7 best characters from Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey centers on the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their staff, who reside on the Yorkshire estate from 1912 to the 1920s. The story is based on how the sinking of the Titanic sparks an inheritance dispute and places the estate at the crossroads between tradition and modernity.

Lord and Lady Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern) and their daughters (Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jessica Brown Findlay) are at first losing the game they have just invented - adapting their dynasty to the new world while staff like Carson (Jim Carter) and Violet (Maggie Smith) who have been there for a long time provide continuity within the household.

The story, spanning six seasons and three films, has explored themes of class, historical change, family, and resilience, as both the upstairs and downstairs characters undergo personal and societal transformation. The show portrays their struggles to maintain a balance and adapt to new realities, reflecting the changes in British society during the early twentieth century.

Disclaimer: The following list is not a ranking and includes MAJOR SPOILERS for the show!

Mary, Violet, and other Downton Abbey characters that most fans love

7) Isobel Crawley

Still from Downton Abbey (Image via Peacock)

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley arrives at Downton Abbey with her son Matthew after being informed that he is the new heir to the estate. Right away, Isobel embodies the mindset necessary in the new scenery and successfully walks the socio-economic ladder while at the same time not losing her values.

She gets deeply involved in the hospital and the village during this time, often meeting and having arguments with Violet Crawley and Cora Grantham, specifically during the war period. Isobel also works on a lot of charitable causes with the hospital as her main concern. As a nurse, she also starts a convalescent home at Downton and helps women’s rights movements to gain support.

After Matthew’s death, Isobel goes through a period where she feels lost, but Violet manages to bring her back again. She consequently builds a strong bond with the Dowager Countess, and eventually she accepts Lord Merton's proposal of marriage.

Her character's development shows how changing class dynamics influence the characters and also illustrates her active participation in hospital reform and local community initiatives.

6) Mrs. Hughes

Still from Downton Abbey (Image via Peacock)

Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan) acts as the head housekeeper at Downton Abbey. She is in charge of all the female servants and manages the day-to-day operations in the house. Her efficient approach is the outcome of her experience as a maid at Duneagle Castle before she came to Downton in 1895.

Mrs. Hughes is quite a character; her greatest qualities include being very private and trustworthy. She always works hand in hand with Mr. Carson, the butler, whom she ends up marrying. Mr. Carson keeps a strict separation between her work and family life.

She has to come to terms with the harsh sides of service and personal matters. Her character is one of the main things that keeps the manor stable.

5) Tom Barrow

Still from Downton Abbey (Image via Peacock)

Tom Branson (Allen Leech), the Irish Socialist, was initially the chauffeur for the Crawley family. He was known for his fascination with history and politics. His relationship with Lady Sybil Crawley formed as a result of their common values and engagement in political work, and they finally got married.

After Sybil's death caused by childbirth, Tom has a hard time getting used to Downton and taking care of their daughter, Sybbie, who lives surrounded by the aristocratic environment. With Robert's support, he becomes the estate's agent and helps Downton to be modernized, utilizing his rural background.

Tom was always the outsider, and so he gradually became a family member that the estate management could rely on. Moreover, he also maintained Mary and Edith’s relationships well.

4) Anna Bates

Still from Downton Abbey (Image via Peacock)

Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt) was one of the housemaids at Downton Abbey. She was known for being Lady Mary’s closest confidante and for her loving relationships with other staff members.

She associates herself with John Bates and the two gradually fall for each other amidst the tragedy that surrounds his previous marriage and wrongful imprisonment.

Anna’s adherence to her profession, support for her morals, and her ability to keep secrets contribute significantly not only to the staff’s morale but also to her closeness with the Crawley family throughout the series.

3) Edith Crawley

Still from Downton Abbey (Image via Peacock)

Edith Crawley (Laura Carmichael) experiences a complex and challenging journey throughout Downton Abbey. Initially overshadowed by her sisters, Edith struggles with feelings of jealousy and insecurity, leading to strained relationships within the family. She attempts to expose Mary’s secret, which impacts family dynamics.

During the war, Edith becomes more proactive, gaining recognition for her efforts, but faces disappointment when her fiancé, Anthony Strallan, leaves her at the altar. She pursues writing and develops a relationship with her editor, Michael Gregson, who later disappears after traveling abroad.

Edith becomes pregnant and places her daughter, Marigold, for adoption before reclaiming her and presenting her as her ward. Edith’s storyline includes romance with Bertie Pelham, whose eventual marriage to her reflects new beginnings despite earlier challenges. The character’s arc illustrates personal growth and evolving family roles.

2) Violet Crawley

Still from Downton Abbey (Image via Peacock)

Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith), Dowager Countess of Grantham, is the matriarch at Downton Abbey and the mother of Robert Crawley. Violet, equipped with her sharp wit and strong opinions, is powerfully commanding when it comes to family decisions and running of the estate.

At first, she is against the advent of Matthew Crawley and his mother Isobel, but later, with great difficulty, manages to form a friendship with Isobel. Violet frequently appears at family functions, providing not only help but also making sharp comments.

Violet's persona and character are very much rooted in traditional values, and she is a little doubtful about the new changes that are happening in the family and estate, but there are times when she shows warmth and understanding to her family.

1) Mary Crawley

Still from Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale trailer (Image via Peacock)

Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery) is the eldest daughter of the Crawley family. Throughout the entire series of Downton Abbey, she serves as a centre for various personal and family dilemmas.

At first, Mary is antagonistic towards Matthew, the new heir, but later, the pair fall in love. Both Mary and Matthew get married. After the birth of their son and following the death of Matthew in a car accident, Mary's stewardship of the estate increases. She builds social relationships with the people who live in the house.

Mary and Anna become very close friends, and their relationship with Edith gets better as well. She is a very different person at the end of the show, which is evident from her character arc dealing with themes such as resourcefulness, taking the lead, and adjusting to changes.

All episodes of Downton Abbey are currently streaming on Peacock, and the movie Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is currently running in theaters.

