upright. She gained wider recognition for playing the role of a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the fantasy series, House of the Dragon.

Ad

Milly Alcock has been nominated at the AACTA Awards and the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The actress made her debut with the Australian romantic comedy series, Wonderland.

Milly Alcock has worked in shows like Fighting Season, Reckoning, and others. She has worked in the movie, The School, and will soon be seen in her next movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Milly Alcock recently appeared in the limited series, Sirens, where she plays Simone DeWitt.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author’s opinions.

House of the Dragon, Pine Gap, and other movies and shows of Milly Alcock

1) Upright

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Chris Taylor and starring Milly Alcock and Tim Minchin, this Australian comedy drama series aired for two seasons. The show is about a struggling musician Lucky (Minchin), and a runaway teenager Meg (Alcock), who bump into each other.

Ad

The two decide to transport an upright piano across the southern Australian Outback to Lucky’s terminally ill mother. In the second season, Meg is pregnant and Lucky is a successful musician. However, they have to reunite to find Meg’s missing mum in the rainforests of Queensland. Milly Alcock won an AACTA Award nomination for her role.

2) House of the Dragon

Still from the show (Image via Max)

Based on the book, Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin, this fantasy drama series is a prequel to Game of Thrones. Created by Ryan Condal and Martin, the series begins 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Ad

The show focuses on the events leading up to the decline of House Targaryen. Milly Alcock gained wider recognition for her role of young Rhaenyra Targaryen. Milly Hancok's performance was positively acclaimed and she was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

3) The School

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Storm Ashwood and starring Milly Alcock, this movie is an Australian horror and psychological thriller. Alcock plays the role of Jien and other actors in the movie include Nicholas Hope and Megan Drury. The movie is about an ambitious surgeon, Dr Amy (Drury), who is unable to spend time with her family because of her work.

Ad

However, after an accident causes her son to slip into coma, Amy feels grief and guilt. She ends up in an abandoned school in the underworld after trying to take her own life. Now, she must overcome challenges and all sorts of horrors to find her son and bring him back.

4) Pine Gap

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Tess Haubrich, Parker Sawyers, and others, this Australian drama and thriller series features Milly Hancock in a cameo role. Created by Greg Haddrick, the show has one season and six episodes. The show is about the titular Australian and United States joint defense intelligence facility.

Ad

The Pine Gap facility is located in the south-west side of the town of Alice Springs in Australia. The series is an international political thriller and Milly Hancock plays the role of Marissa Campbell. Campbell is an Alice Springs local.

5) A Place to Call Home

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Bevan Lee, this Australian period drama series features Marta Dusseldorp, Brett Climo, and others. The show is set in rural New South Wales after World War II. The show is about Sarah Adams (Dusseldorp), who has returned to Australia after two decades.

Ad

She wants to start a new life but she ends up clashing with the wealthy matriarch Elizabeth Bligh (Noni Halzlehurst). Milly Hancock plays a cameo role in the show and essays the role of Emma Carvolth. The show is one of the early series in Milly Hancock’s career and the actress portrays the character with dedication.

Viewers can check out Milly Hancock’s latest series, Sirens, on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More