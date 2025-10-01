7 best characters from ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Joss Whedon’s 1992 film inspired the supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from 1997 to 2003. The series follows Buffy Summers, a young woman chosen to battle vampires and other dark forces, as she balances her destiny with the struggles of teenage life.

Set in Sunnydale, a town built on the Hellmouth, Buffy receives guidance from her Watcher, Rupert Giles, and support from her close friends, known as the Scooby Gang.

Over seven seasons, Buffy the Vampire Slayer introduced memorable allies and villains, while showing the characters’ personal growth and evolving relationships. The series’ legacy lies in the rich character development that shaped the Buffyverse.

From heroes to anti-heroes, these characters left a mark on the story and continue to impact audiences. Their influence extended beyond the original series, inspiring spin-offs, tie-ins, and ongoing cultural relevance.

Here is a list of the seven best characters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Angel, and 6 other best characters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

1) Buffy Summers

Buffy Anne Summers, the central character of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image via Instagram/@buffytvs)

Buffy The core of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its enduring influence is its heroine, Anne Summers. Sarah Michelle Gellar's character reinvented female action heroes and helped viewers identify with her.

In addition to battling supernatural dangers, Buffy had to deal with issues of identity and mental health.

Through bravery and compassion, she showed that accepting one's imperfections can be a source of strength. She continues to be a cultural icon and the force behind the Buffyverse, sparking conversations about female empowerment in the media.

2) Angel

Angel, Buffy’s first love, symbolized a vampire’s fight for redemption (Image via Instagram/@buffytvs)

As a vampire afflicted with a soul, Angel, who was once presented as Buffy's true love, personified the conflict between evil and salvation. Much of the series' early emotional core was molded by his relationship with Buffy, which affected both her and his stories.

His influence on the characters and storyline he left behind persisted even after he left Sunnydale to start his own spinoff.

Angel was more than simply a romantic interest; he represented transformation and the continuous struggle to move past a traumatic past. His journey to a better future was made even more difficult by his delicate soul and the threat of losing it.

3) Spike

Spike debuted as a villain in season 2 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image via Instagram/@buffytvs)

In Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 2, Spike was a brief antagonist, but James Marsters' portrayal swiftly made him one of the series' most recognizable characters.

Spike's bleached hair and punk look made him stand out right away, but his development from vicious foe to uncomfortable ally and ultimately a crucial figure in Buffy's life was what really defined his story. His journey came to an end with a final act of sacrifice and the return of his soul.

The conflict between Spike's violent tendencies and his aptitude for loyalty was what set him apart. Buffy and the audience were both pushed by his paradoxes, which brought up issues of choice, redemption, and the potential for reform. That guarantees his place in the Buffyverse and in fans' hearts for all time.

4) Willow Rosenberg

Willow Rosenberg began as Buffy’s quiet, talented friend (Image via Instagram/@buffytvs)

Willow Rosenberg, who later accepted her identity as a witch and played a significant part in thwarting supernatural threats, started off as Buffy's quiet, trustworthy friend and a gifted student. Their relationship was a television milestone because, at the time, they were the only same-sex couple represented on network TV.

She struggled to mature because her dependence on magic and her own pain caused her to act destructively, which put her relationships to the test. Willow's story showed how friendship and grief can lead to transformation, and she went on to become one of the most potent magic users in the Buffyverse through failure and recovery.

5) Rupert Giles

Rupert Giles, Buffy’s Watcher and reliable guide (Image via Instagram/@buffytvs)

Initially presented as the school librarian, Rupert Giles, Buffy's tutor and Watcher became instrumental in the battle against supernatural dangers. Buffy and her friends found stability in his leadership and instruction, as well as in his understanding of demons and the occult.

Giles was more than just a mentor; his background as "Ripper" exposed personal regrets, showing that even mentors have responsibilities. He supported the Scooby Gang and pushed them to confront harsh realities, acting as a surrogate father to them. He was a pillar of the series because of his devotion, presence, and conviction.

6) Faith Lehane

Faith’s debut in season 3 was a turning point for Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image via Instagram/@buffytvs)

A pivotal moment for Buffy the Vampire Slayer occurred with Faith's appearance in season 3.

She viewed her role as Slayer with duty, passionate passion, and recklessness, unlike Buffy. The difficulties of carrying on the Slayer heritage were shown by her attempt to strike a balance between her need for belonging and decisions that isolated her, which led to conflict with both Buffy and herself.

The story of Faith's journey became one of redemption. She asked for forgiveness and an opportunity to reform after supporting the wrong causes and acts of violence. Her journey showed that by facing their past, growth, accountability, and the potential for change, even imperfect persons may find a new way.

7) Cordelia Chase

Cordelia Chase started as the popular girl but grew beyond that role (Image via Instagram/@buffytvs)

In contrast to Buffy and her friends, Cordelia Chase started out in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as the stereotypical popular girl, but she eventually moved past this negative character. She was more than just a foil; her candor and wit frequently reduced group tensions and offered perspectives that others shunned.

Cordelia’s growth on Buffy set the stage for her journey on Angel. She showed greater tenacity by supporting the Scooby Gang despite social risks. Her transformation from outsider to ally shows the series’ themes of growth and adaptability, making her story an important part of the Buffyverse.

Interested viewers can watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer on major streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

