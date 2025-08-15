7 unanswered questions after watching The Gilded Age season 3

The finale of The Gilded Age season 3 aired recently on August 10, 2025. The historical drama, which was initially released in 2022, has been enthralling fans, season after season, with its exciting storylines and endearing characters. Like the previous seasons, The Gilded Age season 3 explores the ever-growing tension and twisted power plays between different wealthy families vying for the top spot.

Romance, heartbreak, family drama and betrayals, The Gilded Age season 3 never missed a beat in terms of intrigue and entertainment. Containing eight episodes in total, the recently released season introduced several shocking plot progressions. But the writers were careful not to tie up all the loose ends in the finale, so that viewers could have something to look forward to next season.

In this list, we take a look at some of the most intriguing unanswered questions that the anticipated finale of The Gilded Age season 3 didn't address.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

7 things that The Gilded Age season 3 didn't quite clear up for fans of the show

1) What is Jack working on?

This interesting character is a jack-of-all-trades (Image via Official Facebook Page)

First introduced in season two, John Trotter, more commonly referred to as Jack, is one of the key characters in The Gilded Age season 3. He is portrayed by Ben Ahlers, who viewers may remember from The Village (2019) or The Last of Us (2025).

The footman of the Van Rhijn household, Jack, has always had a knack for inventing fascinating things. In fact, the alarm clock he invented earned him a whopping $300,000. Even though he has the financial stability to move out of the Van Rhijn house, he continues to carry out his duties as he simultaneously works on a new idea in The Gilded Age season 3.

Throughout the season, other members of the staff make comments about his creative bent and determination to make his ideas come to life. However, the audience doesn't get to see his new invention, which they are hoping will be revealed in the next season.

2) Will George and Bertha get divorced?

After The Gilded Age season 3, it is uncertain whether George and Bertha's marriage will last (Image via Official Facebook Page)

One of the biggest turning points in The Gilded Age season 3 has to be the strained relationship between Morgan Spector's George Russell and Carrie Coon's Bertha Russell. Although there have been many married couples on the show, George and Bertha seemed to have the strongest bond to date, but cracks started to appear in their relationship after Gladys' marriage.

In The Gilded Age season 3, it becomes evident that George feels guilty about making Gladys do something that she wasn't sure of. While George admires Bertha's determination to rise up the social ladder, he criticizes her for using Gladys to boost their standing.

The fact that George is unsure about his feelings towards Bertha when he contemplates his priorities after getting shot signals that their relationship is in serious trouble. Only time will tell if they get divorced or are able to work out their differences.

3) Is Peggy Scott going to accept the proposal?

Peggy is the secretary of Agnes van Rhijn (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Denée Benton's Peggy Scott is a charming character who is a favorite among many fans of the show. When sparks started to go off between Peggy and the kind Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica), viewers couldn't help but root for them. Of course, in true The Gilded Age, their romance faced a formidable obstacle in the form of Elizabeth Kirkland, portrayed by Phylicia Rashad.

Elizabeth went out of her way to be rude to Peggy and her family and tried to use Peggy's past against her. Thankfully, Dr. William chose not to heed rumors and exaggerated versions of the story, and instead sought out Peggy to hear her side of the story before making any rash decisions.

In the finale of The Gilded Age season 3, Dr. William proposes to Peggy at the Newport ball. The audience witnessed Peggy tear up during the confession, but never got to hear her answer and will have to wait till season four to know for sure.

4) Will the bond between Gladys and Hector blossom?

The relationship between Gladys and Hector seemed to grow in The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Official Facebook Page)

It is no secret that Taissa Farmiga's Gladys Russell led a very sheltered childhood and therefore, fans of the show weren't sure if she had it in her to assume the roles and responsibilities of the life her mother had planned out for her. Gladys certainly did not welcome the possibility of marrying Ben Lamb's Hector Vere at first, but the arranged marriage still came to pass, just as Bertha had planned.

Despite Gladys' concerns, her marriage to Hector turned out to be a pleasant one, and they soon started to realize that they actually make a good pair. In The Gilded Age season 3, it was revealed that Gladys and Hector are expecting their first child. Even though the title of parents will bring added responsibilities, it will be interesting to see if this new chapter helps deepen the bond between the two.

5) Is there true love in Aurora Fane's future?

The Gilded Age season 3 witnessed several surprising plot twists (Image via Official Instagram)

Many characters had a tough time in The Gilded Age season 3, and Kelli O'Hara's Aurora Fane is certainly one of them. Her husband, Charles Fane, portrayed by Ward Horton, is one of the city's aldermen. While Aurora was happy in her marriage, Charles wasn't equally content, but he didn't really express his feelings to Aurora and kept her in the dark.

This is why, when he leaves Aurora to marry his mistress, she is left shellshocked. This divorce not only hurts Aurora's sentiments, but the viewers soon understand in The Gilded Age season 3 that it also threatens to damage her social standing. As per the high society rules, she will become an outcast.

Therefore, it was a noteworthy moment when Bertha invited divorced women to the ball. This sent a strong message that women who have been wrongfully outcast deserved a place in society. Fans of the show who watched Aurora overcome these hardships in The Gilded Age season 3 are hoping that there is a silver lining in her future involving a special someone who truly loves her.

6) Will George Russell's dream come true?

George Russell has an ambitious streak in him (Image via Official Facebook Page)

There is no doubt that George Russell is one of the most interesting characters in The Gilded Age. He is heavily invested in his railway business and is constantly thinking of ways to expand it. He has an intimidating and ruthless vibe about him that makes it clear that nothing can stop him from going after what he wants.

Among his many dreams, George is especially enthusiastic about his transcontinental railroad plan. The dream kicked into high gear, especially after his son, Harry Richardson's Larry, found out about Morenci's copper mines. But the tycoon's plans had to be put on hold in The Gilded Age season 3 when his life came under threat.

Viewers will have to wait for season four to see whether George's transcontinental railroad plan pans out or ends up being only a pipe dream.

7) Who wanted George Russell dead?

The audience doesn't know who ordered the hit on George Russell in The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Official Instagram)

An industrialist like George Russell didn't get to where he is without making enemies. And so, when he nearly died in the shooting in The Gilded Age season 3, narrowing down a suspect wasn't necessarily easy, because a lot of people had motive to harm him.

Many viewers think the suspect is Patrick Page's Richard Clay, who used to be George's secretary. After all, he actively tried to ruin the man in The Gilded Age season 3. Even though his plans fell through, there was nothing stopping him from hiring someone to take out George, once and for all.

Although fans of the show aren't quite sure which direction the next season will take in terms of the storyline, they can rest assured that George will do anything and everything to find out who ordered the assassination.

Even though The Gilded Age season 3 has come to an end, fans still have many lingering questions, but they will have to wait for the next season to get their answers.

