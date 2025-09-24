7 Abbey Lee movies and shows to watch if you loved her in ‘Black Rabbit’

Abbey Lee's portrayal of Anna, the bartender at the Black Rabbit, tells an important story about a woman backed into a corner in a violent and vile boy's club. While her role is minor, her story is not. Lee brings an understated intensity to the character that stays with fans amidst the chaos of Jake and Vince's life in the criminal underworld.

Ad

Netflix's Black Rabbit is a good old 'blood is thicker than water' tale of brothers, Jake (Jude Law) and Vince (Jason Bateman), whose restaurant venture goes sideways when Vince pulls Jake into his murky business. As they navigate the intense consequences of their actions, their restaurant becomes the hub for colorful characters, from mobsters to wealthy investors, each with an agenda.

Fans of Abbey Lee in this crime thriller will enjoy her roles in movies and shows like Old and Florida Man.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Old (2021), Florida Man (2023), and other Abbey Lee roles for Black Rabbit fans

1) Old (2021)

Lee (Right) in the movie (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

A picturesque vacation at a tropical beach resort turns into an absolute nightmare when the families realize the beach is aging them rapidly. With old age, illnesses, and suspicions turning them against each other, the vacation soon turns into a horrific and primal display of survival, with seemingly no way out. Will anyone make it back home?

Ad

In this gory M. Night Shyamalan body horror movie, Abbey Lee plays Chrystal, one of the vacationers with dangerously low calcium levels. This puts her bones in great danger as she ages rapidly. The Black Rabbit actor puts on a convincing show as a woman of vanity who has to deal with the consequences of aging. She holds up the mirror to a society where self-worth is tied to looks.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV+

Ad

2) Florida Man (2023)

Lee plays Delly (Image via Netflix)

Mike Valentine (Edgar Ramirez) is an ex-cop who does not want to return to his home state of Florida under any circumstances. But when his mob boss, Moss Yankov, orders him to investigate his girlfriend's disappearance, he must return to his crime-solving self and go home, where his past awaits. The stakes become higher when he gets wind of hidden treasure.

Ad

The woman Mike is looking for is Delly West, portrayed by Black Rabbit's Abbey Lee. In a way, Donald Todd's Florida Man is her story of survival, rediscovery, and maturity. While she uses the men in her life (her father and her boyfriend) as life rafts, her intelligence and ambition cannot be downplayed. She does what she needs to do to survive, which makes the show a worthwhile watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

3) Elizabeth Harvest (2018)

Lee plays the titular character (Image via YouTube/IFC Films)

Sebastian Gutiérrez explores a woman's identity, agency, and safety in this sci-fi thriller about a young woman named Elizabeth. She marries the intelligent yet secretive Dr. Henry Kellenberg, and the opulent grandeur of his life initially sways her. But when she opens the door to a forbidden room in the house, the illusion of a perfect life and marriage shatters.

Ad

While the movie received mixed reviews for its pacing issues, Abbey Lee's haunting portrayal of the titular character is a fan-favorite. Her innocent, new bride persona is constantly exploited in a stylishly gothic setup that draws the audience in before realizing the horrors they are privy to. The husband and wife dynamic is a highlight.

Where to watch: Prime Video/AMC+

4) Lovecraft Country (2020)

Lee plays the daughter of a cult leader (Image via HBO)

In 1950s Jim Crow America, a young black man named Atticus "Tic" Freeman (Jonathan Majors) travels with his friend, Letitia, and his uncle, George, in search of his missing father. Amidst the terrors of racism, he reaches the mysterious Ardham Manor, where renowned novelist H. P. Lovecraft's books seem to come to life. Tic must face monsters and the evil powers of The Order of the Ancient Dawn.

Ad

Abbey Lee's versatility and range can be seen in this genre-subverting show, where horror, fantasy, and history meet. She plays Christina Braithwaite, a wickedly powerful witch who finds a way to make her powers matter in a family where only men are celebrated. She embodies the white supremacy of her era with blink-and-you-will-miss-it subtlety that makes her character intriguing.

Where to watch: HBO

5) The Neon Demon (2018)

Lee as Sarah (Image via Prime Video)

16-year-old Jesse (Elle Fanning) finds herself in Los Angeles after her parents' death, where the glamorous but cut-throat world of modelling awaits. While her ambition and self-worth grow with every new gig, so does the envy of the older models around her, like Sarah, Ruby, and Gigi. Is Jesse's future as a model truly safe?

Ad

Abbey Lee immerses herself and the audience in Sarah's antagonism. In an industry (and by extension, a society) where women are pitted against each other, she embodies the struggles of youth, beauty, and perfectionism, reaching horrific heights to get what she wants. Nicolas Winding Refn uses her character and takes the body horror genre to another level, complete with stylish visuals.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Tubi

6) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Ad

Lee (right) as The Dag (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) and Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) join forces to defeat the tyrannical ruler, Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Bryne), in a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland where petrol and water are scarce. What follows is an action-packed road battle where resilience reigns supreme.

Ad

Similar to her role in Black Rabbit, Abbey Lee's screentime as The Dag, one of Joe's many wives, is small but impactful. She is confined to her marriage, but that doesn't stop her from standing up for what she believes in. Her confident rebellion against her husband is an important and inspiring moment in this George Miller action movie.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Waco: The Aftermath (2023)

Lee in Waco: The Aftermath (Image via YouTube/Showtime)

As a sequel to Waco (2018), this follow up miniseries focuses on the aftermath of the 51-day standoff between the FBI, the Beaureu of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the religious faction, Branch Davidians in Texas. After it ended in fatal fire, what happened with the Branch Dravidians' seige and trials?

Ad

In this six-episode drama, Abbey Lee plays Carol Howe, a government and ATF informant who was formerly a neo-Nazi. Based on a real-life informant named Carol, she has a pivotal role in the show as a window into the workings of the players in the standoff, driving up the show's pace.

Where to watch: Hulu

Catch Abbey Lee in Black Rabbit on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More