7 Anthony Boyle movies and shows to watch if you loved him in ‘House of Guinness'

In the intersection of complicated family politics and historic grandeur lies House of Guinness, starring Anthony Boyle and an ensemble. Created by Steven Knight, the drama revolves around the Guinness Brewing Company in 19th-century Ireland. With the death of the family business' patriarch, Benjamin Guinness, the fate of his four children, Arthur, Edward, Ann, and Ben, hangs in the balance.

Anthony Boyle has previously starred in several historical dramas, like Manhunt (2024) and Say Nothing (2024), carving a niche in the genre. As Arthur, Boyle brought understated flair, deep emotional complexity, and an intriguing layer as a closeted homosexual man in the public eye. His performance and on-screen chemistry with his siblings solidify the success of House of Guinness.

Manhunt, Say Nothing, and other movies and shows for fans of Anthony Boyle in House of Guinness

1) Manhunt (2024)

Boyle as Booth (Image via Apple TV+)

The nation erupts into chaos after the assassination of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. Armed with information and resolve, his Secretary of War and friend, Edwin Stanton, goes after the assassin, John Wilkes Booth. A manhunt like never before ensues to grab the wily killer. It is based on Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer by James L. Swanson

In a dramatized retelling of real-life events that changed the course of U.S. history, Anthony Boyle brings a deeply deluded and ambitious assassin to life. He portrays the convictions of a man who lived by his own rules of righteousness. While the show received mixed reviews for some inconsistencies, the performances were lauded.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

2) Say Nothing (2024)

Hughes is an important figure in the movement (Image via FX Networks)

Set against the backdrop of The Troubles, a politically turbulent time in Northern Ireland, Say Nothing takes fans into the Belfast Project, an oral recorded history of Irish Republican Army (IRA) volunteers active during the time. In the middle of it all is Dolores Price, a misguided but headstrong girl who grew up absorbing the turbulence and joining the IRA.

Anthony Boyle plays the young Brendan Hughes, one of the most prominent members of the IRA. Consumed by violence and revered by his men, he represents the extreme societal belief of his era. Just like his character in House of Guinness, he is in between two worlds, making for a riveting political thriller.

Where to watch: FX on Hulu

3) Ordeal By Innocence (2018)

Boyle plays a murder suspect (Image via BBC)

When wealthy philanthropist Rachel Argyll is murdered, all suspicion falls on her adopted son, Jack Argyll. As Jack fights to prove his innocence, Dr Arthur Calgary arrives with claims of an alibi that will clear him, all from a moment in a lift he took. As the implications of Calgary's claims unravel, the story slowly falls into place in this Agatha Christie book-turned-TV series.

In this three-part British mystery drama, Anthony Boyle plays the accused, Jack. He portrays a broken man, torn up with the desperate need to be loved while always putting on a mischievous front. He is a troublemaker, making him the immediate suspect, but his emotional complexities make fans root for him immediately, much like in House of Guinness.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

4) Masters of the Air (2024)

Boyle (Left) with the cast (Image via Apple TV+)

Deep into World War II, the United States Air Force team allies with the 100th, a four-squadron air force battalion in England, to amp up the attack on Nazi Germany. As the war efforts increase, a camaraderie is forged in trauma, proximity, and mutual respect.

Created by John Shiban and John Orloff, this historic action drama is part of a three-part miniseries, following Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010). Anthony Boyle portrays Lt. Harry Crosby, a man who prides keeping his humor intact amidst one of the darkest periods in human history. He represents the steadfast loyalty that airmen are known for, in this high-stakes nailbiter.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

5) The Plot Against America (2020)

Boyle as Alvin (Image via HBO Max)

In an alternate reality America, the Levin family must grapple with the ascension of the xenophobic and fascist President Charles Lindbergh. As he encourages political unrest and increasing anti-semitism in the country, the Levins, led by the Socialist Herman, must examine the fragility of their country's political bedrock.

Anthony Boyle's portrayal of Alvin Levin, Herman's orphaned nephew, perfectly captures the internal turmoil of the youth in a country simmering with socio-political rage. His increasing need to do something impactful drives his emotionally complex narrative forward. The House of Guinness alum brings a nuanced look into conflict and justice in this David Simon and Ed Burns political drama.

Where to watch: HBO

6) Shardlake (2024)

Boyle in the show (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Set in the backdrop of Henry VIII's 16th-century Britain, the hunchback barrister Master Matthew Shardlake is tasked with examining the mysterious death of a Christian commissioner at a monastery. This leads him to the small town of Scarnsea, where the religious strife of the era causes unrest and distrust.

Anthony Boyle adds another feather to his period drama hat with this Stephen Butchard show. He portrays Shardlake's assistant, John "Jack" Barack, a smart sidekick in the investigation, hiding a secret. The House of Guinness star brings depth to his character, making his cockiness an antithesis to Shardlake's analytical prowess. The show was lauded for its zippy, high-stakes atmosphere.

Where to watch: Hulu

7) Tetris (2023)

Taron Egerton in Tetris (Image via Apple TV)

In the 1980s, against the backdrop of the Cold War, Bullet-Proof Software's employee Henk Rogers discovers the existence of the titular eight-bit game at an electronics show in Las Vegas. Enamored by the Russian invention, he embarks on a long legal journey to secure its global distribution rights, travelling to all ends of the earth to see his vision come to life.

Anthony Boyle plays Kevin Maxwell, the son of the larger-than-life antagonist, Robert Maxwell. While he has a fraught relationship with his father, the duo are Henk's main rivals, using any means necessary to ensure he doesn't win the rights to the game. Their dynamic adds to Jon S. Baird's dramatic retelling of one of the biggest stories in the gaming world.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Fans of Anthony Boyle in House of Guinness can also watch his movies like Tolkien (2019) and The Lost City of the Z (2016).

