5 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Black Rabbit’ star Jude Law

David Jude Heyworth Law, popularly known as actor Jude Law, made waves recently as Jake Friedken in Netflix's Black Rabbit, a show about two restaurateur brothers sucked into the criminal underworld. He plays the more successful brother who has to do what it takes to keep the restaurant and the other brother afloat. Before Black Rabbit, Law had a sprawling career spanning decades.

Ad

Born on 29 December 1972, Jude Law gained global fame for his role as Dickie Greenleaf in Anthony Minghella's psychological thriller, The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999). With BAFTA wins and Academy Award nominations, he went on an upward career trajectory, with roles like Gigolo Joe in Stephen Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001). One of his most popular movies is The Holiday (2006).

From his acting origins to his almost superhero role, there are many things fans might not know about the Black Rabbit actor.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Theater origins, roles he almost starred in, and other fun facts about Jude Law that fans might not know

1) He started his acting career in British theater

Jude Law in the earlier days of his career (Image via Getty)

Jude Law wanted to act ever since he was a child, even getting cast in a rendition of Saint George and the Dragon as a five-year-old. Since then, he made his way into the National Youth Music Theater, with a breakthrough role as Adrenalin in the play Bodywork (1987). His first performance was in one of the world's largest theater festivals, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Ad

After that, all the way until 2017, the Black Rabbit actor has been in various stage plays, including a comeback titular role in the 2009 version of William Shakespeare's Hamlet and the 2013-14 version of Henry V. He has performed in some of the biggest stages, from Broadway to working for the Royal Shakespeare Company. This adds a lot of gravitas to his on-screen roles.

2) He was almost cast as Superman

Law was supposed to play Superman (Image via Getty)

In 2002, director Brett Ratner announced that a new Superman movie was in the works. Ultimately, the movie did not leave the pre-production stage, but before that, Jude Law was approached to play the role. He had made it past the audition stage and even got the suit to try on. But in an interesting twist of events, the Black Rabbit actor turned down the role even before the movie was scrapped.

Ad

In a podcast interview with The Playlist's Discourse, released on June 12, 2024, Law commented on what happened behind the scenes. He mentioned:

"I always resisted because it just felt like [off]. And I know you can say, ‘Well, but you played Yonn-Rogg and Dumbledore!’ It just felt like a step too far. And they didn’t have a script, if I remember rightly. Anyway, I tried on [the suit] and I looked in the mirror and part of me initially was like, ‘Wow, this would be a [good thing],’ and then I just thought, ‘No, you can’t, you can’t do this. You can’t.’ And I didn’t sell myself to myself. And I stepped away and the film never happened anyway."- Law, in an excerpt from the podcast interview.

Ad

3) His career also includes music and modelling

Law at a Dunhill event as their brand ambassador in Hong Kong (Image via Getty)

After his debut in theater, Jude Law has starred in dozens of movies and shows as the main lead. However, his prowess in the film industry goes way further than that. He features in a Vampire Weekend album titled Father of the Bride. The American rock band collaborated with the Black Rabbit actor for a narration of Thomas Campbell's poem Lord Ullin's Daughter in a song of the same name.

Ad

He has also had plenty of modelling and brand ambassador gigs. He is the international ambassador for an upscale, luxury menswear brand called Dunhill, and a brand ambassador of Dior's Homme Sport perfumes. Fun fact: He and his son Rafferty "Raff" Jellicoe Frost Law became co-ambassadors of an Italian luxury brand named Brioni in 2022.

4) He is known for his philanthropic efforts

Law has always been outspoken about social and environmental issues (Image via Getty)

Apart from his on-screen roles, Jude Law is actively involved in various philanthropies. From animal rights to politics, he is vocal about his opinions, which have made him a beloved figure outside the film world. He worked on a Respect for Animals anti-fur commercial called Fur and Against in 2002. He also stood with PETA and voiced his opinion to the WTO on laws around seal trade in 2013.

Ad

Further, he also actively contributes and collaborates with charities such as Greenpeace, Make Poverty History, Make-A-Wish, WAVE Trauma Center, and Education Africa. He participated in the Music for Tomorrow efforts to rebuild after Hurricane Katrina. In 2011, he took to the streets of London with hundreds of protestors over the dictatorship in Belarus.

5) He has seven children

Jude Law with his wife, Philipa Coan, and daughter, Iris (Image via Getty)

Jude Law's romantic life has been a hot topic for decades. The Netflix alum's first dating news broke with his second-ever movie, Shopping (1994), when his relationship with co-actor Sadie Frost went public. The couple married in 1997 and had three children, including Raff and Iris, who are part of the film industry. But their divorce was long and messy, with a custody battle that lasted two years.

Ad

Later, the actor dated another co-star named Sienna Miller on the sets of Alfie (2004). The couple got engaged the same year, but a cheating scandal with Law's nanny ended their relationship in 2006. Later, he went on to date Samantha Burke, an American model with whom he had his fourth child in 2009, a daughter named Sophia.

He had his fifth child, a daughter named Ada, in 2015, after a brief relationship with Catherine Harding. In 2019, Jude Law married Philipa Coan, and the couple reportedly has two kids. No other information is known about them.

Ad

Watch Jude Law in Black Rabbit only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More