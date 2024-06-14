5 unsettling things about Bridgerton Season 3 most don't know

Bridgerton Season 3 premiered on May 16, 2024, and introduced fans to a new love story. Releasing the first of two parts, this season focused on the romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

The story blossomed as tensions around them rose, leading to a highly anticipated part 2. Bridgerton Season 3 part 2 was released on June 13, 2024, and saw Penelope and Colin's story come to a fruitful conclusion.

While Bridgerton is very popular and boasts a high rating, there are questions about whether the series goes beyond just being a portrayal of period romance. Throughout the third season, there have been instances where the creators have tried to layer in socioeconomic and political commentary. However, the series has failed to address issues beyond its glamor and gossip on various occasions.

This article takes a look at some of the unsettling instances from Bridgerton Season 3 that viewers might have missed out on.

5 Unsettling Things from Bridgerton Season 3

1) The use of modern vocabulary by Regency era characters

There was a change in the kind of vocabulary used in season 3 which was unsettling and out of place in the Regency era. The characters used words like "pregnant" which in the past was referred to as "with child". In another instance, Francesca mentioned the microscope in a scene. Phrases like "what makes you tick" and "keep low profiles" are modern vocabulary and not commonly used during the Regency Era. The third season departed from the standards it set up when it first started, concerning the eye for minute details such as the vocabulary.

2) Trivial representation of class-relations

Season 3 seemed to aim to delve into class relations. They focused on the Mondrich family offering a different dynamic from the Bridgerton family. The Mondrich family is forcibly placed among the upper-class subplot in season three. They wind up on an estate and get a title due to a family connection.

The trivialization of overcoming class struggles makes the inclusion of such subplots unsettling. Most of the season focuses on the elite and sprinkles instances into the lives of the helpers, which trivializes the class relations it wants to showcase.

3) The glittery clothing in the season departs from the Regency era attire

While the series never championed itself to be historically accurate, details like clothing make a major difference in setting it apart as a period show. The third season saw a massive departure from the attire shown in the previous seasons.

The intricately embroidered gowns by Madame Delacroix in the earlier seasons showcased the craftsmanship and attire of the Regency era. These have been replaced by shiny extravagant dresses that have a more modern look. Nicola Coughlan's character and her friends in the show are wearing elbow-length mesh gloves adorned with diamond sparkles, and it resembles something more suited to wear to the Met Gala. The outfits clash with both the present era and the historical age it attempts to portray.

4) Very little is explored about Colin in the season

A still from the series (image via @bridgertonnetflix/Instagram)

In season 3, Colin took on a new identity as a rake and sweet mouth, traveling to 17 cities and bringing gifts for his family. However, the reasons behind his change are not fully explained. Only Violet hinted that Colin loves to please everyone, which aligns with his handling of the situation with Marina in season 1. Most of Colin's unique qualities were only briefly mentioned in season 3, leaving little to be explored.

5) The subject of race remains shallow in the third season

A still from the series (image via @bridgertononnetflix/Instagram)

The third season introduced new characters of color like John Stirling (Victor Alli) and Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis). However, similar to the earlier seasons the new season only seems to add these characters as an attempt to make the plot more intricate and hardly develops them. People of color seem to be added as a token of inclusion because their inclusion hardly adds much complexity to the storyline. While Season 1 of the show hints at the existence of slavery in the universe, the characters of color seem to be averse to the situation. The series has been famously criticized for overlooking deeper racial issues prevalent at the time by sugar-coating them with romance. An example is the inclusion of Lord Marcus Anderson only as a love interest to Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). There is very little to the character except his flirtatious banter with Lady Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.