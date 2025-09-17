10 Best Couples from Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey captivated viewers across the globe with engaging storytelling and memorable characters. The British period drama premiered for six seasons from 2010 to 2015, following the aristocratic family of the Crawleys and their household staff.

The story is set in early 20th-century England, and the show explores themes of social change, love, and duty. The series's success led to three feature movies, continuing the popular story on the big screen. Downton Abbey presented several romantic relationships that defined the show throughout its run.

The couple encounters several challenges, ranging from wartime separation to class differences. Their love stories became the mainstay of the show's emotional core, creating lasting connections with audiences who followed their journeys through happiness and heartbreak across several seasons.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the author's opinions and spoilers from the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

10 memorable couples from Downton Abbey

1) Anna Smith and John Bates

Carson reading the newspaper (Image via Apple TV)

Anna and Bates represent the most touching love in Downton Abbey. Their relationship started slowly in season 1. Anna was employed as a housemaid while Bates served as Lord Grantham's valet. Their courtship encountered several obstacles. Bates was wrongly accused of murdering his first wife.

Anna stood by him during his imprisonment. Later, Anna encountered trauma when she was assaulted. Bates supported her through this period. Their wedding was the highlight of season 2. The couple eventually found happiness and children. Their romance displayed that true love survives any hardship.

2) Lady Sybil Crawley and Tom Branson

The youngest Crawley daughter fell in love with the family's Irish chauffeur. This relationship challenged social norms of that time. Tom was passionate and political about Irish independence. Their romance developed gradually over a few seasons. The couple encountered strong opposition from Sybil's family. Lord Grantham, in the beginning, refused to accept their relationship.

Despite their families' reluctance, they married and moved to Ireland. Tragically, Sybil died during childbirth in season 3. Her death devastated Tom and the Crawley family. Their love story highlighted transforming social dynamics.

3) Lady Mary Crawley and Matthew Crawley

Mary and Matthew (Image via Apple TV)

Matthew and Mary's relationship formed the central romance of Downton Abbey. They were separate cousins who initially detested each other. Matthew arrived as heir after the Titanic tragedy. Mary felt he was attempting to take her inheritance. Their connection evolved from antagonism to deep love.

They encountered several misunderstandings and multiple separations. Mathew was injured during World War I. They finally married in season 3. Their happiness was short-lived as Matthew died in a car accident. His death marked a turning point for the show.

4) Mrs. Elsie Hughes and Mr. Charles Carson

Mrs. Hughes and Carson (Image via Apple TV)

The head housekeeper and butler of Downton Abbey found romance later in life. They worked in a union for several years before recognizing their feelings. Mrs. Hughes managed the female staff with firm kindness. Mr.Carson ran the household with a lot of discipline.

Their professional relationship slowly became intimate. Both characters were devoted to their duties. Their courtship was understated and sweet. They married during season 6 in an ordinary ceremony. Their relationship represents groundedness in the changing world.

5) Lady Edith Crawley and her relationships and marriage to Herbert Pelham

Edith and Sir Anthony Strallan (Image via Apple TV)

Edith's romance was more complex among the Crawley sisters. She encountered several heartbreaks through Downton Abbey. Her first serious relationship ended when her fiancé Sir Anthony Strallan left her at the altar.

She later developed a romance with a married editor who disappeared. Edith had a daughter from this relationship, and Herbert Pelham appeared in the forthcoming seasons. He initially looked more interested but pulled away when he learned about her daughter. Eventually, he came back and acknowledged Edith's concern about her daughter.

6) Robert Crawley and Cora Crawley

Robert being serving his own food (Image via Apple TV)

The Countess and Earl of Grantham anchored the family throughout Downton Abbey. Their marriage started as an arrangement for financial reasons. Robert required Cora's American fortune to save the estate.

With time, they formed genuine respect and love. Their relationship encountered several obstacles during the show. Robert was briefly attracted to a housemaid. Cora questioned their marriage during this period. Despite these issues, they remained close to each other. They represented traditional marriage values while adapting to urban changes.

7) Daisy Robinson and Andy Parker

Andy (Image via Apple TV)

Daisy's love life evolved significantly throughout Downton Abbey. She started as a naive kitchen maid with minor experience. Her first marriage to William Mason was done out of duty rather than out of love. William was dying from war injuries when they got married. Daise felt guilty about this arrangement for several years.

Andy Parker joined the staff as a footman in the upcoming seasons. He wasq attracted to Daisy's independence and spirit. Daisy was initially hesitant about starting a new relationship. Andy proved his dedication through consistent kindness.

8) Thomas Barrow and Guy Dexter

The hunting scene (Image via Apple TV)

Thomas Barrow's love life was complicated by the social attitudes of the time. As a gay man in early 20th-century England, he encountered social and legal persecution.

His romantic connections were often dangerous and secretive. Thomas worked as a footman and later as a butler at Downton Abbey. He struggled with rejection and loneliness throughout the show. Guy Dexter, a Hollywood actor, showed up in the second movie. He was openly interested in Thomas despite social restrictions. Their connection offered Thomas a beacon of hope for love and acceptance.

9) Isobel Crawley and Richard Grey (Lord Merton)

Dowager Countess's lady's maid (Image via Apple TV)

Isobel Crawley found a relationship again after being widowed. She was Mathew Crawley's mother and remained close to the family. Lord Merton courted her in the upcoming seasons. Their relationship encountered opposition from Merton's adult sons. They disapproved of their father marrying someone from a low social class.

Isobel was independent and strongly-willed. The couple persevered through health scares and family drama. Lord Merton encountered a problematic illness that tested their commitment. They got married last season despite all the problems.

10) Violet Crawley and Prince Kuragin

Violet Crawley (Image via Apple TV)

The Dowager Countess had a surprising romantic subplot in the forthcoming seasons. Violent Crawly was recognized for her traditional and sharp wit. Prince Kuragin was a Russian aristocrat she had known for years.

They had a romantic connection in their youth before situations separated them. The Prince arrived at Downton Abbey as a refugee after the russian revolution. His presence brings up old feelings in Violet. Their reunion was bittersweet as both had lived away from each other.

Downton Abbey created timeless love stories that resonated across generations. These couples encountered different challenges while looking happy together. Their relationship defined the emotional heart of this beloved show, making each love meaningful and memorable.

