7 best couples in ‘The Gilded Age’

There is no dearth of romance where old money royalty meet new money ambition in The Gilded Age. From slow burns to forbidden relationships, the show has it all as Marian Brooks makes her way into established aristocratic society in 1880s New York. Meanwhile, the Russells are introduced as new-money business folks who will do what it takes to fit into the upper echelons.

Created by Downton Abbey fame Julian Fellowes, the show explores the reality of relationships through its couples. From the dreamscape of events and sparkly outfits to being there for each other during quiet hardships, it explores the reality behind rose-tinted glasses.

So, whether it's Bertha and George weathering the storm of new societal rules together or Mrs. Bruce and Mr. Boden's soulmate connection, The Gilded Age has something for every kind of romance lover.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The list is in no particular order. Spoilers ahead.

Bertha and George, Mrs. Bruce and Mr. Borden, and other best couples in The Gilded Age

1) Bertha and George Russell

George and Bertha in the show (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

In an era where marriage equality is farthest from everyone's minds, Bertha and George's marriage is a refreshing reminder of holding space with respect and love. They are ruthless in the real world, George with his business and Bertha with her fight for a place in society, but when they come together, it is an exploration of vulnerability when nobody is watching.

George values Bertha's opinion and holds her up when everyone else tries their best to put her down. That makes them a steadfast favorite in The Gilded Age, even though their marriage has hit choppy waters in season 3, after their seemingly irreparable rift due to her status obsession. However, Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector portray the realistic chemistry of a long-standing marriage.

2) Mrs. Bruce and Mr. Borden

Mrs. Bruce (Front center) and Mr. Borden (Back right) (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

In the background of the Russell household is yet another duo, considered one of the best couples in The Gilded Age. Mrs. Bruce is the head of staff, while Mr. Borden is the chef. While their screentime is limited, their sweet interactions and their second-chance romance plotline are fan-favorites.

Season 2 hinted at their romance taking off, but Mrs. Bruce's revelation about being married to a man kept away in a mental asylum put the brakes on. Although there is no love between her and her husband, she is bound by marital duty and pushes Borden's advances away. Whether they give each other a chance is to be seen in season 4.

3) Peggy Scott and Dr. William Kirkland

Their relationship stands strong (Image via HBO)

If anyone deserves a steadfast love story in The Gilded Age, it's Peggy (Denée Benton). She goes through hell and high water to be who she truly wants to be. As an ambitious black woman in the 1800s, she claws her way into high society with sheer force of will, only to quit after her married boss shares a moment with her. Her personal life, with the grief of losing her child, is in shambles as well.

However, she does not let this deter her from her dreams. That's why fans rejoiced when she met her match in Dr. William Kirkland. He is the only doctor to treat her sickness and is besotted with her kindness and passion. He matches it with his own wonderful qualities, standing with her even though his mother, Elizabeth Kirkland, is dead against their union. Their engagement is a highlight in season 3.

4) Ada Van Rhijn and Luke Forte

Ada and Luke's wedding (Image via YouTube/HBO Max)

Ada's (Cynthia Nixon) sweet and gentle disposition makes her one of the best characters in The Gilded Age. But her spinsterhood was a constant sore point for her sister, Agnes, so fans were delighted when she met Luke Forte (Robert Sean Leonard), a Reverend whose kindness enveloped her like a warm hug.

Their whirlwind romance and wedding are a welcome change in Ada's life, and her happiness is infectious. The couple gives hope about finding contentment with their gentle love story, so it was heartbreaking to watch Forte die from cancer. But even as a widow, Ada's love shines through her, reminding fans that some love stories go on forever.

5) Oscar Van Rhijn and John Adams

Their story ends in heartbreak (Image via HBO)

In both their triumphs and tribulations, Oscar (Blake Ritson) and John (Claybourne Elder) showcased the harsh reality of homosexual relationships in the 1800s. Coming from the strictly traditional Van Rhijn household, Oscar has no option but to hide his sexuality and his love for John, the fictional great-grandson of John Quincy Adams.

Oscar's pressures to conform to society's expectations put a heartbreaking rift between him and John. But in The Gilded Age season 2, Oscar loses all his money, and John's unconditional love for him sees him through it. While their relationship is doomed to fail, it is also a story of resilience that stands the test of time. When John dies in season 3, Oscar's reality comes crashing down on him.

6) Marian Brook and Larry Russell

Marian and Larry reconcile (Image via HBO)

Marian's (Louisa Jacobson) entry into New York's high society did not come without trials. When her relationships with men like Tom Raikes and Dashiell Montgomery crash and burn, she turns to Larry Russell. When his relationship ends, he turns to her. Their story is a slow-burn, built on good faith and friendship, so when they get together, fans are ecstatic.

They are built on mutual respect and wanting happiness on their own terms, making them one of the best couples in The Gilded Age. But Marian's past scares her into leaving Larry after a miscommunication, and the couple are on tepid grounds by the end of season 3. However, given their strong foundation, there is no doubt that they will find their way to each other again.

7) Gladys Russell and Hector Vere

Gladys becomes the Duchess of Birmingham (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Bertha manipulates Gladys into an engagement with the Duke of Buckingham, Hector, and her forceful decisions become the biggest roadblocks that tear the Russell family apart. On the outside, their story is one of force, and Gladys is pushed into a life she doesn't wish for in The Gilded Age.

For her, it's a status boost, and for the Duke, it's all about the new money he can inherit from the Russells. However, amidst the chaos of their arrangement and his sister, Lady Sarah's ruthless interference, Gladys and Hector find a way to connect. Hector is revealed to be a kind and loving person, so their relationship might not be doomed after all.

Watch The Gilded Age on HBO Max.

