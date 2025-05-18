6 prequels that nailed the backstory like 'The Originals'

The Originals is an American supernatural fantasy drama television series that premiered on The CW on October 3, 2013. It is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and the franchise's first television series spin-off.

The series revolves around Klaus Mikaelson, a werewolf-vampire hybrid, and his family as they deal with the intricate supernatural power struggles of New Orleans' French Quarter.

The Originals delves into family loyalty, old feuds, and power struggle among vampires, witches, and werewolves, as in the background a special child with a special history seems to be the focal point for balance of power.

In five seasons, the siblings battle old foes, dark magic, and the cost of their own immortal existence to maintain what is most important to them—family.

If viewers enjoyed The Originals for its themes of legacy and power struggles, then here are six other prequels that nailed the backstory just like The Originals.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Smallville and 5 other prequels that nailed the backstory like The Originals

1) Better Call Saul – prequel to Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul is a prequel and spin-off of the original Breaking Bad (Image via Netflix)

Better Call Saul is an American crime drama television show created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for AMC. It is a prequel and spin-off of the original Breaking Bad (2008–2013) series and deals with activities before, during, and after the original series.

Filmed in early 2000s Albuquerque, the series tracks Jimmy McGill, a hapless lawyer who gradually becomes the morally dubious Saul Goodman, and his business associate Kim Wexler.

The series tracks Mike Ehrmantraut, an ex-cop turned criminal enforcer, and introduces new figures to the world of drug dealing.

Better Call Saul enriches its universe in an even deeper look at Jimmy McGill's evolution into Saul Goodman as much in legal drama as The Originals does power and legacy in its vampire family series.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

2) Andor – Star Wars prequel to Rogue One

Andor is part of the Star Wars franchise (Image via Disney+)

Andor, formally Star Wars: Andor in season 2 and the first season titled Andor: A Star Wars Story, is a TV science fiction political spy spy thriller television series developed by Tony Gilroy.

It is part of the Star Wars franchise and the prequel series leading to the 2016 film Rogue One, a prequel to the original Star Wars film (1977).

The series is a prequel and traces rebel spy and now thief Cassian Andor through five years leading up to the two films, which describe how he becomes radicalized against the Galactic Empire and how the broader Rebel Alliance is formed.

Andor provides a view of the Rebel Alliance's rise to power, with a political and spy thriller complexity that is on par with The Originals' detailed world-building and complex character motivations.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

3) Smallville – prequel to Superman

Smallville follows Clark Kent’s early years in Kansas before he becomes Superman (Image via Hulu)

Smallville is a television drama series on American television based on the DC Comics superhero Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Smallville follows Clark Kent’s early years in Kansas before he becomes Superman, produced by Millar/Gough Ink, Tollin/Robbins, DC Comics, and Warner Bros. Television.

The first four seasons explore Clark’s teen years, his bond with Lana Lang, and growing tension with Lex Luthor. From season 5, the series shifts to his early adulthood, career at the Daily Planet with Lois Lane, and the rise of iconic DC heroes and villains.

Smallville reimagines Superman’s origins through Clark Kent’s youth, using character-driven storytelling and growth similar to The Originals’ focus on family and legacy.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+

4) House of the Dragon – prequel to Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon untangles the volatile history of the Targaryen clan (Image via Hotstar)

House of the Dragon is an American fantasy drama television series produced by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. As a prequel to Game of Thrones, it is the second television adaptation in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire universe.

According to Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, the series takes place approximately 100 years after the Targaryen conquest and 200 years prior to Game of Thrones and concerns events that lead to the demise of House Targaryen and the civil war of the "Dance of the Dragons."

House of the Dragon projects Targaryen history on a massive scale and in terms of intimate conflict, mirroring The Originals in combining power struggle and personal drama.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

5) Fear the Walking Dead — prequel to The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror drama series (Image via Apple TV+)

Fear the Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror drama television series developed by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson for AMC.

A spin-off and the second series of The Walking Dead franchise, it is initially a prequel, tracing the lives of a multicultural family in Los Angeles from the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

After three seasons, the show's timeline converges with the initial one, featuring crossover characters such as Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who becomes the main character of the show following a soft reboot in season 4.

Fear the Walking Dead refreshes its universe with a survivalist focus on human endurance, much like The Originals enriched its world through family and myth.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

6) Gotham — prequel to Batman

Gotham delves into the childhood of legendary DC characters (Image via Apple TV+)

Gotham is an American crime drama TV series created by Bruno Heller and produced by Warner Bros. Television. It aired on Fox from 2014 for five years and is a prequel to the Batman series, depicting the early career of Detective James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and childhood of Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz).

Gotham delves into the childhood of legendary DC characters, most of whom are to become enemies of Batman.

Gotham follows James Gordon's ascension and Bruce Wayne's growth in a decaying metropolis to chaos, reflecting The Originals in its change of allegiances and mythic origins narrative.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu

Interested viewers can watch The Originals on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and HBO Max.

