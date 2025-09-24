5 questions that need to be answered in ‘Foundation’ season 4

Apple TV+ left Foundation season 3 on a gigantic and gruesome cliffhanger, and the fans want answers in season 4. With Brother Darkness' horrific decision tipping the power scales askew, the rise and fall of Mule, and a shocking reveal about a main character's true intentions, Gaal's quest with the Foundation continues into uncharted territory.

Based on the stories by Isaac Asimov, this science fiction series is an epic adventure from start to finish. Set in the far future, it revolves around a prodigal young woman named Gaal Dornick, and her life's journey when she is caught in the center of conflict between the Empire, AKA the rulers of the known Galaxy, and Hari Seldon's Foundation, a collective that preserves humanity's knowledge.

Foundation season 3 leaves fans with a lot of unanswered questions. What does the future look like for the Empire and the Foundation? Season 4 has a lot of work cut out for it.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for Apple TV+'s Foundation ahead.

What questions about Gaal, Hari Seldon, and Brother Darkness must Foundation season 4 tackle?

1) What will happen to the Cleons after Brother Darkness' rampage?

The dynasty crumbles (Image via Apple TV)

Brother Dusk's transformation into Brother Darkness is a disturbing twist in Foundation season 3. From season 1, the impending doom of the Empire is on everyone's minds. But when it happens at the hands of the oldest, it lands like a gut punch. He was destined to die, but decided to take fate into his own hands. He kills Brother Day and forces Demerzel to sacrifice herself to save the baby Cleon.

Brother Darkness uses his family's weaknesses against them. For Demerzel, it was saving the future of the dynasty. For Brother Day, it was his lack of Nanites. So, what does the future look like for the Empire now that a tyrant is in power? Lest fans forget, Brother Dawn is still alive. Is he going to be the one facing his brother's wrath, and will he come out on top?

The stage is set for an emotionally resonant and narrative-driven season 4 as the Empire's downfall goes one step further. Moreover, this also raises the question of whether Brother Day and Demerzel are truly gone forever from the show. They are true fan-favorites, so does their departure hint at some sort of resurrection?

2) What does the future look like for the Foundation?

Gaal and the foundation must be battle-ready (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Things look rocky for Hari Seldon's crew, too. While the Second Foundation escaped to safety and went to Tantor, that doesn't mean they are safe. With Bayta nipping at their heels and looking for more mentallic allies to control, their future is ripe with uncertainty. Gaal manages to subdue the Mule's mental control and slit his throat, only to realize he was a fake, so her isolation doesn't look good either.

Seldon sacrifices his life to put Gaal on her path to destiny in Foundation season 3. With their powers significantly weakened and pushed to a corner by a shocking new enemy, what does the future look like for the Foundation? How does Brother Darkness' power grab affect them? How long will they hide from Bayta's manic plan to seize control? Will Bayta ever find Gaal, who is in cryosleep?

Gaal goes to great lengths to mildly deter Bayta, using her mental powers on Magnifico as a distraction. However, she might need way more than that to subdue her hunger for good.

3) Will Bayta and Toran's relationship last?

Bayta's revelation might change her relationship (Image via Apple TV)

One of the most poetic plotlines in Foundation season 3 is Bayta and Toran's romance. They are a social couple at first, but it develops into something deeper. So, Bayta's reveal hit Toran where it hurts. He was openly against the Mule, so to hear that his wife was the one behind its rampage will completely shift the dynamic in season 4. The question is, how?

Will Toran continue to be Bayta's human tether as she is consumed by the trauma of her parental neglect? Or will he turn his back on her, making the hurt and the need for vengeance bigger in her heart? The answer to this could decide the crux of next season and how Bayta plans to deal with her future. It is the perfect opportunity to sculpt a morally gray and gritty antagonist.

4) Why are the robots choosing now to emerge from the shadows?

Demerzel's demise reaches Kalle and the crew (Image via Apple TV)

Demerzel's life as a captured robot without any autonomy is one of the most tragic storylines in Foundation. She tastes freedom right before she dies, but is there a chance she can be restored? That question comes back to the front with the final open-ended shot. When Day tries to use the Brazen Head and save Demerzel, he accidentally sends signals that reach Kalle.

Apart from her intelligence, not much is known about Kalle, so when this scene unfolds, fans piece together that she might be a robot. She is seen hiding out on the moon with another robot, and a shot of Earth shows that Asimov's novel, Foundation and Earth, might be included in season 4. How did Kalle and her crew survive? Where were they all this time, and why are they getting involved now?

5) What will be the consequences of Brother Darkness firing the Novacula?

Brother Dusk succumbs to the darkness (Image via Apple TV)

Before he became Brother Darkness, Brother Dusk had to be corrupted enough, and that came with wielding the Novacula. While fans already know what the Empire is capable of, they still couldn't fathom the truly evil fate that big chunks of the galaxy had to endure from the Black Hole weapon in Foundation season 3 episode 9, where they were reduced to nothing.

What does this mean for the Galaxy? How does it affect the future? Many big players are rearing to go. The tyrannical rule of Brother Darkness, the fearful but powerful Foundation, and the robots rising to the surface. How will a new fight for power look like, now that big parts of the Galaxy have been annihilated?

Watch Foundation on Apple TV+.

