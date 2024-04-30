5 shows to watch if you love Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone's crime comedy series, Tulsa King, arrived on Paramount+ on November 13, 2022, and aired its ninth episode on January 8, 2023. With season 1 containing only nine episodes, the series is available for streaming on Paramount+ besides a linear broadcast on CBS in mid-2024.

Tulsa King received a favourable reception with a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Created by Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone, the series is helmed by Terence Winter. Tulsa King also received a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award nomination in 2023. The series has been renewed for a second season which is due later in 2024.

Tulsa King was the first series to rope in actor Stallone in a scripted television show. He played a mafia leader, Dwight Manfredi, popularly called "the General". The series also starred Martin Starr, Andrea Savage, Domenick Lombardozzi, Garett Hedlund and more.

Five shows for viewers who liked Tulsa King

A scene from The Sopranos (Image via HBO UK)

Fans who enjoyed Tulsa King would love shows and movies with similar genre of organized crime.

From a repertoire of comedy-in-crime and suspense-laden chases, some of the titles are likely to please viewers who have appreciated the Taylor-Stallone series. Here are five shows to check out listed in no particular order.

The Sopranos

One of the most popular crime series revolving around criminal actions and crime families, the HBO show changed the way audiences looked at the gangster world. This show is likely to be right up the interest lane for fans of Tulsa King.

The Sopranos has Tony Soprano an Italian-American mafia based in New Jersey. The story looks into the mafia boss as he tries to balance his risky job with his personal relationships ending up with panic attacks.

While on one side he finds himself challenged by his wife, his uncle and his protege, on the other, he confides in his psychiatrist during his routine sessions. Stream the series on HBO Max.

Lilyhammer

Lilyhammer is a crime comedy on Netflix. (image via Netflix)

A 2012-2014 series on Netflix, Lilyhammer is a comedy crime drama involving a New York gangster who turned into an FBI informant. The show would be similar to Tulsa King, as the protagonist has to restart in a new place.

Mobster Frank Tagliano had to escape to Norway after testifying against his gang. Running into three seasons, the Netflix Original follows Tagliano's life as he settles in a new sparsely inhabited place.

Living under the new identity of Johnny, Frank starts a family with a teacher Sigrid. While solving local issues, Johnny gets pulled into criminal activities, things he does best. The series has enough laughs to compensate for the gore.

Watch Lilyhammer available on Netflix.

Vincenzo

Vincenzo is a Korean crime drama. (Image via Netflix Asia)

The Italian-Korean storyline will be an interesting watch for viewers who prefer to watch crime world protagonists relocating to start again.

The 2021 series follows Park Joo-hyung, who was adopted by an Italian mafia lord and made into the consigliere of the family, but he relocates to South Korea after the boss' son tries to kill him.

The first part of the story is similar to that of Tulsa King. Later, local feuds take over, and the romantic comedy plays out that the protagonist handles to the best of his abilities.

The show garnered praise and a win at the Seoul International Drama Series. Watch Vincenzo streaming on Netflix.

Boardwalk Empire

A scene from Boardwalk Empire (Image via HBO)

The HBO series that was aired between 2010 and 2014 presents the mafia world of Atlantic City.

The city's treasurer, Enoch Thompson, collaborates with politicians and gangsters and becomes one of them. The period drama covers the times of the Prohibition Era in the US in the 1920s.

With the pilot episode directed by Martin Scorsese, the series went on to gather 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, besides Golden Globe Awards and Screen Writers Guild Awards.

The series has five seasons with 56 episodes. Boardwalk Empire is streaming on HBO Max and can be rented on Prime Video, Hulu and others.

Magic City

Magic City presents the crime scene of Miami (Image via Starz)

Created for Starz network, Magic City was set in Miami, Florida, in 1959. While the protagonist of the series is not a mobster, he gets embroiled in the world of crime due to an ill-fated decision. The story follows the owner of a glamorous hotel, Ike Evans, who makes a deal with the local mob leader to promote his business.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Ike Evans, gives fashion tips in every episode for interested viewers. As in Tulsa King's Dwight, Evans also believes in stylish gangsters. The series is both engaging and visually appealing.

The two seasons with 16 episodes of Magic City are available to stream on Peacock.

Final thoughts on Tulsa King

Tulsa King follows protagonist Dwight, played by Sylvester Stallone, who's a gangster.

After 25 years in jail, his boss assigns him to a new location to build a gang. Relocating to Tulsa in Oklahoma, he starts by getting a driver, Tyson Mitchell, and befriending a dispensary owner, Geigerman, after extorting money from him.

Initially in contact with the New York gang, Dwight gradually distances himself from them as he forms his own crew. On one hand, his gang has to fight the biker gang, The Black Macadams, while on the other, he faces family struggles.

To top all his problems, his romantic interest, Stacy Beale, is an ATF agent investigating Dwight and his gang. The series has been renewed and is awaiting a release date.

Tulsa King is available for streaming on Paramount+ and JioCinema. It can also be rented on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.