5 Niamh McCormack Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Her in 'House Of Guinness'

Niamh McCormack has established his name as one of the most captivating young talents in contemporary entertainment. Her work in Netflix's House of Guinness displays her range and depth as a performer. The show delves into the legendary Guinness family's history, spanning years of scandal, wealth, and power struggles.

McCormack delivers a performance that strikes a balance between strength and vulnerability. Her ability to inhabit complex characters has become her signature style. Before joining House of Guinness, she had built an impressive filmography across various genres.

From intimate dramas to fantasy epics, her preferences reveal an artist unfraid of difficulties. The Irish actress has worked with industry veterans while creating her own path. For fans captivated by her latest work, her previous projects also offer equally engaging performances that are well worth attention.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, The Witcher, and three other Niamh McCormack movies and shows to watch if you liked her in House of Guinness

1) Everything Now

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Niamh McCormack appeared in this Netflix show that deals with teen life with authenticity. The series follows Mia, a sixteen-year-old returning to school after getting treated for an eating disorder. She creates a bucket list to reclaim experiences she missed during recovery. McCormack embodies a pivotal role in this exploration of self-discovery and friendship.

The series does not shy away from complicated conversations about body image and mental health. It examines teenage struggles without oversimplification and condescension. The story strikes a balance between heartbreak and humor in a way that feels genuine.

McCormack's performance adds layers to the ensemble cast dynamic. Her character navigates the extraordinary world of sixth form alongside Mia.

It asks difficult questions about growth and loyalty. The writing allows young performers to display genuine emotion. McCormack brings sensitivity to moments that could feel overdramatic in less capable hands.

The series is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A still from the movie (Image via Disney+)

This fantasy adventure movie brought the popular tabletop game to life on the big screen. Niamh McCormack joined a cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine.

The premise of the story follows a charming thief and his band of unlikely supporters. They have embarked on an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic. The mission becomes perilous when powerful adversaries emerge. The movie strikes a balance between comedic moments and action sequences, while also conveying genuine heart.

McCormack contributes to the ensemble in this world of monsters and magic. The production features impressive visual effects and elaborate sets.

McCormack's involvement in this big studio production expanded her profile. Working within a fantasy framework allowed her to explore distinct performance styles.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Witcher

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Niamh McCormack entered the world of this Netflix fantasy show based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novels. The series follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter navigating a continent in trouble.

Several timelines converge to tell stories of choice and destiny. Political intrigue, moral ambiguity, and magic define this enriched imagined universe.

McCormack appeared in this extended narrative that spans generations and kingdoms. The series achieved global success due to its complex storytelling and engaging action sequences. Henry Cavill leads the cast as the silver-haired witcher. The show questions what makes someone evil versus human. Performing on The Witcher meant joining an established entertainment with passionate fans.

The experience offered crucial lessons in navigating big productions. It connected her with viewers drawn to epic fantasy storytelling. The project arrived soon in her career and provided significant exposure.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Willow

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The series served as a sequel to the beloved 1988 fantasy film. Niamh McCormack embodied a character named Niamh in this continuation of the popular story. The series brought back Warwick Davis as the titular sorcerer Willow Ufgood.

Twenty years after the former adventure, he leads a new group of heroes. They undertake a risky rescue mission through enhanced lands. The show blends classical fantasy elements with urban sensibilities. McCormack's character became part of this quest through spectacular landscapes.

The production was filmed primarily in Wales, creating visually stunning scenes. It featured expansive fight choreography and magical effects.

The series honored the former film while establishing its own identity. Niamh McCormack worked with an ensemble cast of seasoned actors. The fantasy genre allowed her to explore physicality and emotion in heightened circumstances. Although the show ran for only one season, it provided actors with dense material. Her role portrayed comfort with ensemble dynamics and genre work.

The show is available on Disney+ for viewers to watch.

5) The Magic Flute

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie reimagines Mozart's famous opera for contemporary viewers. Niamh McCormack embodies Sophiie in this musical fantasy adventure. The premise of the story follows a young man named Tim, who discovers a magical realm.

He must rescue his mother from the clutches of the Queen of the Night. The story incorporates Mozart's iconic music into an easy fantasy framework. Niamh McCormack role requires both musical performance and acting elements.

The movie creates a visually striking world that appeals to younger audiences. It introduces classical music through an adventure story structure. The production strikes a balance between emotional storytelling and spectacle. McCormack brings lightness to her character within her operatic adaptation.

The production displays her willingness to explore musical territory. It encompasses a range that extends beyond dramatic roles in fantasy or contemporary formats. Working on this movie meant engaging with a centuries-old artistic tradition. The film modernizes the opera's themes while respecting its musical heritage. Niamh McCormack's acting helps make traditional art more accessible.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Niamh McCormack has built a career that defies ordinary categorization. Her work reflects an artist interested in growth and challenges. From intimate character studies to epic fantasies, she brings a commitment to every production. These five works display the range that made her popular.

